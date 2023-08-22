NEXTBASE'S iQ SMART DASH CAM NAMED TO FAST COMPANY'S INNOVATION BY DESIGN AWARDS

World's first truly smart and fully connected dash cam adds the coveted Fast Company Innovation By Design honor to its growing list of awards and accolades

The Fast Company achievement follows Nextbase iQ being named one of TIME's Best Inventions for 2022

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nextbase Dash Cams , the world's leading dash cam brand, today announced the world's first truly smart and fully connected dash cam, the Nextbase iQ , has been named a finalist among Fast Company's Innovation By Design Awards for 2023. The prestigious list honors the designers and businesses solving the most crucial problems of today and anticipating the pressing issues of tomorrow.

Nextbase iQ is designed to fast-track next-generation connected-car technology, transforming the driver experience, making any vehicle smarter, safer and more secure. Leveraging the very latest AI-powered technology paired with real-time connected access and the opportunity to prevent or intervene from anywhere at any time through the Nextbase iQ app, Nextbase is establishing a whole new category of smart, connected technology for every car.

"We are honored to have been recognized by Fast Company for our most innovative product to date," said Richard Browning, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer for Nextbase. "At Nextbase, we pride ourselves on developing purpose-built technology with everyday purpose in mind. With Nextbase iQ we have applied years of research and accumulated dash cam experience to solving previously unsolved driver safety and vehicle security problems. Through our new global research and design center, Nextbase Labs, we're looking forward to many more game-changing products and the highest levels of innovation. Nextbase iQ is only the beginning."

Fast Company's design competition, now in its 13th year, evaluated more than 2,000 products and businesses on the key ingredients of innovation: functionality, originality, beauty, sustainability, user insight, cultural impact and business impact. Nextbase iQ was honored in the Security category which recognizes physical and digital products that create a safer, more secure world.

"This accolade is a true validation of our brand's overall mission," said Browning. "Nextbase has become widely known as the number-one dash cam brand throughout Europe and North America because we are constantly looking for ways to push the boundaries of the dash cam category, innovating through software and hardware for the betterment of society as a whole. At Nextbase, we strive to create a better quality of life for all drivers and passengers through safer, easier and more accessible connected-car technology."

iQ's inclusion in Fast Company's Innovation By Design list follows on the heels of Nextbase's recent wins including: TIME Best Inventions 2022 , CNN Underscored's Best Dash Cam of 2022 , Techlicious Top Picks of CES Awards , Android Authority's Best of CES 2022: Automotive Accessory, Techaeris Best of CES 2022: Best Auto Tech , Wirecutter's Best of CES 2022 , Rolling Stone's Best of CES 2022 and more. See what Consumer Reports recently wrote about the Nextbase 622GW here .

For more information on the Nextbase iQ, visit www.Nextbase.com/iq-experience . For more information and to view the full list of honoree's for Fast Company's Innovation By Design for 2023, visit: fastcompany.com/90934010/security-innovation-by-design-2023 .

ABOUT NEXTBASE:

Nextbase is a global leader in dash cam technology with more than 55% market share in Europe. The brand also moved to the head of its category in North America just a year after introduction to the marketplace. Invented and perfected by technical aviation engineers, experienced in rigorous demands and testing expectations, Nextbase is dedicated to transcending the dash cam category, creating the world's first aftermarket connected-car platform with iQ while continuing to offer high-quality dash cams that are backed, supported and tested by a team of technical engineers who always have the driver and safety of the road top of mind. Nextbase can be found in more than 7,500 retail locations in North America and Canada including Best Buy, Best Buy Canada, Walmart, Walmart Canada and Amazon. To learn more, visit www.Nextbase.com/en-us/ and follow along on Instagram at @Nextbase.

