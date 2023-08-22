King Insurance Partners enters Top 100

GAINESVILLE, Fla., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- King Insurance Partners ("King") announced today that it has entered Insurance Journal's 2023 Top 100 Property/Casualty Agencies as the 68th largest insurance agency in the country. Additionally, the Hales Report lists King as the fastest-growing agency on their top 100 list, referring to King's rapid expansion as "mega growth."

"Our success is a result of partnering with the finest independent insurance agencies and the dedication of our team of professionals who are the backbone of our organization. Without their unwavering commitment to our clients and our shared mission, this achievement would not have been possible," said Malcolm Chad King, CEO of King Insurance Partners. "As the CEO of King Insurance Partners, I am proud to lead such a remarkable team."

King Insurance Partners' commitment to operational excellence, playing at a higher level, and teamwork has been a driving force behind its ascent. With a strong focus on enhancing services and fostering meaningful relationships with team members and clients, the company continues to embrace growth with grace and perseverance.

"Our commitment to preserving the local relationships that our customers cherish and the care and attention they deserve remains unwavering, no matter how much we grow," King added. "This success is a collective achievement forged by our team's passion, determination, and unity. We are proud of what we have accomplished together, and we are excited about what the future holds. And this is just the beginning."

About King:

Founded in 1974 and headquartered in Gainesville, Florida, King is a full-service insurance brokerage firm that provides a broad array of property & casualty and employee benefits solutions. For additional information on this topic, visit www.king-insurance.com .

