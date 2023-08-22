Basware Appoints CEO

The leader in financial technology and invoice automation appoints permanent CEO

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Basware, the leader in making AP automation and invoice processing happen, has announced the appointment of a permanent CEO.

Jason Kurtz has served as Basware’s interim CEO since the beginning of 2023 (PRNewswire)

Jason Kurtz, who has served as Basware's interim CEO since the beginning of 2023, will now lead the company's growth initiatives on a permanent basis.

With a career spanning over 20 years, Jason brings deep expertise in B2B enterprise SaaS and a proven track record in managing global organizations to his role as CEO. In his previous role as interim CEO since January 2023, Jason played a pivotal role in steering Basware towards its focus on the office of the CFO, reinventing Basware's brand, and accelerating its growth.

Jason Kurtz, CEO at Basware, commented on the appointment:

"I am honored and excited to continue this journey with Basware. In the past several months, I've had the opportunity to dive deep into the company, its products, the partner ecosystem, our customers and our incredible team of over 1,200 at Basware. I want to thank everyone at Basware for their support in me and their commitment to our vision. Basware has deep expertise as a pioneer in AP automation for more than 40 years. The opportunity ahead is even bigger than I imagined, and this is why I'm excited to stay on. In this next chapter, we will continue to take ownership of new opportunities, be bold in our approach, drive unmatched value for our customers and ultimately unlock the power of finance for CFO teams. We're making it happen and just getting started."

Jason assumed the role of interim CEO earlier this year following the take-private transaction of Basware in August 2022, by a consortium of investors led by software private equity firm Accel-KKR. Jason previously served as a founding member of the operating team at Accel-KKR for more than ten years. Prior to this, Jason worked at Ariba, Inc. (acquired by SAP in 2012) for 11 years in a variety of executive roles.

Dean Jacobson, Chairman of the Board at Basware, and Managing Director at Accel-KKR, welcomed Jason's appointment:

"We are delighted to announce Jason Kurtz as the permanent CEO of Basware. Jason's deep industry experience and transformative leadership style align perfectly with Basware's mission and growth strategy. In just several months, under Jason's leadership, we have witnessed Basware advance in customer satisfaction, product enhancement, customer growth and financial performance. His deep expertise of the industry makes him the ideal choice to lead Basware into its next phase of growth. With Jason at the helm, we are confident that Basware will continue to revolutionize financial processes for enterprises around the world."

AP automation is fast growing. The global market is set to be worth $5.8bn by 2029, at a CAGR of 11%. This growth will be led by North America, where AP automation is set to be worth $2.1bn by 2029, more than a third of the global market.

Jason's appointment brings assurance that Basware will continue upon the improvements seen towards deeper expertise and growth in key markets. It will extend Basware's tech leadership in AP and invoice automation, through its commitment towards sustained innovation of the landscape and reshaping the future of financial processes. The announcement will also pave the way to accelerate Basware's pursuit of its strategic initiatives and investment activities.

Jason's appointment follows Basware's recent announcement of a firm intention to make an offer to acquire Glantus Holdings PLC.

About Basware

Basware is how finance leaders in global enterprises can finally automate their complex, labor-intensive invoice processes and stay compliant with regulatory change. Our AP automation and invoicing platform helps you achieve a new level of efficiency – in a matter of months – while reducing errors and risks. We bring a unique combination of true automation, complete coverage, and deeper expertise to make it all just happen for our customers. That's why the world's most efficient AP departments at 700+ global customers rely on Basware to handle over 170 million invoices per year. Basware. Now it all just happens.™

