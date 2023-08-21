TramutoPorter Foundation Awards Grants and Announces Global Leadership Summit In Recognition of "National Compassionate Leadership Week" September 10-16

Ogunquit, Maine, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The TramutoPorter Foundation has announced three Award Grants and the Foundation's first Global Compassionate Leadership Summit, in recognition of the second annual National Compassionate Leadership Week, to be held September 10-16, 2023.

The week celebrates compassionate leaders by bringing attention to the proven benefits of using empathy in action to garner the greatest impact. These leaders show, by their own examples, that it is possible to be compassionate and deliver strong results at the same time. In fact, leading with compassion produces stronger results whether it be in business, education, politics or in our own families and communities. National Compassionate Leadership Week was awarded to the Foundation in 2022 by National Day Calendar® .

"Our goal is to create a true movement to bring more compassion to all parts of life," said Donato Tramuto, Co-Founder of TramutoPorter Foundation. "By designating an official week and honoring organizations and individuals who exemplify empathy through action, we truly believe we can build momentum and make an impact from all angles."

Three Organizations Receive Award Grants

The 2023 TramutoPorter Foundation Compassionate Leadership of The Year Award is an annual grant awarded to organizations that have demonstrated leadership with compassion and kindness. Applicants were reviewed by the Foundation's Grant Committee based on multiple criteria including their commitment to a more compassionate and just world. Grants are being awarded to the following three organizations:

The Congressional Management Foundation (CMF) . Based in Washington, DC , the CMF works directly with Members of Congress and staff to enhance their operations and interactions with constituents. CMF works directly with citizen groups to educate them on how Congress works, giving constituents a stronger voice in policy outcomes. . Based in, the CMF works directly with Members of Congress and staff to enhance their operations and interactions with constituents. CMF works directly with citizen groups to educate them on how Congress works, giving constituents a stronger voice in policy outcomes.

The Northern Lighthouse . A nonprofit organization, Northern Lighthouse has been providing a wide variety of mental health services since 2001. The organization has four Maine locations - Presque Isle , Mars Hill , Caribou , and Houlton . . A nonprofit organization, Northern Lighthouse has been providing a wide variety of mental health services since 2001. The organization has fourlocations -, and

Maine Boys to Men . Based in Portland, Maine , MBTM works to support the healthy development of boys within the context of their relationships, socialization process, and cultural environments as a means to reduce violence and advance gender equity. . Based in, MBTM works to support the healthy development of boys within the context of their relationships, socialization process, and cultural environments as a means to reduce violence and advance gender equity.

Applications for the 2024 TramutoPorter Foundation Compassionate Leadership of The Year Award are open from October 1, 2023 through March 1, 2024 and can be found at TramutoFoundation.com .

New This Year, a Global Summit Themed "Compassion Heals"

The Global Compassionate Leadership Summit is a virtual event to be held on September 12th and September 13th from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. ET. Acclaimed leadership facilitators Natalie Alcantara and Tom Johnston have joined forces with the Foundation to facilitate this year's Summit and to support the continued expansion of this movement for a more compassionate and kinder world. For the past 20 years, the Foundation has been working on behalf of compassionate causes through numerous humanitarian programs across the globe, moving from empathy to action.

To learn more about the Global Summit, or to register, go to: https://donato.obv.io/registration/CLSummit2023 .

In 2022, the Foundation expanded its mission of compassion through the commissioning of landmark research on compassion in the workplace, and through the publication of The Double Bottom Line: How Compassionate Leaders Captivate Hearts and Deliver Results (Fast Company Press), authored by the TramutoPorter Foundation Founder, Donato Tramuto and writer/collaborator, Tami Booth Corwin.

About The TramutoPorter Foundation

The TramutoPorter Foundation was founded in 2001 following the tragic loss of dear friends on September 11. For over 20 years, the TramutoPorter Foundation has been a leader in expanding compassionate leadership in the workplace and spreading compassion in the world. Their mission to create a more compassionate world has allowed them to form partnerships to help solve challenges in business, education, politics and within families.

The TramutoPorter Foundation has been working on behalf of several compassionate causes including a scholarship fund to support students who have lived through and risen above adversity. The Foundation formed a partnership with the RFK Human Rights Organization to create a program to promote workplace dignity. And, the Foundation has been working to gather lifesaving supplies for refugees fleeing Ukraine. Since the launch of The Double Bottom Line: How Compassionate Leaders Captivate Hearts and Deliver Results (Fast Company Press book), the Foundation has established endowed compassionate leadership scholarships with Boston University School of Public Health, Regis College, and St. Joseph's College in Maine. The endowments will support more compassionate approaches to solving global health challenges. The partnership will also create programming that will deliver a compassionate leadership curriculum to be delivered digitally. For more about the Foundation, go to TramutoFoundation.com .

