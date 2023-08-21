Mercy Names Dana Haynie of Oklahoma to Lead Cancer Services

ST. LOUIS and OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercy has named a new leader to grow and transform cancer services for patients in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma.

Dana Haynie, Mercy service line president of cancer care (PRNewswire)

Dana Haynie will serve as Mercy's service line president for cancer care. She has worked as an advisor on oncology projects in multiple Mercy communities over the last year and has more than a decade of experience as a senior leader in the field. Haynie was previously president and chief executive officer at Cancer Treatment Centers of America (CTCA) in Tulsa, Oklahoma, part of a national network of hospitals that specialized in the treatment of patients fighting complex or advanced-stage cancer. In her 13 years at CTCA, she also led marketing, business development, strategic growth and patient experience.

Haynie is the second leader named to Mercy's new service line president role, part of the health system's focus on building an exceptional, consistent experience for patients receiving specialty care regardless of where they live. Service line presidents will also lead cardiovascular, surgery and GI, neurosciences, orthopedics, and women and children across Mercy.

"As an experienced, results-oriented leader who has spent years helping people fight and treat this devastating disease, Dana has the expertise, skills and compassionate character needed to lead cancer care at Mercy," said Dr. Jeff Ciaramita, president of specialty service lines at Mercy.

Haynie was exposed to cancer early in life. Her grandmother was a nearly 40-year survivor of breast cancer, diagnosed years before today's testing and treatments became available. She was able to experience her grandmother's first Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure event by her side.

"When you get a diagnosis like cancer, your whole life is turned upside down in an instant," said Haynie. "Our focus will be working together, across Mercy, to create the best possible experience for our patients during an already difficult time. The process of seeking health care shouldn't add any more stress for our patients. We want to remove every roadblock to care and create a cohesive patient experience whether they come to Mercy for an outpatient appointment with an oncologist, a visit for infusion therapy or an inpatient stay for a surgery."

Haynie will collaborate with Mercy physicians and leaders across Arkansas, Missouri, Kansas and Oklahoma to align, further develop, and grow these services. She will lead strategic planning to build and grow services in the future with patient experience at the center of every decision.

Over the last several years, Mercy has expanded cancer care with new innovations and the latest technology, including precision medicine, collaborations with Mayo Clinic and Grail's Multi-Cancer Early Detection (MCED) testing.

"At Mercy, we have a core belief that patients need and deserve access to the best services, physicians and providers, research, innovation and technologies in a way that gives them the

best experience," said Dr. Ciaramita. "We know Dana is the right person to continue leading and growing Mercy's efforts to provide high quality, best-in-class cancer care for our patients regardless of where they live and seek care."

Mercy, one of the 20 largest U.S. health systems and named the top large system in the U.S. for excellent patient experience by NRC Health, serves millions annually with nationally recognized quality care and one of the nation's largest Accountable Care Organizations. Mercy is a highly integrated, multi-state health care system including more than 40 acute care, managed and specialty (heart, children's, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, convenient and urgent care locations, imaging centers and pharmacies. Mercy has 900 physician practices and outpatient facilities, more than 4,000 physicians and advanced practitioners, and more than 40,000 co-workers serving patients and families across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas.

Mercy (https://www.mercy.net/newsroom/mercy-quick-facts/), named one of the top five large U.S. health systems for four consecutive years by IBM Watson Health, serves millions annually. Mercy is one of the nation’s most highly integrated, multi-state health care systems, including more than 40 acute care, managed and specialty (heart, children’s, orthopedic and rehab) hospitals, convenient urgent care locations, imaging centers and pharmacies. Mercy has 900 physician practices and outpatient facilities, more than 4,000 Mercy Clinic physicians and advanced practitioners and 40,000-plus co-workers serving patients and families across Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma. Mercy also has clinics, outpatient services and outreach ministries in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. In addition, Mercy's IT division, Mercy Technology Services, and Mercy Virtual commercially serve providers and patients from coast to coast. (PRNewsfoto/Mercy) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Mercy