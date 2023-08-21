AVOCADO GREEN OPENS DOORS TO BOULDER EXPERIENCE CENTER

B Corp Best for the World™ certified organic mattress brand opens Boulder store.

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocado Green Mattress, the leader in GOTS-certified organic mattresses, recently opened the doors to its newest experience center in Boulder . The stunning space, located at 1805 29th St. #1132, reflects the ideal version of a home: warm, welcoming, comfortable, inclusive.

The store showcases Avocado's award-winning natural, eco-luxury mattresses and furniture, as well as loungewear from its sustainable sleepwear line and clean skin + body products.

"We are extremely excited to be opening this new showroom," said Avocado Vice President of Retail Brett Thornton. "We've developed a unique shopping experience that is unlike anything in our industry. The Boulder space will carry on the same tradition of our other locations: an inspiring retail space where customers can relax and learn more about Avocado Green Brands."

Because nobody is on commission at the store, guests have no pressure to buy. Avocado's knowledgeable team is on-hand to explain the nuances of Avocado's natural and organic materials. The team even encourages guests to spread out on organic mattresses and toppers, rest their heads on luxurious pillows, and touch the textured, reclaimed wood furniture.

The space is intimate and relaxing. Avocado crafted all of the tables, shelves, and display fixtures in the store in their Los Angeles woodshop, where they harness upcycled wood to meet their Zero Waste goals. Avocado tiled the floor with tile from Fireclay — a fellow Certified B Corp — and artist Leah Pantéa created a bespoke mural that depicts Avocado's "farm-to-mattress" material sourcing concept.

"We wanted to create a space that reflected the regional Boulder vibe while representing Avocado's values," said Joanna Harrison, Avocado's Director of Interior Design. "The result is a warm, homey, chalet-like space with rustic western touches."

As part of Avocado's commitment to 1% For the Planet, Avocado donates 1% of all its revenue to vetted nonprofits. And as a Climate Neutral certified brand, Avocado reduces its footprint, offsets its scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions, and advocates for legislation that will help fight the climate crisis.

From the beginning, Avocado just wanted a new kind of mattress. One that was greener — better for people and the planet — affordable, and comfortable. It was a simple idea rooted in a much bigger vision. Five years later, Avocado continues to expand — from bedding, to furniture, to their skin + bath collection, and their line of responsible loungewear. As the company grows, Avocado continues to redefine what it means to be a sustainable, ethical brand. The company is a Certified B Corporation, a Climate Neutral® Certified business, and a member of 1% For the Planet, remaining true to its original purpose: to be one of the most sustainable companies on Earth. Learn more at AvocadoGreen.com.

