CPSC Warning: Stop Using Recalled Gree Dehumidifiers Due to Fire Hazard; 4 Deaths May be Tied to Recalled Units

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is warning consumers about the continued risk of fire from dehumidifiers manufactured by Gree Electric Appliances, of China. CPSC urges consumers to immediately check to see if their dehumidifier is part of any Gree dehumidifier recall, including the most recent recall of Gree dehumidifiers announced on August 16, 2023. Consumers should stop using the recalled dehumidifiers and contact Gree for a full refund. The Commission has found that the public health and safety requires this notice to warn the public quickly of the hazard.
The recall of the affected dehumidifiers was first announced in September 2013, updated in October 2013, expanded in January 2014, re-announced in May 2014, and re-announced again in November 2016. CPSC evaluated the recalled dehumidifiers and found that they can overheat, smoke, and catch fire, which can lead to serious injury or death. There have been reports of four deaths potentially associated with Gree dehumidifiers, all involving adults who died from house fires that may have been caused by recalled dehumidifiers. One death occurred in 2016 in Ohio. Another death occurred in 2022 in Iowa. Two more deaths occurred in 2022 in Missouri.
There have been more than 2,000 reported incidents of these recalled dehumidifiers overheating. About 450 fires have been reported, resulting in more than $19 million in property damage.
These dehumidifiers are separate from the 1.56 million Gree dehumidifiers recalled on August 16, 2023. CPSC urges all consumers to inspect their dehumidifiers and take advantage of the recalls if they own affected products.
The recalled dehumidifiers have been sold at: AAFES, HH Gregg, Home Depot, Kmart, Lowe's, Menards, Mills Fleet Farm, Sam's Club, Sears, Walmart and other stores nationwide and in Canada, and online at Amazon.com and Ebay.com, from January 2005 through January 2014 for between $110 and $400.
As stated in the November 2016 recall reannouncement, the recalled dehumidifiers are 20, 25, 30, 40, 45, 50, 65 and 70-pint dehumidifiers manufactured by Gree Electric Appliances, of China with brand names Danby, De'Longhi, Fedders, Fellini, Frigidaire, GE, Gree, Kenmore, Norpole, Premiere, Seabreeze, SoleusAir and SuperClima. Recalled model numbers are listed below. The brand name and the pint capacity are printed on the front of the dehumidifier. The model number and date code are printed on a sticker on the back, front or side of the unit. The dehumidifiers are white, beige, gray or black plastic and measure between 19 and 24 inches tall, 13 and 15 inches wide, and 9 and 11 inches deep.
CPSC urges consumers to immediately turn off and unplug the recalled dehumidifiers and contact Gree at (866) 853-2802 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at greedehumidifierrecall.com and click on Recall for to receive a refund. Report incidents with recalled dehumidifiers and any dangerous product or a product-related injury to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.
List of Recalled Dehumidifiers:
Danby or Premiere
Model number
Capacity
Date code range
DDR3011
30-pint
All units
DDR30P
30-pint
All units
DDR4511
45-pint
All units
DDR45P
45-pint
All units
DDR6511
65-pint
All units
DDR65CHP
65-pint
All units
De'Longhi or SuperClima
Model number
Capacity
Date code range
DDSE30
30-pint
All units
DDSE40
40-pint
All units
DG50
50-pint
All units
Fedders
Model number
Capacity
Date code range
FEDH-MAH030-C15
30-pint
All units
FEDH-MAH070-C15
70-pint
All units
Fellini
Model number
Capacity
Date code range
13-06030
50-pint
All units
13-06031
70-pint
All units
Frigidaire
Model number
Capacity
Date code range
FDB30R1
30-pint
01/07 through 09/08
FDB50R1
50-pint
01/07 through 09/08
FDB70R1
70-pint
01/07 through 09/08
FDD25S1
25-pint
01/07 through 09/08
FDF50S1
50-pint
01/07 through 09/08
FDF70S1
70-pint
01/07 through 09/08
FDL30R1
30-pint
01/07 through 09/08
FDL50R1
50-pint
01/07 through 09/08
FDL50S1
50-pint
01/07 through 09/08
FDL70R1
70-pint
01/07 through 09/08
FDL70S1
70-pint
01/07 through 09/08
FDM30R1
30-pint
01/07 through 09/08
FDR30S1
30-pint
01/07 through 09/08
GE
Model number
Capacity
Date code range
ADEH50LN
50 pint
01/08 through 12/10
ADER30LN
30 pint
01/08 through 12/10
ADER40LN
40 pint
01/08 through 12/10
ADER50LN
50 pint
01/08 through 12/10
ADER65LN
65 pint
01/08 through 12/10
ADEW30LN
30 pint
01/08 through 12/10
ADEW50LN
50 pint
01/08 through 12/10
ADEW65LN
65 pint
01/08 through 12/10
AHH40LL
40 pint
01/08 through 12/10
AHH50LM
50 pint
01/08 through 12/10
AHR30LL
30 pint
01/08 through 12/10
AHR30LM
30 pint
01/08 through 12/10
AHR40LL
40 pint
01/08 through 12/10
AHR40LM
40 pint
01/08 through 12/10
AHR50LL
50 pint
01/08 through 12/10
AHR50LM
50 pint
01/08 through 12/10
AHR65LL
65 pint
01/08 through 12/10
AHR65LM
65 pint
01/08 through 12/10
AHW30LM
30 pint
01/08 through 12/10
AHW50LM
50 pint
01/08 through 12/10
AHW65LM
65 pint
01/08 through 12/10
Gree
Model number
Capacity
Date code range
13-06090
30-pint
All units
13-06091
45-pint
All units
13-06092
50-pint
All units
GDN40AH-A4EBB1A
40-pint
All units
GDN45AH-A3EBB2A
45-pint
All units
GDN50AF-A3EBA8A
50-pint
All units
GDN50AF-A3EBA8B
50-pint
All units
GDN70AF-A3EBA8A
70-pint
All units
GDN70AF-A3EBB3A
70-pint
All units
GDN70AI-A3EBB2A
70-pint
All units
GDNE30AEBA1A8A
30-pint
All units
GDNE40AEBA1A8A
40-Pint
All units
GDNE50AFBA1A8A
50-pint
All units
GDNE65AFBA1A8A
65-pint
All units
Kenmore
Model number
Capacity
Date code range
407.52301210
30-pint
2012-04 through 2012-09
407.52501210
50-pint
2012-04 through 2012-09
407.52701210
70-pint
2012-04 through 2012-09
407.52702210
70-pint
2012-04 through 2012-08
Norpole
Model number
Capacity
Date code range
NPDH30PG
30-pint
All units
Seabreeze
Model number
Capacity
Date code range
DH450S
50-pint
All units
DH470S
70-pint
All units
SoleusAir
Model number
Capacity
Date code range
CFM-25E
25-pint
All units
CFM-40E
40-pint
All units
DP1-30-03
30-pint
All units
DP1-40-03
40-pint
All units
DP1-50-03
50-pint
All units
DP1-50-03A
50-pint
All units
DP1-70-03
70-pint
All units
GL-DEH-30-1
30-pint
1211 through 0612
GL-DEH-45-2
45-pint
1211 through 0612
GL-DEH-50-2L2
50-pint
1211 through 0612
GL-DEH-50-2Q2
50-pint
1211 through 0612
GL-DEH-70-2S2
70-pint
1211 through 0612
GL-DEH-70P-2S2
70-pint
0112 through 0612
GM-DEH-30M-1L2
30-pint
010512 through 061412
GM-DEH-30M-1R2
30-pint
010512 through 061412
GM-DEH-45-1
45-pint
122511 through 062112
GM-DEH-70-1S2
70-pint
010512 through 062112
SG-DEH-25-4
25-pint
032711 through 081712
SG-DEH-30-2
30-pint
032711 through 050712
SG-DEH-30B-1
30-pint
011210 through 041310
SG-DEH-30M-1
30-pint
010210 through 071512
SG-DEH-30M-1A
30-pint
121510 through 111011
SG-DEH-30M-1L2
30-pint
010510 through 071512
SG-DEH-30M-1R2
30-pint
010510 through 071512
SG-DEH-45-1
45-pint
010210 through 071512
SG-DEH-45-1A
45-pint
121510 through 111011
SG-DEH-45-2
45-pint
032711 through 050712
SG-DEH-50-2
50-pint
010712 through 010712
SG-DEH-70-1
70-pint
010210 through 071512
SG-DEH-70-1A
70-pint
121510 through 111011
SG-DEH-70-2
70-pint
032711 through 050712
SG-DEH-70-2S2
70-pint
032711 through 050712
