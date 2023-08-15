ModifyHealth Named One Of The Fastest Growing Private Companies On The 2023 Inc. 5000 List

ModifyHealth ranks among the top 100 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America.

ATLANTA, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed today that ModifyHealth has been ranked #12 in Health Services and #96 overall on the 2023 Inc. 500, an exclusive ranking of the nation's fastest growing private companies. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment – its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Since its inception in 2019, ModifyHealth has quickly emerged as a leader in the food as medicine space, delivering evidence-based, life changing solutions for patients struggling with costly chronic conditions like diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and related issues where dietary management is a recommended treatment.

Commenting on the Inc. 500 announcement, Founder & CEO, GB Pratt stated, "I'm grateful to be surrounded by such an amazing team committed to our mission to change lives by making food as medicine simple and sustainable. Evidence supports what all of us intuitively know – healthy diets and lifestyles are central to preventing, managing and, in many cases, reversing chronic conditions. Our rapid growth confirms the importance of our mission, and we're excited to impact many lives moving forward."

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that it requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

ModifyHealth changes lives by making food as medicine simple, effective, and enjoyable for providers and patients. Along with home-delivered, medically tailored meals, ModifyHealth provides dietitian support, remote patient monitoring, and education to ensure sustained benefits. ModifyHealth's turnkey programs improve outcomes and cost for chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and related issues where dietary management is a recommended treatment. ModifyHealth partners with providers, payors, employers, and patients to make adopting healthier diets and lifestyles a reality. For more information, please visit modifyhealth.com .

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit inc.com.

