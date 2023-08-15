IMLS Director Crosby Kemper to Moderate Virtual Conversation for PBS Books About the Desegregation of the Armed Forces

Special guests Matthew Delmont, Ph.D., Jeffrey Sammons, Ph.D., and Brigadier General Terry V. Williams

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In partnership with PBS Books, the Institute of Museum and Library Services' (IMLS) third installment of the "Visions of America: All Stories, All People, All Places" digital video series will pay tribute to the 75th anniversary of the desegregation of the armed forces.

What: The segment features a virtual conversation moderated by IMLS Director Crosby Kemper with special guests Matthew Delmont, Ph.D., Jeffrey Sammons, Ph.D., and Brigadier General Terry V. Williams that explores the pivotal role people of color played in the armed forces from the Revolutionary War through the passage of President Harry Truman's Executive Order 9981, which created the President's Committee on Equality of Treatment and Opportunity in the Armed Services. When: Wednesday, August 16, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Where: In collaboration with IMLS and PBS Books, Detroit Public Television serves as a media partner and producer of the new series. The virtual conversations are distributed through social media platforms including Facebook and YouTube, as well as select PBS stations and the PBS app. Classroom resources are available for teachers across the country. Who: IMLS Director Crosby Kemper and special guests Matthew Delmont, Ph.D., Jeffrey Sammons, Ph.D., and Brigadier General Terry V. Williams. Why: America250 is a multiyear effort to commemorate the semiquincentennial, or 250th anniversary, of the U.S. This effort is being led at the national level by the non-partisan U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, created by Congress, and its supporting nonprofit America250 Foundation. At the core of the project is community outreach through museums and libraries to engage diverse audiences and foster civic discourse. IMLS and PBS Books offer free resources and webinars to support museum and library staff in their efforts to design programs, integrate video content, and host screening events and community conversations around the series themes.

About IMLS

The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation's libraries and museums. We advance, support, and empower America's museums, libraries, and related organizations through grantmaking, research, and policy development. IMLS envisions a nation where individuals and communities have access to museums and libraries to learn from and be inspired by the trusted information, ideas, and stories they contain about our diverse natural and cultural heritage. To learn more, visit www.imls.gov.

About PBS Books

Started in 2014 by Detroit Public Television, PBS Books is a trusted national brand and a multiplatform initiative connecting diverse audiences to books through PBS stations and programming, daily and original content, book fairs, conferences, live performances, screenings, and other book-related events. The vision of PBS Books is to foster a community of people engaged in unique literary experiences that spark their curiosity, promote dialogue, and inspire learning. PBS Books aims to provide context for complex issues—both national and local. In early 2019 with the support of the Knight Foundation and the Wyncote Foundation, PBS Books launched a free Library Engagement Program, which currently has more than 1,800 library partners. Today, PBS Books produces regular virtual content promoting critical dialogue about current topics and critical issues in communities across the U.S. To learn more, please visit: www.pbsbooks.org.

