FMC Corporation granted preliminary injunction in Mexico against Rainbow for patent infringement

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

FMC Corporation Logo. (PRNewsFoto/FMC Corporation) (PRNewswire)

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), a leading global agricultural sciences company, announced the Mexican Federal Court of Administrative Justice, Specialized Court in Intellectual Property (Tribunal Federal de Justicia Administrativa, Sala Especializada en Materia de Propiedad Intelectual), granted FMC Corporation and FMC Agroquímica de México, S. de R. L. de C.V. a preliminary injunction against Rainbow Agro Sciences, S.A. De C.V. ("Rainbow") for patent infringement relating to the company seeking registration of chlorantraniliprole and chlorantraniliprole-containing products in Mexico. Chlorantraniliprole is FMC's leading insecticide ingredient branded as Rynaxypyr® active.

In addition, the preliminary injunction orders the Federal Committee for Protection from Sanitary Risks (Comisión Federal para la Protección contra Riesgos Sanitarios) (COFEPRIS) to prohibit the import and export of chlorantraniliprole technical from Rainbow in and out of Mexico and denies Rainbow any registration for formulated products that contain chlorantraniliprole.

"We are pleased with the Court's decision, which reflects its understanding of the urgency of this matter and the importance of using genuine, registered crop protection technologies on farms in Mexico," said Michael Reilly, FMC executive vice president, general counsel and secretary. "The principles decided by the Court are significant for future infringement actions and reinforce FMC's confidence in protecting and enforcing its patents around the world. Our intellectual property rights are an essential tool to drive innovation and continued significant investment in new crop protection solutions."

FMC Corporation invests heavily in research and development to bring the latest innovations to farms around the world. The company is committed to ensuring farmers use genuine crop protection products from legitimate sources. Its #DealWithRealFMC social media campaign is helping to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of using trusted crop protection technologies and brands from reputable companies and the many risks posed by counterfeit pesticide products. For more information, visit FMC Brand Protection.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 6,600 employees at more than 100 sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn®.

Rynaxypyr is a trademark of FMC Corporation and/or an affiliate. Always read and follow all label directions, restrictions and precautions for use.

Statement under the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the company based on currently available information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the risk factors and other cautionary statements included within FMC's 2022 Form 10-K filed with the SEC as well as other SEC filings and public communications. FMC cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statement. FMC undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any duty, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they were made, except as otherwise required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FMC Corporation