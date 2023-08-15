Avocados From Mexico® Celebrates Record-Breaking Year

Number one selling avocado brand attributes increased demand to strategic marketing and debuts new co-branded bulk produce stickers to build on brand awareness

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avocados From Mexico, the number one selling avocado brand in the U.S., just wrapped up another record-breaking year, importing 2.48 billion pounds1 of avocados in its 2022-2023 fiscal year. The brand that makes everything better attributes its latest imports success to strategic marketing campaigns, creative shopper partnerships and seasonal programs, a record-setting number of foodservice limited-time offers designed to encourage demand, and the great work of growers, packers, and importers, partnered with the support of the company's parent organizations APEAM (The Association of Avocado Exporting Producers and Packers of Mexico) and MHAIA (The Mexican Hass Avocado Importer Association).

The brand's commitment to expand marketing efforts around major avocado consumption moments like the Big Game and football season, along with a goal to become the leading food brand for Cinco de Mayo, have contributed to the record-breaking imports. During Cinco de Mayo2 alone this year, the U.S. imported more avocados than ever from Mexico, with a record-setting 61% year-over-year increase in avocado volume. In fact, Avocados From Mexico has set new import records three out of the last four years.

"The record-breaking volume we're seeing indicates that the work we're doing to drive demand across consumer, retail and foodservice is working," said Alvaro Luque, President and CEO, Avocados From Mexico. "The Avocados From Mexico team is committed to building on this momentum and we are confident that we will continue to increase avocado demand in the U.S. with a strong marketing plan this year."

Now, the innovative company is leaning into the strength of its recognizable brand to drive more demand by launching co-branded price look-up (PLU) stickers for bulk avocados to help shoppers more easily identify quality Mexican avocados at the point of sale. The new PLU stickers feature the Avocados From Mexico logo and its signature PANTONE® color, which highlights the shade of a perfectly ripe and creamy avocado from Mexico and the authenticity of the brand that represents it.

"Retailers rely on brands to create eye-catching PLU stickers to help shoppers decide which bulk items to purchase. Our research shows that when consumers see Avocados From Mexico branding, it's an indication of high quality and positively influences purchase intent," said Stephanie Bazan, Senior Vice President, Commercial Strategy and Execution for Avocados From Mexico. "This new program will allow us to collaborate with distributors to use the power of our brand to reinforce and distinguish Mexican avocados at the point of sale."

Retailers interested in getting the Avocados From Mexico PLU sticker for their avocados are encouraged to reach out to their respective supplier.

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations, and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage AFM, with the intent to provide a focused, highly effective and efficient marketing program in the United States.

1 According to Hass Avocado Board (HAB), Avocados From Mexico imported more than 2.478 billion pounds of avocados in fiscal year 2023. This showcases a 1.6% increase from the previous record of 2.426 billion pounds set in fiscal year 2021.

2 According to Nielsen data from April 10, 2023 to May 7, 2023 and April 10, 2022 to May 7, 2022.

