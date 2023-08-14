Service Environments of Texas and Beartown Restore Group Unite for Growth

ATLANTA, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ServiceMaster Restore® is excited to announce that Beartown Restore Group (BRG), a leading franchise brand builder, has acquired Service Environments of Texas (SET), a ServiceMaster Restore franchise owned by Brad Hollibaugh. With a strong track record of building multi-site services businesses, BRG aims to continue building the ServiceMaster business in Houston and beyond. The addition of Restore marks the BRG team's third franchise investment in a growing portfolio which includes European Wax Center and Massage Envy, and it is a testament to its confidence in the Restore brand.

"We believe that ServiceMaster is an incredible brand with a strong position in the growing restoration category. We are extremely excited to work with SET's stellar management team to continue to build the ServiceMaster business in Houston and beyond," said Ian Cahn-Fuller, founder of BRG.

This acquisition is a win-win for all parties involved. BRG gains a valuable addition to its portfolio, ServiceMaster Restore benefits from BRG's expertise in building multisite services businesses, and Hollibaugh gets to maintain an ownership position while supporting the business in an advisory capacity. We look forward to watching the continued growth and success of Service Environments of Texas under BRG's leadership.

About ServiceMaster Restore®

With approximately 2,000 franchised and licensed locations around the world, ServiceMaster Restore and ServiceMaster Recovery Management (SRM) serve customers through a global network of franchises available 24/7/365 to provide residential and commercial restoration services resulting from damage caused by water, fire, smoke or mold. SRM is the large-scale commercial catastrophic disaster restoration unit of ServiceMaster Restore. ServiceMaster Restore is a business unit of Atlanta-based ServiceMaster® Brands, a leading franchise provider of needs-based residential and commercial services. More information can be found at servicemasterrestore.com and srmcat.com.

About Beartown Holdings

Beartown Holdings was founded to invest in and grow leading services businesses using our own capital and experience to help them achieve their full potential. We are operators, and business builders, focused on supporting a few great companies on their journeys to amazing. We believe that our concentrated approach will maximize our impact and the outcomes for our portfolio of investments.

