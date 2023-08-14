Friends Pay Tribute to Automotive Legend Don Williams by Underwriting Program for Underserved Youth

Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance and Barrett-Jackson Kickstart Funding to Train Youth as Restorers and Mechanics

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Auto impresario Don Williams often said he wanted to "touch every great car in the world," and in the process of doing that—buying and selling, collecting, and sharing great cars—Don touched a multitude of car people too.

"Friendship is the glue that connects the car world globally," said Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance Chairman Sandra Button. "The word 'friend' doesn't seem like a big enough word to describe Don and his influence on the whole of the collector car world. But it describes exactly what Don was: a friend to all."

Now Don's friends want to pay tribute to him by funding a program that trains underserved youth to be mechanics and restorers.

The idea to remember Don in this manner emerged in a conversation between Button and her husband, Martin, along with Barrett-Jackson Chairman and CEO Craig Jackson and his wife, Carolyn, the auction company's Chief Philanthropy Officer.

Don was involved in founding Barrett-Jackson, the Blackhawk Museum, and what is now Dawn Patrol at the Pebble Beach Concours, where he shared his cars for over 50 years.

"Don was a beloved member of our Barrett-Jackson family and the collector car community as a whole," said Craig Jackson. "For five decades, Don was a vital part of our auctions. A trusted advisor, we shared a love for restoring cars and it's an honor to make this donation in his memory as we fuel the growth and prosperity of this hobby that Don loved for generations to come."

The Buttons and the Jackson Family Foundation have made substantial contributions to bring this idea to life—and they invite others to join them.

Their teams went in search of the best recipient for these funds—and found it in an emerging program focused on collector car restoration at Rancho Cielo, one of the Pebble Beach Concours charities. Rancho Cielo was founded in 2000 to provide education, workforce training, counseling, and a variety of services to youth that have not done well in traditional school systems and communities.

Contributions can be made in memory of Don Williams to the Pebble Beach Company Foundation via https://pebblebeachconcours.net/charity-giving/donate-now/ .

