MOHEGAN ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2023 OPERATING RESULTS

UNCASVILLE, Conn., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority ("Mohegan," "we" or "our" ) today announced operating results for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Mohegan Operating Results
Three Months Ended
Variance
($ in thousands, unaudited)
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
$
%
Net revenues
$ 415,394
$ 417,078
$ (1,684)
(0.4) %
Income from operations
82,393
90,126
(7,733)
(8.6) %
Net income attributable to Mohegan
50,557
59,364
(8,807)
(14.8) %
Adjusted EBITDA1
108,670
120,018
(11,348)
(9.5) %
"Our consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $108.7 million was the third highest quarterly total in our 26-year history, while the prior-year comparable quarter was the highest to date," said Raymond Pineault, Chief Executive Officer of Mohegan. "We continue to see strong results from our digital segment and are focused on growing that line of business."
Carol Anderson, Chief Financial Officer of Mohegan, also noted, "Our Adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.2% was 268 basis points favorable compared with our pre-COVID-19 third quarter of fiscal 2019 and 262 basis points unfavorable compared with the prior-year period."
Mohegan Sun
Three Months Ended
Variance
($ in thousands, unaudited)
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
$
%
Net revenues
$ 230,668
$ 236,465
$ (5,797)
(2.5) %
Income from operations
52,070
58,744
(6,674)
(11.4) %
Net income attributable to Mohegan Sun
52,010
58,688
(6,678)
(11.4) %
Adjusted EBITDA
68,497
75,712
(7,215)
(9.5) %
Net revenues decreased $5.8 million compared with the prior-year period primarily due to lower slot and table games volumes. Strong non-gaming growth driven by food, beverage, entertainment, and hotel revenues partially offset the decline in gaming revenues. Adjusted EBITDA of $68.5 million was 9.5% unfavorable compared with the prior-year period. The Adjusted EBITDA margin of 29.7% was 289 basis points favorable compared with our pre-COVID-19 third quarter of fiscal 2019 and 232 basis points unfavorable compared with the prior-year period.
Mohegan Pennsylvania
Three Months Ended
Variance
($ in thousands, unaudited)
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
$
%
Net revenues
$ 65,248
$ 66,783
$ (1,535)
(2.3) %
Income from operations
11,028
11,917
(889)
(7.5) %
Net income attributable to Mohegan Pennsylvania
11,077
10,180
897
8.8 %
Adjusted EBITDA
14,089
14,958
(869)
(5.8) %
Net revenues decreased $1.5 million compared with the prior-year period primarily due to lower gaming volumes, which were partially offset by strong food, beverage, and hotel revenues. Adjusted EBITDA of $14.1 million was 5.8% unfavorable compared with the prior-year period. The Adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.6% was 26 basis points unfavorable compared with our pre-COVID-19 third quarter of fiscal 2019 and 81 basis points unfavorable compared with the prior-year period.
Niagara Resorts
Three Months Ended
Variance
($ in thousands, unaudited)
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
$
%
Net revenues
$ 81,086
$ 79,627
$ 1,459
1.8 %
Income from operations
9,672
14,962
(5,290)
(35.4) %
Net income attributable to Niagara Resorts
5,332
9,438
(4,106)
(43.5) %
Adjusted EBITDA
13,997
19,576
(5,579)
(28.5) %
Net revenues increased $1.5 million compared with the prior-year period primarily driven by the continued ramp of non-gaming amenities, including as a result of the recently opened OLG Stage entertainment venue. Gaming revenues decreased $5.2 million compared with the prior-year period due to lower slot volumes. The prior-year period also benefited from favorable table games hold percentage. The Adjusted EBITDA of $14.0 million was 28.5% unfavorable compared with the prior-year period. The Adjusted EBITDA margin of 17.3% was 175 basis points favorable compared with our pre-COVID-19 third quarter of fiscal 2019 and 732 basis points unfavorable compared with the prior-year period. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA is primarily due to higher costs associated with the reintroduction of certain non-gaming amenities that operate at a lower margin.
Mohegan Digital
Three Months Ended
Variance
($ in thousands, unaudited)
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
$
%
Net revenues
$ 16,661
$ 10,638
$ 6,023
56.6 %
Income from operations
11,473
7,603
3,870
50.9 %
Net income attributable to Mohegan
11,580
7,603
3,977
52.3 %
Adjusted EBITDA
11,564
7,603
3,961
52.1 %
Net revenues increased $6.0 million compared with the prior-year period, driven by strong growth in our Connecticut digital business and the recent addition of digital gaming in Ontario. Adjusted EBITDA of $11.6 million was $4.0 million favorable compared with the prior-year period. In the prior-year comparable period, Mohegan Digital Connecticut benefited from a cumulative update to the revenue share allocation from our digital gaming partner, which impacted net revenues and Adjusted EBITDA.
Management, development and other
Three Months Ended
Variance
($ in thousands, unaudited)
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
$
%
Net revenues
$ 15,505
$ 16,817
$ (1,312)
(7.8) %
Income from operations
10,369
8,269
2,100
25.4 %
Net income attributable to management,
28,502
22,105
6,397
28.9 %
Adjusted EBITDA
9,956
11,602
(1,646)
(14.2) %
Adjusted EBITDA of $10.0 million was $1.6 million unfavorable compared with the prior-year period, primarily due to an increase in labor costs related to our management and development operations and loss on foreign currency. Net income for the period was $6.4 million favorable compared with the prior-year period, primarily due to a higher gain on fair value adjustment driven by changes in the estimated value of the warrants and put option along with lower interest expense, both related to the Mohegan INSPIRE financing.
All other
Three Months Ended
Variance
($ in thousands, unaudited)
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
$
%
Net revenues
$ 6,813
$ 8,138
$ (1,325)
(16.3) %
Loss from operations
(1,214)
(805)
(409)
(50.8) %
Net loss attributable to all other
(3,010)
(2,621)
(389)
(14.8) %
Adjusted EBITDA
389
764
(375)
(49.1) %
Adjusted EBITDA of $0.4 million was 49.1% unfavorable compared with the prior-year period, primarily due to decreased gaming revenues at Mohegan Casino Las Vegas, resulting from unfavorable table games hold percentage.
Corporate
Three Months Ended
Variance
($ in thousands, unaudited)
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
$
%
Net revenues
$ 9
$ 85
$ (76)
(89.4) %
Loss from operations
(10,492)
(10,634)
142
1.3 %
Net loss attributable to corporate
(54,421)
(46,101)
(8,320)
(18.0) %
Adjusted EBITDA
(9,309)
(10,267)
958
9.3 %
Adjusted EBITDA was $1.0 million favorable compared with the prior-year period, primarily due to lower employee-related costs.
Other Information
Liquidity
As of June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, Mohegan held cash and cash equivalents of $188.2 million and $164.7 million, respectively. Inclusive of letters of credit, which reduce borrowing availability, Mohegan had $227.8 million of borrowing capacity under its senior secured credit facility and line of credit as of June 30, 2023. In addition, inclusive of letters of credit, which reduce borrowing availability, the Niagara Resorts had $124.5 million of borrowing capacity under the Niagara Resorts revolving credit facility and swingline facility as of June 30, 2023.
About Mohegan
Mohegan is the owner, developer, and manager of premier entertainment resorts in the United States, Canada, and Northern Asia. Mohegan's U.S. operations include resorts in Connecticut, Washington, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Nevada; Canadian operations are based in Niagara Falls, Ontario; and Mohegan INSPIRE is located in Incheon, South Korea. The brand's iGaming division, Mohegan Digital, provides cutting-edge online gaming solutions to Mohegan's loyal fan base and meets the digital needs of customers on a global scale. Mohegan is owner and operator of Connecticut Sun, a professional basketball team in the WNBA. For more information on Mohegan and its properties, please visit www.mohegangaming.com.
Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Some information included in this press release may contain forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements can sometimes be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect" or "intend" and similar expressions. Such forward-looking information may involve important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future and, accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of Mohegan. Information concerning potential factors that could affect Mohegan's financial results is included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2022, as well as in Mohegan's other reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission or made available on its website. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. Mohegan does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Mohegan cannot assure that projected results or events will be achieved or will occur.
MOHEGAN TRIBAL GAMING AUTHORITY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Revenues:
Gaming
$ 281,932
$ 293,973
Food and beverage
40,098
35,622
Hotel
30,385
30,256
Retail, entertainment and other
62,979
57,227
Net revenues
415,394
417,078
Operating costs and expenses:
Gaming
140,519
139,760
Food and beverage
32,007
29,521
Hotel
12,504
12,354
Retail, entertainment and other
23,744
20,571
Advertising, general and administrative
83,264
79,377
Corporate
14,622
15,278
Depreciation and amortization
25,266
26,085
Other, net
1,075
4,006
Total operating costs and expenses
333,001
326,952
Income from operations
82,393
90,126
Other income (expense):
Interest income
583
64
Interest expense, net
(59,277)
(53,969)
Loss on modification and early extinguishment of debt
(54)
(3)
Gain on fair value adjustment
29,250
26,796
Other, net
(49)
83
Total other expense
(29,547)
(27,029)
Income before income tax
52,846
63,097
Income tax provision
(2,225)
(3,534)
Net income
50,621
59,563
Income attributable to non-controlling interests
(64)
(199)
Net income attributable to Mohegan
$ 50,557
$ 59,364
MOHEGAN TRIBAL GAMING AUTHORITY
RECONCILIATION OF NON-US GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Adjusted EBITDA Explanation:
Net income before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, is a commonly used measure of performance in the casino and hospitality industry. EBITDA is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("US GAAP"). Mohegan historically has evaluated its operating performance with the non-GAAP measure, Adjusted EBITDA, which as used in this press release, primarily represents EBITDA further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash and other items as exhibited in the following reconciliation.
Adjusted EBITDA provides an additional way to evaluate Mohegan's operations and, when viewed with both Mohegan's GAAP results and the reconciliation provided, Mohegan believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides a more complete understanding of its financial performance than could be otherwise obtained absent this disclosure. Adjusted EBITDA is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure because: (1) Mohegan believes it enhances an overall understanding of Mohegan's past and current financial performance; (2) Mohegan believes it is a useful tool for investors to assess the operating performance of the business in comparison to other operators within the casino and hospitality industry because Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain items that may not be indicative of Mohegan's operating results; (3) measures that are comparable to Adjusted EBITDA are often used as an important basis for the valuation of casino and hospitality companies; and (4) Mohegan uses Adjusted EBITDA internally to evaluate the performance of its operating personnel and management and as a benchmark to evaluate its operating performance in comparison to its competitors.
The use of Adjusted EBITDA has certain limitations. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, any US GAAP financial measure including net income (as an indicator of Mohegan's performance) or cash flows provided by operating activities (as an indicator of Mohegan's liquidity), nor should it be considered as an indicator of Mohegan's overall financial performance. Mohegan's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA is likely to be different from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA or other similarly titled measurements used by other casino and hospitality companies, and therefore, comparability may be limited. Adjusted EBITDA eliminates certain items from net income, such as interest and depreciation and amortization, that are items that have been incurred in the past and will continue to be incurred in the future; and therefore, should be considered in the overall evaluation of Mohegan's results. Mohegan compensates for these limitations by providing relevant disclosures of items excluded in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, both in its reconciliation to the US GAAP financial measure of net income and in its consolidated financial statements, all of which should be considered when evaluating its results. Mohegan strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023
($ in thousands)
Mohegan
Mohegan
Niagara
Mohegan
Management,
All other
Corporate
Eliminations
Consolidated
Net income (loss)
$ 52,010
$ 11,077
$ 5,332
$ 11,580
$ 28,502
$ (3,010)
$ (54,421)
$ (513)
$ 50,557
Income (loss) attributable to
—
—
—
(91)
155
—
—
—
64
Income tax provision
—
—
1,961
—
264
—
—
—
2,225
Interest income
1
(49)
(544)
(16)
28
—
(12)
9
(583)
Interest expense, net
59
—
2,467
—
11,340
1,796
43,624
(9)
59,277
Loss on modification and
—
—
23
—
—
—
31
—
54
Gain on fair value
—
—
—
—
(29,250)
—
—
—
(29,250)
Other, net
—
—
433
—
(670)
—
286
—
49
Income (loss) from
52,070
11,028
9,672
11,473
10,369
(1,214)
(10,492)
(513)
82,393
Adjusted EBITDA
—
—
—
91
(155)
—
—
—
(64)
Depreciation and
16,300
3,029
4,193
—
91
1,593
60
—
25,266
Other, net
127
32
132
—
(349)
10
1,123
—
1,075
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 68,497
$ 14,089
$ 13,997
$ 11,564
$ 9,956
$ 389
$ (9,309)
$ (513)
$ 108,670
Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
($ in thousands)
Mohegan
Mohegan
Niagara
Mohegan
Management,
All other
Corporate
Eliminations
Consolidated
Net income (loss)
$ 58,688
$ 10,180
$ 9,438
$ 7,603
$ 22,105
$ (2,621)
$ (46,101)
$ 72
$ 59,364
Income attributable to
—
—
—
—
199
—
—
—
199
Income tax provision
—
—
3,290
—
244
—
—
—
3,534
Interest income
1
(2)
(9)
—
(49)
—
(6)
1
(64)
Interest expense, net
55
1,739
2,983
—
12,598
1,816
34,781
(3)
53,969
Loss on modification and
—
—
3
—
—
—
—
—
3
Gain on fair value
—
—
—
—
(26,796)
—
—
—
(26,796)
Other, net
—
—
(743)
—
(32)
—
692
—
(83)
Income (loss) from
58,744
11,917
14,962
7,603
8,269
(805)
(10,634)
70
90,126
Adjusted EBITDA
—
—
—
—
(199)
—
—
—
(199)
Depreciation and
16,953
2,988
4,520
—
10
1,549
65
—
26,085
Other, net
15
53
94
—
3,522
20
302
—
4,006
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 75,712
$ 14,958
$ 19,576
$ 7,603
$ 11,602
$ 764
$ (10,267)
$ 70
$ 120,018
____________________
1
Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-US GAAP Financial Measures for a discussion and reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA.
