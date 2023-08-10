FLOWERS FOODS, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

THOMASVILLE, Ga., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) today reported financial results for the company's 12-week fiscal second quarter ended July 15, 2023.

Second Quarter Summary:

Compared to the prior year second quarter where applicable

Sales increased 8.8% to a second quarter-record $1.228 billion .

Net income increased 18.8% to $63.8 million . Adjusted net income(1) increased 8.8% to $70.9 million .

Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 10.9% to $133.1 million , representing 10.8% of sales, a 20-basis point increase.

Diluted EPS increased $0.05 to $0.30 . Adjusted diluted EPS(1) increased $0.02 to $0.33 .

CEO's Remarks:

"Flowers' record second quarter sales were driven by the effectiveness of our portfolio strategy and strong execution by our team," said Ryals McMullian, chairman, CEO, and president of Flowers Foods. "Our Branded Retail business performed well in a competitive environment, characterized by continued, but moderating, consumer trade down to private label products. We're also pleased to have grown sales and profitability in our Other category, as price increases to mitigate inflationary pressure more than offset business rationalizations and cost increases. To reflect this strong second quarter performance, we are adjusting our fiscal 2023 guidance.

"Consumers continue to seek value, though we are seeing some early indications that they may be acclimating to higher prices and reverting toward prior purchasing behavior. To capitalize on this environment and spur future growth, we remain focused on bringing new and innovative products to market and implementing initiatives to increase productivity and efficiencies. One such growth opportunity, the nationwide launch of our Dave's Killer Bread Snack Bars, remains on track, and we are excited about their potential to expand our brands into additional categories. To drive margin improvement, we are executing on cost savings initiatives and the deployment of our enterprise resource planning upgrade and other digital initiatives. As always, our dedicated Flowers team is focused on maximizing shareholder value and driving results in line with our long-term financial targets."

For the 52-week Fiscal 2023, the Company Expects:

Sales in the range of approximately $5.095 billion to $5.141 billion , representing an increase of approximately 6.0% to 7.0% compared to the prior year period. Prior guidance called for sales of approximately $5.086 billion to $5.141 billion .

Adjusted EBITDA(2) in the range of approximately $503 million to $528 million , compared to prior guidance of $494 million to $528 million .

Adjusted diluted EPS(2) in the range of approximately $1.18 to $1.25 , compared to prior guidance of $1.15 to $1.25 .

The company's outlook is based on the following assumptions:

Depreciation and amortization in the range of $155 million to $160 million , compared to prior guidance of $160 million to $165 million

Net interest expense of approximately $16 million to $18 million , compared to prior guidance of $9 million to $13 million

An effective tax rate of approximately 24%, compared to prior guidance of approximately 25%

Weighted average diluted share count for the year of approximately 213 million shares

Capital expenditures in the range of $145 million to $155 million , with $30 million to $40 million related to the ERP upgrade, compared to prior guidance of $140 million to $150 million

Matters Affecting Comparability:

Reconciliation of Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share





12-Week Period

Ended



12-Week Period

Ended





July 15, 2023



July 16, 2022

Net income per diluted common share

$ 0.30



$ 0.25

Business process improvement costs



0.02





0.04

Restructuring charges



0.01





—

Acquisition-related costs

NM





—

Severance and lease termination



—





0.01

Legal settlement



—





0.01

Adjusted net income per diluted common share

$ 0.33



$ 0.31



NM - not meaningful. Certain amounts may not add due to rounding.

Consolidated Second Quarter Operating Highlights

Compared to the prior year second quarter where applicable

Sales increased 8.8% to $1.228 billion , a second quarter record. Pricing/mix(3) increased 13.3%, volume(4) declined 6.1%, and the Papa Pita acquisition added 1.6%.

Materials, supplies, labor, and other production costs (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) were 51.0% of sales, a 90-basis point decrease. These costs decreased as a percentage of sales due to inflation-driven pricing actions more than offsetting input cost inflation, lower production volumes, increased product returns, and increased maintenance costs.

Selling, distribution, and administrative (SD&A) expenses were 38.8% of sales, in line with the prior year period. Lower consulting costs and distributor distribution fees as a percentage of sales were offset by greater marketing expenses, reduced scrap dough income, and an insurance liability reserve. Excluding matters affecting comparability, adjusted SD&A expenses were 38.2% of sales, a 70-basis point increase, due to the factors listed above with the exception of the consulting costs.

Depreciation and amortization (D&A) expenses were $35.0 million , or 2.8% of sales, a 10-basis point decrease.

Net income increased 18.8% to $63.8 million due to all the factors mentioned above, net of higher interest expense and effective tax rate. Adjusted net income(1) increased 8.8% to $70.9 million .

Adjusted EBITDA(1) increased 10.9% to $133.1 million , representing 10.8% of sales, a 20-basis point increase.

Cash Flow, Capital Allocation, and Capital Return

Year-to-date, through the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2023, cash flow from operating activities decreased by $54.9 million to $128.9 million, capital expenditures decreased $29.5 million to $68.4 million, and dividends paid to shareholders increased $4.7 million to $98.1 million. Cash and cash equivalents were $11.7 million at the end of the second quarter of fiscal 2023.

(1) Adjusted for items affecting comparability. See reconciliations of non-GAAP measures in the financial statements following this release. (2) No reconciliation of the forecasted range for Adjusted diluted EPS to Diluted EPS and adjusted EBITDA to net income for the 52-week Fiscal 2023 is included in this press release because the company is unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the GAAP measure without unreasonable efforts. In addition, the company believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. (3) Calculated as (current year period units X change in price per unit) / prior year period sales dollars (4) Calculated as (prior year period price per unit X change in units) / prior year period sales dollars

Pre-Recorded Management Remarks and Question and Answer Webcast

In conjunction with this release, pre-recorded management remarks and a supporting slide presentation will be posted to the Flowers Foods website. The company will host a live question and answer webcast at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern) on August 11, 2023. The pre-recorded remarks and webcast will be archived at flowersfoods.com/investors.

About Flowers Foods

Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2022 sales of $4.8 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company's top brands are Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release and certain other written or oral statements made from time to time by Flowers Foods, Inc. (the "company", "Flowers Foods", "Flowers", "us", "we", or "our") and its representatives that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements relate to current expectations regarding our business and our future financial condition and results of operations and are often identified by the use of words and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," "is likely to," "is expected to" or "will continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions we believe are reasonable. Forward-looking statements are based on current information and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected. Certain factors that may cause actual results, performance, liquidity, and achievements to differ materially from those projected are discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K (the "Form 10-K") and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and may include, but are not limited to, (a) unexpected changes in any of the following: (1) general economic and business conditions; (2) the competitive setting in which we operate, including advertising or promotional strategies by us or our competitors, as well as changes in consumer demand; (3) interest rates and other terms available to us on our borrowings; (4) supply chain conditions and any related impact on energy and raw materials costs and availability and hedging counter-party risks; (5) relationships with or increased costs related to our employees and third-party service providers; (6) laws and regulations (including environmental and health-related issues); and (7) accounting standards or tax rates in the markets in which we operate, (b) the loss or financial instability of any significant customer(s), including as a result of product recalls or safety concerns related to our products, (c) changes in consumer behavior, trends and preferences, including health and whole grain trends, and the movement toward less expensive store branded products, (d) the level of success we achieve in developing and introducing new products and entering new markets, (e) our ability to implement new technology and customer requirements as required, (f) our ability to operate existing, and any new, manufacturing lines according to schedule, (g) our ability to implement and achieve our environmental, social, and governance goals in accordance with regulatory requirements and expectations of stakeholders, suppliers, and customers; (h) our ability to execute our business strategies which may involve, among other things, (1) the ability to realize the intended benefits of completed, planned or contemplated acquisitions, dispositions or joint ventures, (2) the deployment of new systems (e.g., our enterprise resource planning ("ERP") system), distribution channels and technology, and (3) an enhanced organizational structure (e.g., our sales and supply chain reorganization), (i) consolidation within the baking industry and related industries, (j) changes in pricing, customer and consumer reaction to pricing actions (including decreased volumes), and the pricing environment among competitors within the industry, (k) our ability to adjust pricing to offset, or partially offset, inflationary pressure on the cost of our products, including ingredient and packaging costs; (l) disruptions in our direct-store-delivery distribution model, including litigation or an adverse ruling by a court or regulatory or governmental body that could affect the independent contractor classifications of the independent distributor partners, (m) increasing legal complexity and legal proceedings that we are or may become subject to, (n) labor shortages and turnover or increases in employee and employee-related costs, (o) the credit, business, and legal risks associated with independent distributor partners and customers, which operate in the highly competitive retail food and foodservice industries, (p) any business disruptions due to political instability, pandemics, armed hostilities (including the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine), incidents of terrorism, natural disasters, labor strikes or work stoppages, technological breakdowns, product contamination, product recalls or safety concerns related to our products, or the responses to or repercussions from any of these or similar events or conditions and our ability to insure against such events, (q) the failure of our information technology systems to perform adequately, including any interruptions, intrusions, cyber-attacks or security breaches of such systems or risks associated with the implementation of the upgrade of our ERP system; and (r) the potential impact of climate change on the company, including physical and transition risks, availability or restriction of resources, higher regulatory and compliance costs, reputational risks, and availability of capital on attractive terms. The foregoing list of important factors does not include all such factors, nor does it necessarily present them in order of importance. In addition, you should consult other disclosures made by the company (such as in our other filings with the SEC or in company press releases) for other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected by the company. Refer to Part I, Item 1A., Risk Factors, of the Form 10-K, Part II, Item 1A., Risk Factors, of the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended July 15, 2023 and subsequent filings with the SEC for additional information regarding factors that could affect the company's results of operations, financial condition and liquidity. We caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as they speak only as of the date made and are inherently uncertain. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update such statements, except as required by law. You are advised, however, to consult any further public disclosures by the company (such as in our filings with the SEC or in company press releases) on related subjects.

Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). However, from time to time, the company may present in its public statements, press releases and SEC filings, non-GAAP financial measures such as, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted selling, distribution and administrative expenses (SD&A), and gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization. The reconciliations attached provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation or release to the most comparable GAAP financial measure. The company's definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

The company defines EBITDA as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Earnings are net income. The company believes that EBITDA is a useful tool for managing the operations of its business and is an indicator of the company's ability to incur and service indebtedness and generate free cash flow. EBITDA is used as the primary performance measure in the company's 2014 Omnibus Equity and Incentive Compensation Plan. Furthermore, pursuant to the terms of our credit facility, EBITDA is used to determine the company's compliance with certain financial covenants. The company also believes that EBITDA measures are commonly reported and widely used by investors and other interested parties as measures of a company's operating performance and debt servicing ability because EBITDA measures assist in comparing performance on a consistent basis without regard to depreciation or amortization, which can vary significantly depending upon accounting methods and non-operating factors (such as historical cost). EBITDA is also a widely-accepted financial indicator of a company's ability to incur and service indebtedness.

EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to (a) income from operations or net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance; (b) cash flows provided by operating, investing and financing activities (as determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of the company's ability to meet its cash needs; or (c) any other indicator of performance or liquidity that has been determined in accordance with GAAP.

The company defines adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, adjusted income tax expense and adjusted SD&A, respectively, to exclude additional costs that the company considers important to present to investors. These costs include, but are not limited to, the costs of closing a plant or costs associated with acquisition-related activities, certain impairment charges, legal settlements and other costs impacting past and future comparability. The company believes that these measures, when considered together with its GAAP financial results, provides management and investors with a more complete understanding of its business operating results, including underlying trends, by excluding the effects of certain charges.

Presentation of gross margin includes depreciation and amortization in the materials, supplies, labor and other production costs according to GAAP. Our method of presenting gross margin excludes the depreciation and amortization components, as discussed above.

The reconciliations attached provide reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures used in this presentation or release to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.

Flowers Foods, Inc Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (000's omitted)





July 15, 2023



December 31, 2022

Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 11,711



$ 165,134

Other current assets



711,673





613,334

Property, plant and equipment, net



961,786





849,325

Right-of-use leases, net



271,892





275,214

Distributor notes receivable (1)



156,978





163,354

Other assets



39,190





37,008

Cost in excess of net tangible assets, net



1,352,605





1,209,625

Total assets

$ 3,505,835



$ 3,312,994

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity











Current liabilities

$ 504,768



$ 518,656

Long-term debt



1,074,544





891,842

Right-of-use lease liabilities (2)



281,542





282,862

Other liabilities



174,907





176,344

Stockholders' equity



1,470,074





1,443,290

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,505,835



$ 3,312,994

















(1) Includes current portion of $25,556 and $26,472, respectively. (2) Includes current portion of $50,689 and $45,769, respectively.

Flowers Foods, Inc Consolidated Statement of Operations (000's omitted, except per share data)









12-Week Period

Ended



12-Week Period

Ended



For the 28-Week

Period Ended



For the 28-Week

Period Ended





July 15, 2023



July 16, 2022



July 15, 2023



July 16, 2022

Sales

$ 1,228,050



$ 1,129,051



$ 2,762,543



$ 2,564,983

Materials, supplies, labor and other production costs (exclusive of

depreciation and amortization shown separately below)



626,097





586,084





1,426,949





1,310,676

Selling, distribution, and administrative expenses



475,916





438,350





1,067,859





993,302

Restructuring charges



2,499





—





6,694





—

Impairment of assets



—





—





—





990

Depreciation and amortization expense



34,984





32,922





78,719





76,345

Income from operations



88,554





71,695





182,322





183,670

Other pension benefit



(62)





(178)





(145)





(416)

Interest expense, net



4,251





1,504





8,137





3,605

Income before income taxes



84,365





70,369





174,330





180,481

Income tax expense



20,605





16,689





39,860





41,212

Net income

$ 63,760



$ 53,680



$ 134,470



$ 139,269

Net income per diluted common share

$ 0.30



$ 0.25



$ 0.63



$ 0.65

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



213,009





213,307





213,538





213,315



Flowers Foods, Inc Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (000's omitted)









12-Week Period

Ended



12-Week Period

Ended



For the 28-Week

Period Ended



For the 28-Week

Period Ended





July 15, 2023



July 16, 2022



July 15, 2023



July 16, 2022

Cash flows from operating activities:























Net income

$ 63,760



$ 53,680



$ 134,470



$ 139,269

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating

activities:























Total non-cash adjustments



42,381





44,283





105,356





108,952

Changes in assets and liabilities



(35,186)





(38,284)





(110,919)





(64,388)

Net cash provided by operating activities



70,955





59,679





128,907





183,833

Cash flows from investing activities:























Purchase of property, plant and equipment



(34,427)





(47,365)





(68,385)





(97,862)

Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment



679





144





775





1,575

Acquisition of business



(4,304)





—





(274,755)





—

Investment in unconsolidated affiliate



(1,981)





(9,000)





(1,981)





(9,000)

Other



2,871





5,006





5,977





12,177

Net cash disbursed for investing activities



(37,162)





(51,215)





(338,369)





(93,110)

Cash flows from financing activities:























Dividends paid



(49,023)





(46,700)





(98,123)





(93,447)

Stock repurchases



(15,263)





(6,465)





(26,244)





(16,514)

Net change in debt borrowings



11,000





—





182,000





—

Payments on financing leases



(453)





(438)





(1,052)





(864)

Other



3,937





2,503





(542)





(3,258)

Net cash (disbursed for) provided by financing activities



(49,802)





(51,100)





56,039





(114,083)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents



(16,009)





(42,636)





(153,423)





(23,360)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



27,720





205,147





165,134





185,871

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 11,711



$ 162,511



$ 11,711



$ 162,511



Flowers Foods, Inc Sales by Sales Class and Sales Bridge (000's omitted) Sales by Sales Class



12-Week Period Ended



12-Week Period Ended

















July 15, 2023



July 16, 2022



$ Change



% Change

Branded Retail

$ 787,765



$ 735,728



$ 52,037





7.1 % Other



440,285





393,323





46,962





11.9 % Total Sales

$ 1,228,050



$ 1,129,051



$ 98,999





8.8 %





























For the 28-Week Period

Ended



For the 28-Week Period

Ended

















July 15, 2023



July 16, 2022



$ Change



% Change

Branded Retail

$ 1,767,268



$ 1,691,266



$ 76,002





4.5 % Other



995,275





873,717





121,558





13.9 % Total Sales

$ 2,762,543



$ 2,564,983



$ 197,560





7.7 %



Sales Bridge For the 12-week period ended July 15, 2023

Branded Retail



Other



Total

Pricing/mix*



7.1 %



20.6 %



13.3 % Volume*



(1.5) %



(10.5) %



(6.1) % Acquisition



1.5 %



1.8 %



1.6 % Total percentage point change in sales



7.1 %



11.9 %



8.8 %

For the 28-week period ended July 15, 2023

Branded Retail



Other



Total

Pricing/mix*



7.8 %



21.9 %



13.5 % Volume*



(4.2) %



(9.2) %



(6.8) % Acquisition



0.9 %



1.2 %



1.0 % Total percentage point change in sales



4.5 %



13.9 %



7.7 %





















* Computations above are calculated as follows: Price/Mix $ = Current year period units × change in price per unit Price/Mix % = Price/Mix $ ÷ Prior year period Sales $

















Volume $ = Prior year period price per unit × change in units Volume % = Volume $ ÷ Prior year period Sales $

Flowers Foods, Inc Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (000's omitted, except per share data)









Reconciliation of Earnings per Share to Adjusted Earnings per Share





12-Week Period

Ended



12-Week Period

Ended



For the 28-Week

Period Ended



For the 28-Week

Period Ended





July 15, 2023



July 16, 2022



July 15, 2023



July 16, 2022

Net income per diluted common share

$ 0.30



$ 0.25



$ 0.63



$ 0.65

Business process improvement costs



0.02





0.04





0.05





0.07

Impairment of assets



—





—





—



NM

Restructuring charges



0.01





—





0.02





—

Acquisition-related costs

NM





—





0.01





—

Severance and lease termination



—





0.01





—





0.01

Legal settlement



—





0.01





—





0.01

Adjusted net income per diluted common share

$ 0.33



$ 0.31



$ 0.71



$ 0.74

NM - not meaningful





















































Reconciliation of Gross Margin





12-Week Period

Ended



12-Week Period

Ended



For the 28-Week

Period Ended



For the 28-Week

Period Ended





July 15, 2023



July 16, 2022



July 15, 2023



July 16, 2022

Sales

$ 1,228,050



$ 1,129,051



$ 2,762,543



$ 2,564,983

Materials, supplies, labor and other production costs (exclusive

of depreciation and amortization)



626,097





586,084





1,426,949





1,310,676

Gross margin excluding depreciation and amortization



601,953





542,967





1,335,594





1,254,307

Less depreciation and amortization for production activities



19,259





18,167





43,707





41,601

Gross margin

$ 582,694



$ 524,800



$ 1,291,887



$ 1,212,706

Depreciation and amortization for production activities

$ 19,259



$ 18,167



$ 43,707



$ 41,601

Depreciation and amortization for selling, distribution, and

administrative activities



15,725





14,755





35,012





34,744

Total depreciation and amortization

$ 34,984



$ 32,922



$ 78,719



$ 76,345















Reconciliation of Selling, Distribution, and Administrative Expenses to

Adjusted SD&A





12-Week Period

Ended



12-Week Period

Ended



For the 28-Week

Period Ended



For the 28-Week Period

Ended





July 15, 2023



July 16, 2022



July 15, 2023



July 16, 2022

Selling, distribution, and administrative expenses

(SD&A)

$ 475,916



$ 438,350



$ 1,067,859



$ 993,302

Business process improvement costs



(6,588)





(11,658)





(12,807)





(20,722)

Legal settlement



—





(2,000)





—





(2,000)

Acquisition-related costs



(489)





—





(3,712)





—

Severance and lease termination



—





(1,717)





—





(1,717)

Adjusted SD&A

$ 468,839



$ 422,975



$ 1,051,340



$ 968,863



Flowers Foods, Inc Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (000's omitted, except per share data)





Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA





12-Week Period

Ended



12-Week Period Ended



For the 28-Week

Period Ended



For the 28-Week

Period Ended





July 15, 2023



July 16, 2022



July 15, 2023



July 16, 2022

Net income

$ 63,760



$ 53,680



$ 134,470



$ 139,269

Income tax expense



20,605





16,689





39,860





41,212

Interest expense, net



4,251





1,504





8,137





3,605

Depreciation and amortization



34,984





32,922





78,719





76,345

EBITDA



123,600





104,795





261,186





260,431

Other pension benefit



(62)





(178)





(145)





(416)

Business process improvement costs



6,588





11,658





12,807





20,722

Impairment of assets



—





—





—





990

Restructuring charges



2,499





—





6,694





—

Acquisition-related costs



489





—





3,712





—

Severance and lease termination



—





1,717





—





1,717

Legal settlement



—





2,000





—





2,000

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 133,114



$ 119,992



$ 284,254



$ 285,444

Sales

$ 1,228,050



$ 1,129,051



$ 2,762,543



$ 2,564,983

Adjusted EBITDA margin



10.8 %



10.6 %



10.3 %



11.1 %











Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense to Adjusted Income Tax Expense





12-Week Period

Ended



12-Week Period Ended



For the 28-Week

Period Ended



For the 28-Week Period

Ended





July 15, 2023



July 16, 2022



July 15, 2023



July 16, 2022

Income tax expense

$ 20,605



$ 16,689



$ 39,860



$ 41,212

Tax impact of:























Business process improvement costs



1,647





2,915





3,202





5,181

Impairment of assets



—





—





—





248

Restructuring charges



624





—





1,673





—

Acquisition-related costs



122





—





928





—

Severance and lease termination



—





429





—





429

Legal settlement



—





500





—





500

Adjusted income tax expense

$ 22,998



$ 20,533



$ 45,663



$ 47,570



Flowers Foods, Inc Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (000's omitted, except per share data)



Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income



12-Week Period

Ended



12-Week Period Ended



For the 28-Week

Period Ended



For the 28-Week

Period Ended



July 15, 2023



July 16, 2022



July 15, 2023



July 16, 2022 Net income

$ 63,760



$ 53,680



$ 134,470



$ 139,269 Business process improvement costs



4,941





8,743





9,605





15,541 Impairment of assets



—





—





—





742 Restructuring charges



1,875





—





5,021





— Acquisition-related costs



367





—





2,784





— Severance and lease termination



—





1,288





—





1,288 Legal settlement



—





1,500





—





1,500 Adjusted net income

$ 70,943



$ 65,211



$ 151,880



$ 158,340





Reconciliation of Earnings per Share -

Full Year Fiscal 2023 Guidance



Range Estimate Net income per diluted common share

$ 1.10

to $ 1.17 Business process improvement costs



0.05





0.05 Restructuring charges



0.02





0.02 Acquisition-related costs



0.01





0.01 Adjusted net income per diluted common share

$ 1.18

to $ 1.25

