Flack Global Metals Announces Partnership with Windsor America

PHOENIX, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flack Global Metals (FGM) announced today the completion of an investment in Windsor America, the parent entity of Windsor Door, Garage Door Services of USA and Lodi Door. Windsor Door is an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) specializing in residential garage and commercial sectional overhead garage doors and parts. Garage Door Services of USA and Lodi Door are garage door installation companies servicing home builders and homeowners in multiple cities across six states. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Windsor America has established a team of autonomous run businesses with histories that span five decades. This makes it one of the most storied and respected names in the manufacturing and distribution space, focusing on residential and commercial sectional garage doors, garage door sections and garage door parts. The company caters to a diverse clientele that includes dealers, national home builders, custom and regional builders, multifamily property managers and commercial builders across North America.

"Our partnership with FGM is an excellent opportunity to leverage our aligned strategies to create certainty for our customers and stakeholders," Hans Wright, CEO of Windsor America, stated. "The resources Jeremy Flack and his team bring to Windsor America for crafting metal building products' supply chains as well as hedging and risk management services solidify and even enhance our ability to deliver on our mission of manufacturing and delivering quality garage doors through an outstanding customer experience."

"We are excited to forge this new partnership with Windsor America," said Jeremy Flack, founder and CEO of Flack Global Metals. "As we continue to build on our previous successes, including the acquisition of Fabral, we remain committed to supporting organizations seeking innovation and customer-centric solutions. We will continue to partner with progressive steel-buying OEMs like the Windsor America team who share our vision of separating metals supply from price through proven risk management strategies."

This investment marks FGM's second venture for investing capital to enhance and revitalize steel-consuming companies and assets. The partnership with Windsor America further strengthens its position as a funding partner for steel-consuming OEMs looking for a variety of financing options. The addition of Windsor America to FGM's portfolio comes on the heels of its initial investment, the acquisition of Fabral, an industry leader in manufacturing metal roofing and wall systems, in February of 2023.

In 2010, Flack Global Metals (FGM) was founded with the mission to reinvent how metal is bought and sold. Over 13 years later, the company has evolved into a hybrid organization combining an innovative domestic flat-rolled metals distributor and supply chain manager, Flack Metal Supply (FMS), a hedging and risk management group supported by the most sophisticated ferrous trading desk in the industry known as Flack Metal Bank (FMB), and an investment platform focused on steel-consuming OEMs called Flack Manufacturing Investments (FMI). Together, these entities deliver certainty and provide optionality to control commodity price risk in the volatile steel industry.

Windsor America is a garage door installation and manufacturing group made up of Windsor Door, Garage Door Services of USA, and Lodi Door. Windsor Door is a sectional garage door manufacturer based in Little Rock, Arkansas. Windsor Door has a rich 60+ year history in the garage door industry and currently services dealers and home builders from coast to coast boasting a strong legacy of excellence and innovation in the industry. Their vast array of sectional products, combined with an extensive dealership network that extends throughout North America, positions Windsor Door as a trusted and preferred choice for garage door solutions. Garage Door Services of USA and Lodi Door are garage door installation companies servicing home builders and homeowners in multiple cities across six states. Together, these entities deliver service and supply chain certainty allowing the customer stability in their business and customer experience.

