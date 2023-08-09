Celebrate National Wellness Month Gundry MD by Boosting Your Overall Health With MCT Wellness

Gundry MD MCT Wellness Helps Users Maintain High Energy Levels, A Healthy Metabolism, and Mental Sharpness

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- August is National Wellness Month, a time dedicated to prioritizing our well-being and making conscious efforts to improve our overall health. As we focus on enhancing our wellness, incorporating a dietary supplement into our routine can play a key role in helping achieve optimal vitality.

Gundry MD MCT Wellness is a revolutionary dietary supplement that delivers MCT (medium-chain triglycerides) to the liver. This groundbreaking dietary supplement also helps maintain a healthy weight, facilitates smoother digestion, and helps enhance mental sharpness. (PRNewswire)

Dr. Steven Gundry, a pioneer in nutrition and a world-renowned heart surgeon, highly recommends incorporating a supplement like Gundry MD™ MCT Wellness into your daily routine. This groundbreaking supplement offers multiple benefits crucial to overall well-being. It can not only aid in maintaining a healthy weight and promoting smoother digestion but can also help enhance mental sharpness. The formula is thoughtfully designed with a potent blend of MCT oil and powerful nutrients, including polyphenols. These components work synergistically to support heightened activity, boost metabolism, and enhance brain health. With its two delightful flavors, watermelon lemonade , and raspberry medley , Gundry MD MCT Wellness is an excellent addition to daily routines, making the pursuit of wellness in honor of National Wellness Month a truly enjoyable and satisfying experience.†*

What is Gundry MD MCT Wellness?

Gundry MD MCT Wellness is a revolutionary dietary supplement designed to provide your body with MCT (medium-chain triglycerides). These MCTs directly reach the liver and are converted into ketones, which play a crucial role in supporting your brain, mitochondrial health, and metabolism. Gundry MD MCT Wellness stands out with its unique combination of caprylic acid and bioflavonoids. This blend enhances the absorption and utilization of MCTs, leading to higher levels of fat-burning ketones that aid in weight management support. This ground-breaking supplement's bioflavonoids are sourced from grape seed and currant extracts, which expedite the transportation of ketones throughout the body. As a result, users can experience the potent benefits of ketones more rapidly, leading to a noticeable and faster impact on overall well-being. Gundry MD MCT Wellness' potent formula also contains polyphenols, contributing to a healthy and vibrant complexion, helping promote smoother digestion, supporting weight loss efforts, and sustaining energy levels. Overall, Gundry MD MCT Wellness is a powerful and comprehensive supplement that supports various aspects of your health, ensuring you can lead a more vibrant and energetic life.†*

What Are The Key Ingredients in Gundry MD MCT Wellness?†*

C8 MCT Oil (medium-chain triglycerides) and Acacia Fiber: these ingredients work together to support and maintain your body's ketone levels, ultimately promoting a sustained boost in energy.

Bioflavonoids: derived from Grape Seed Extract, Red Currant , and Black Currant, these bioflavonoids play a crucial role in supporting the production of nitric oxide, which facilitates faster transportation of ketones throughout the body, helping ensure a more efficient and effective energy metabolism.

The Suggested Use of Gundry MD MCT Wellness

To achieve the best possible outcomes, it is advised to blend one scoop of Gundry MD MCT Wellness raspberry medley or watermelon lemonade with 10 ounces of water daily. Enjoy these delightful flavors not only with water but also in various beverages like nut milks, coffee, tea, and more, tailoring it to your personal taste preferences. Whether with or without a meal, the easily digestible formula of Gundry MD MCT Wellness allows for hassle-free consumption.

For more detailed information about Gundry MD MCT Wellness, a special informational video is available on the Gundry MD YouTube Page , providing valuable insights into the product's benefits and usage.

Where to Purchase Gundry MD MCT Wellness?

Gundry MD MCT Wellness Raspberry Medley and Watermelon Lemonade can be purchased on www.GundryMD.com for the price of $79.95 for a 30-day supply with a 90-day purchase price guarantee.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients that can offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols. Based on his many years of nutrition research, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Total Restore , Energy Renew , and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day purchase price guarantee if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is a pioneer in nutrition and one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Beverly Hills, Palm Springs, and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 25 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry MD is also the host of the health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free or Plant Paradox diet. For more information, visit www.drgundry.com , the Dr. Gundry YouTube channel , @drstevengundry on Instagram, and @drgundry on TikTok .

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Press contact:

Ashley Beenen

ashley@stanton-company.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gundry MD