BigID Launches Bucket Configuration Management: Elevating Cloud Data Security Posture to New Heights

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BigID , the leading platform for data security, privacy, compliance, and governance, today unveiled its Bucket Configuration Management capability. By enhancing BigID's industry-leading Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) with essential Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) capabilities, Bucket Configuration Management redefines cloud data security by proactively identifying and resolving misconfigured Amazon S3 buckets, at the cloud scale.

Leverage Data-Centric, Risk-Aware Policies: Detect and pinpoint misconfigured S3 buckets holding sensitive data with customizable policies and timely notifications.

Streamline Risk Management: Prioritize alerts based on data risk and streamline the investigation and remediation through a single pane of glass.

Mitigate Cloud Data Exposure and Insider Risk: Elevate cloud data security posture, and prevent unauthorized access internally and externally.

Securing cloud services like Amazon S3 is crucial to safeguard sensitive data from unauthorized exposure and potential data breaches. Configuring buckets incorrectly can lead to severe data vulnerabilities. However, limited visibility, lack of scalable control, and human error have persisted, contributing to data exposure risk.

"With the growing complexity of AWS and other dynamic cloud environments, it is essential to address the security challenges surrounding misconfigured S3 buckets," said Tyler Young, CISO at BigID. "Bucket Configuration Management marks a significant step forward in strengthening cloud data security. By seamlessly integrating our industry-leading DSPM capabilities with crucial CSPM features, BigID empowers organizations to identify, investigate, and remediate misconfigured S3 buckets efficiently and effectively."

BigID enables organizations to know their enterprise data and take action for data-centric security, privacy, compliance, and governance. Customers deploy BigID to proactively discover, manage, protect, and get more value from their regulated, sensitive, and personal data across their data landscape. BigID has been recognized for its data intelligence innovation as a 2019 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer, named to the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100, the 2021 Inc 5000 as the #19th fastest growing company and #1 in Security, the 2021 and 2022 Deloitte 500, and an RSA Innovation Sandbox winner. Find out more at https://bigid.com.

