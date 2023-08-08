Practice Better Launches Practice Better Payments

The fully integrated payments system delivers online and terminal payments, revenue reporting, and data security to health and wellness professionals, creating more access to wellness for clients all over the world.

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Practice Better , the all-in-one practice management software platform for health and wellness professionals, announced the launch of Practice Better Payments today, bringing the power of integrated payments to the practice management platform already trusted by thousands of health and wellness professionals. Practice Better Payments gives health practitioners a simple, flexible, and secure way to process payments, manage credit card data, take pre-payments online, set up flexible payment plans, and invoice customers – all inside the Practice Better platform. Practice Better Payments gives you the power to accept payments the way your clients want to pay, so you can serve your clients better and guide them toward living healthier lives.

Practice Better Payments is a fully-integrated payments system. With it, health and wellness practitioners can enjoy all the benefits of a total payments solution without the need to source and support multiple payment providers or maintain time-intensive, costly software integrations. Practice Better Payments gives practitioners access to real-time financial reporting and dispute handling, speeds up reimbursements, and reduces client setup costs. With its unified, automated, real-time revenue reporting, Practice Better Payments gives health and wellness practices clear visibility into their business performance. Thanks to underlying technology that's powered by Stripe, Practice Better Payments delivers unparalleled data security, end-to-end encryption, and PCl compliance.

"The launch of Practice Better Payments will help our customers stay one step ahead and meet their clients where they are – whether that's with online payments, contactless terminal payments, or custom payment plans – securely and effortlessly," said Kim Walsh, CEO of Practice Better. "With this launch, we're also giving practitioners unprecedented insight into their own business with automated, unified reporting across online and brick-and-mortar payments, so they can identify opportunities for growth. Practice Better Payments is key to giving health and wellness professionals the time back in their day to focus on what they love to do: serve their clients and influence positive outcomes."

Practice Better Payments will ensure more accountability, better communication, and closer collaboration between health and wellness professionals and their clients, helping every Practice Better practitioner help their clients live better lives.

The launch of Practice Better Payments marks the next milestone in Practice Better's journey to empowering millions of people to live healthier lives. Fresh off its acquisition of That Clean Life , a nutrition planning tool for health and wellness professionals, Practice Better is the leading practice management platform for health and wellness professionals. Earlier this year, the company closed a $27M growth capital investment led by Five Elms Capital to fuel its next phase of growth.

About Practice Better

Practice Better is a leading all-in-one practice management platform with a mission to empower health and wellness professionals to help millions of clients live better lives. The company serves 15,000+ customers in 70+ countries, reaches more than 1 million clients across the globe, and processes hundreds of millions of dollars annually in payments on behalf of its customers. From its earliest days supporting thousands of nutrition-focused practitioners and coaches, Practice Better has been embraced by a wide range of health and wellness practitioners, including naturopathic doctors, chiropractors, and mental health therapists. The platform empowers wellness professionals to streamline administrative work, engage clients, and scale their practices beyond the traditional 1:1 model. Customers consistently award Practice Better the highest satisfaction scores in the field, and recommend it enthusiastically to their friends. Learn more at practicebetter.io .

Media Contact

Jack Buttacavoli

jack@relativity.ventures

View original content:

SOURCE Practice Better