Envoy Global, Inc. Acquires Sesam Immigration, Top Immigration Services Provider in the United Arab Emirates

Envoy Global's Existing Law Affiliates Complete Combination and Acquisition of HNM to Form Corporate Immigration Partners, P.C.

CHICAGO and CINCINNATI and SAN FRANCISCO and DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Global, Inc. ("Envoy"), the technology leader in global immigration and workforce mobility owned by affiliates of Palladium Equity Partners, today announced the acquisition of Sesam Immigration ("Sesam"), a top immigration services provider in the United Arab Emirates. Sesam Immigration, which has existed for more than two decades, offers a suite of services, including immigration and visa solutions, business travel, HR consulting, to local and international corporations operating in the UAE.

Sophy King, President of Global Immigration at Envoy, said, "This new partnership allows Sesam to offer global immigration services to existing customers in the UAE and positions Envoy to offer the best possible service and experience in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region to its clients."

Envoy today also announced that its existing law affiliates, Corporate Immigration Partners, LLP ("CIP") and Global Immigration Associates, P.C. ("GIA"), have completed their combination into one firm and simultaneously acquire the immigration law firm Hammond Neal Moore, LLP ("HNM"), forming a new consolidated law firm under the banner of Corporate Immigration Partners, P.C. ("CIP PC"). The combined firm will be exclusively affiliated with Envoy Global, Inc. The transactions represent the first add-on acquisition and law firm affiliation under Palladium's ownership.

Having completed its combination, CIP PC has approximately 300 employees across six offices throughout the U.S. and will work closely with Envoy's six regional hubs across EMEA, APAC and the Americas for its growing work outside the U.S. Partners from the combining firms will continue to serve in leadership roles as the firms come together.

Addie Hogan, Founding Partner at CIP and Managing Partner of CIP PC, said, "We're thrilled to bring together this incredible group of immigration legal talent from our three firms. The unification of our firms and our strengthened affiliation with Envoy will only elevate and amplify the exceptional service we provide our valued clients and creates the opportunity for enhanced, forward-looking offerings in the mobility space."

HNM, founded in 1991 and headquartered in Cincinnati, OH, is a full-service immigration law firm that serves clients located throughout the U.S. HNM provides representation to corporations across a variety of segments, including Information Technology and Nurse Recruitment.

Mike Hammond, Senior Partner and Founder of HNM and incoming Partner at the combined firm, said, "Envoy Global's technology platform is the premier tool for today's immigration and global mobility teams. Joining forces with Envoy Global and these two wonderful immigration law firms offers a new avenue for our team to expand and strengthen the services we deliver to our clients."

Dick Burke, President and CEO of Envoy, said, "With an expanded and diversified roster of top legal talent, both here and overseas, our global immigration solutions are even better positioned to serve today's global mobility needs, regardless of industry, geography or skill level. We are thrilled to charge ahead stronger than ever and with a deepened commitment to providing each and every client with bespoke, proactive and consultative solutions."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Corporate Immigration Partners, P.C.

Corporate Immigration Partners, P.C. is an elite group of immigration attorneys and legal professionals who bring dynamic perspectives and extensive experience to clients in both the U.S. and global economy to provide personalized immigration programs. With experience representing employer organizations ranging from startups to large corporations, the firm and its attorneys are highly rated by U.S. News & World Report, Chambers, Super Lawyers and WhosWhoLegal, and have received awards for pro bono service. Please visit www.immigrationlaw.com for more information.

About Sesam Immigration

For over two decades, Sesam Immigration has specialized in immigration services to local and international corporations operating in the UAE. Their growing client includes primarily international companies operating out of every major free zone and mainland jurisdiction in the Emirates. Sesam is also the trusted partner of several leading overseas-based immigration law firms. Sesam's highly qualified multilingual team of consultants navigates all complex administrative procedures on behalf of our clients, providing results, solutions and 100% transparency.

About Envoy Global, Inc.

Envoy Global's immigration and global mobility service offerings deliver exceptional service and a better overall experience for all stakeholders in the immigration process. With support in over 180 countries globally, Envoy Global is celebrating its 25th year and works with over 1,000 companies across all industries.

About Palladium Equity Partners, LLC

Since its founding in 1997, Palladium has invested in more than 200 companies (39 platforms and 170+ add-ons). With over $3 billion in AUM, the firm focuses primarily on buyout equity investments in the range of $50 million to $150 million. Palladium seeks to acquire and grow companies in partnership with founders and experienced management teams by providing capital and strategic guidance. The partners of the firm have meaningful experience in consumer, services, industrials, and healthcare businesses, with a special focus on companies they believe will benefit from the growth in the U.S. Hispanic population. For more information, visit www.palladiumequity.com.

