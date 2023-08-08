Arcfield Acquires Strategic Technology Consulting

Combination with Arcfield creates a leader in model-based systems engineering

CHANTILLY, Va., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcfield, a leading government services and mission support provider, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Strategic Technology Consulting, LLC (STC), a highly differentiated provider of full-spectrum model-based systems engineering (MBSE) and digital engineering services and solutions. Post closing, STC continues to serve its breadth of commercial and government customers as a subsidiary of Arcfield.

STC's comprehensive suite of offerings includes highly complex modeling methodologies, digital twins and software tools that enable next-generation technology development. STC's expert team of consultants delivers products and services that rapidly accelerate MBSE adoption throughout the lifecycle of a development platform, from conceptual design to operations and maintenance support.

"As a decades-long leader in MBSE and digital twins, Arcfield has invested heavily in the development, refinement and advancement of our digital engineering and MBSE capabilities to support our customers in their shift from traditional SE&I to an all-digital model," said Kevin Kelly, chairman and chief executive officer of Arcfield. "The acquisition of STC strengthens the capabilities and resources we deliver to our customers. We look forward to welcoming the STC team to the Arcfield family."

"Throughout our history, we have been delivering differentiated digital engineering solutions to our customers, enabling reduced cost and improved quality of next-generation technology systems," said Daniel Reineke, president of STC. "Arcfield's position as a prime contractor, reputation as a trusted government partner, and mission-first culture make it the ideal home for our people, products and portfolio of services and will enable us to expand our reach into new customers, capabilities and markets."

Latham & Watkins LLP and Covington & Burling LLP served as counsel to Arcfield. STC was advised by Raymond James and represented by law firm Miles & Stockbridge P.C.

About Arcfield

Arcfield was purpose-built to protect the nation and its allies through innovations in systems engineering and integration, space and mission launch assurance, cybersecurity, and conventional and hypersonic missile support. Headquartered in Chantilly, VA with 16 global offices, Arcfield employs more than 1,300 engineers, analysts, IT specialists, and other professionals with more than 60 years of collective proven experience supporting missions in cyber and space defense, hypersonic and nuclear deterrence, and warfighter readiness. Visit arcfield.com for more details.

About STC

STC is an industry leading solutions provider in digital engineering and model-based systems engineering. The company's offerings include MBSE-as-a-Service, integrated digital engineering environment (IDEE) deployments, training, and software. STC's customer base includes an array of commercial industry customers, U.S. defense agencies and defense prime contractors. STC has more than 110 employees and is headquartered in Toms River, NJ. Visit stechnologyconsulting.com for more details.

