Synchrony Partners with Floor & Decor on New Credit Card Program

Multi-Year Partnership Creates Additional Financing Choices for Homeowners and Contractors

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a leading consumer financing company, announced an agreement to provide a financial services program to homeowners and professional customers of Floor & Decor, a leading specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring. The agreement builds on Floor & Decor's strategy of helping its customers by offering promotional financing for their flooring needs.

Through Synchrony, the new Floor & Decor financing program features a consumer private label credit card and a professional private label credit card for contractors to manage project-related purchases and bulk purchases. (PRNewswire)

"Floor & Decor is a high growth retailer, and Synchrony is well positioned to help them achieve their objectives," said Curtis Howse, CEO of Home & Auto, Synchrony. "Whether the company needs underwriting capabilities, seamless omnichannel experiences, or a diverse suite of financial products and services, Synchrony is committed to deliver strong, targeted outcomes."

"We are expanding our footprint across the United States to offer our customers the tailored payment and financing solutions they need for big or small purchases occurring in-person or digitally," said Trevor Lang, President of Floor & Decor. "By partnering with Synchrony, we expect to continue to provide a dynamic financial ecosystem with a broad range of products and services, attractive value propositions, and seamless experiences that meet our customers' needs."

Synchrony's partnership model is designed to drive mutually beneficial growth for Floor & Decor as its robust multi-product offerings for both homeowners and professional customers – including builders, contractors, architects, designers, remodelers, flooring installers and realtors.

Through Synchrony, the new Floor & Decor financing program features:

A professional private label credit card for contractors to manage project-related purchases and bulk purchases, including promotional financing for six months on purchases over $299 .

A consumer private label credit card, including promotional financing for six months on purchases up to $499 , 12 months on purchases $499 or more, and 48 months at 6.99% APR on purchases over $2,500 .

Enhanced fraud -mitigation capabilities

Responsible underwriting and credit line assignments

A prequalification process where consumers can get a credit decision in seconds without an impact to their credit score.

A streamlined application process, including Synchrony's Direct to Device and dApply , which allows customers to apply safely and securely via their personal devices.

Synchrony's financing program will provide Floor & Decor with multi-product payment options that enable its consumer and commercial customers to access promotional financing at any of the company's more than 200 warehouse-format stores and five design studios across 36 states.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering one of the industry's most complete digitally-enabled product suites. Our experience, expertise and scale encompass a broad spectrum of industries including digital, health and wellness, retail, telecommunications, home, auto, outdoor, pet and more. We have an established and diverse group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers, which we refer to as our "partners." We connect our partners and consumers through our dynamic financial ecosystem and provide them with a diverse set of financing solutions and innovative digital capabilities to address their specific needs and deliver seamless, omnichannel experiences. We offer the right financing products to the right customers in their channel of choice. For more information, visit www.synchrony.com and Twitter: @Synchrony .

Additional company information can be found at www.flooranddecor.com and on Facebook (www.facebook.com/flooranddecor).

Contact:

Lauren Devilbiss

Synchrony

Lauren.devilbiss@syf.com

240-814-5825

Synchrony Logo (PRNewsfoto/Synchrony) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Synchrony