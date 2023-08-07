Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard Announces New Line of Frozen Lemonades

Frozen treat brand will raise money for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation by donating $1 for every Frozen Lemonade sold and selling paper lemons for $1/piece in each shop

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, the beloved brand known for its delicious Italian Ice and Frozen Custard treats, introduces a line of new Frozen Lemonades.

Available at all Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard locations for a limited time only starting August 7, new Frozen Lemonades come in four refreshing flavors – Classic Lemon, Strawberry, Peach and Iced Tea. Rita’s loyalty app members get an exclusive free taste by receiving a FREE small Frozen Lemonade with any purchase in their app starting August 7, and new users through September 3. The reward may be redeemed once per account through September 10. (PRNewswire)

Available at all Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard locations for a limited time only starting August 7, new Frozen Lemonades come in four refreshing flavors – Classic Lemon, Strawberry, Peach and Iced Tea. These Frozen Lemonades are full of tart, sweet flavor, and deliver the perfect summertime refreshment Rita's is known for.

Rita's is offering an exclusive free taste of Frozen Lemonades to their app users. Loyalty members will receive a FREE small Frozen Lemonade with any purchase in their app starting August 7, and new users through September 3. The reward may be redeemed once per account through September 10.

"Frozen Lemonades are the perfect summer treat, and we're excited to offer our guests these refreshing options. Creating new and captivating products for our guests is our passion, and this line of lemonades is one more way we can add to the Rita's experience," said Mark Jenkins, Vice President of Marketing at Rita's Italian Ice. "We've made the promotion even sweeter by providing trial incentives to Rita's app users. Now is a great time to sign up and take advantage of everything our loyalty plan offers."

With the launch of New Frozen Lemonades, Rita's will be supporting its long-time charity partner, Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF), an organization with a mission to change the lives of children with cancer through funding impactful research, raising awareness, supporting families, and empowering everyone to help cure childhood cancer.

$1 from every Frozen Lemonade sold will be donated to ALSF, up to $10,000. In addition, guests are encouraged to donate $1 at their local Rita's and add their name to Rita's Wall of Hope. For a limited time at participating locations, guests who give $1 will receive a $1 off coupon to use for their next visit. Rita's is also capturing donations online at https://www.alexslemonade.org/mypage/3268029.

"Rita's is proud to support Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation with $1 from every Frozen Lemonade sold, up to $10,0000, plus additional donations from our guests, franchisees, and Treat Team members in communities across the country," said Madalyn Weintraub, Sr. Director of Marketing at Rita's Italian Ice. "As a proud corporate partner since 2006, it's important for us to leverage new ways to give back, and Frozen Lemonades are a perfect fit!"

Rita's signature Italian Ice is made fresh daily on-site and available in a rotating daily selection from over 75 flavors. Other menu items at Rita's include creamy Frozen Custard, signature Gelati, Concretes, Milkshakes and more.

Originally founded in May 1984, Philadelphia firefighter Bob Tumolo created his prized family recipe to include real fruit, named the product after his wife Rita, and Rita's Italian Ice was born. Since then, Rita's has staked its claim in the frozen treats industry by planting franchises across the country that offer a happy atmosphere, as well as set the standard for fresh and quality-driven Italian Ice.

To find your closest Rita's location, please visit www.ritasice.com.

About Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard:

Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard opened its doors in Bensalem, Pa. in 1984, and has been dedicated to spreading "Ice, Custard, Happiness!" ever since. Now, Rita's is the largest Italian Ice concept in the world with over 550 shops. Guests around the world visit Rita's to celebrate their everyday moments with freshly made cool treats in a fun-filled atmosphere. Known for its famous Italian Ice, made daily featuring real fruit, and award-winning Frozen Custard, Rita's serves a taste of happiness with each delicious treat. For more information about Rita's Italian Ice, please call 1-800-677-7482 or visit www.ritasice.com.

