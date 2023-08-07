Data Finds Overwhelming Support for Passenger Rail in America

New Amtrak poll identifies need for continued investment at the federal and state levels

WASHINGTON, Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amtrak published survey findings today that demonstrate strong support from American voters for continued passenger rail investments, including infrastructure renewal and service expansion. Conducted by the Mellman Group and commissioned by Amtrak to better understand America's interest in intercity passenger rail service, findings show consistent support for passenger rail across geographic location, age, race and gender.

"The country has spoken – strengthening our nation's intercity passenger rail network is an important priority."

"These survey results confirm Amtrak is on the right path with our commitment to deliver a new era of rail for America," said Amtrak President Roger Harris. "The country has spoken – strengthening our nation's intercity passenger rail network is an important priority."

Survey highlights include:

92% say it's important for the United States to invest in passenger rail safety and service improvements;

86% believe in the importance of a strong American passenger rail system;

83% support passenger rail investments identified by Congress in the Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act (i.e. modern trains, aging tunnel and bridge replacements, new routes, etc.); and

81% want their state to invest in bringing more passenger rail service to their local area.

"Americans are rooting for passenger rail to further enhance mobility, invest in communities and strengthen connections across the United States," said Amtrak Vice President, Network Development Nicole Bucich. "With strong support from every region in the country, Amtrak is working closely with our various state and host railroad partners to meet the many demands for train travel."

The 2023 survey was conducted by the Mellman Group and surveyed 1,000 registered U.S. voters. View the executive summary here.

