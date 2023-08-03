Ice Cube Headlines MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge on August 12

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered By Dodge announced today that award-winning musician and actor, Ice Cube, will headline the Dodge brand's horsepower festival set for August 12, 2023, in downtown Pontiac, Michigan. (PRNewswire)

Award-winning musician and actor will host special performance at day-long horsepower festival in downtown Pontiac, Michigan

MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered By Dodge announced today that award-winning musician and actor, Ice Cube, will headline the day-long horsepower festival. Back for its eighth year, Roadkill Nights returns to downtown Pontiac, Michigan, to celebrate all-things automotive. Now in a new location at the corner of Woodward Avenue and West Pike Street, guests will be treated to a day of family-friendly, adrenaline-filled fun, with a grand finale performance from Ice Cube, who will power up the crowd as he takes to the mainstage to close out the day.

MotorTrend presents Roadkill Nights powered by Dodge kicks off at 10 a.m. EDT on August 12, 2023, in downtown Pontiac. The day-long celebration of horsepower and adrenaline will feature family-friendly and thrill-seeking activities including the marquee street-legal drag-racing competition "Direct Connection Grudge Race," along with a classic and modern muscle car cruise in, Dodge Hellcat Thrill Rides, an all-new Dodge Hornet drive, Dodge Demon drag race simulators, Dodge vehicle displays including the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept, Dodge product displays, Direct Connection performance parts, RC car demonstrations, a vendor midway, beer gardens, entertainment, food trucks, celebrity appearances and more.

Ice Cube's performance will cap off the evening at 7:30 p.m. EDT on the mainstage as he performs for tens of thousands of gearheads in the metro Detroit area.

Tickets to join in on the fun of Roadkill Nights are available now at https://www.motortrend.com/roadkillnights-2023/. Livestream viewing for all drag racing events is available starting at 11 a.m. EDT on Dodge.com, DodgeGarage.com, Dodge's YouTube Channel, MotorTrend's YouTube channel, and across MotorTrend's video streaming service.

Roadkill Nights is an event produced by MotorTrend Group. With a hit show, Roadkill delivers a one-of-a-kind taste of Automotive Chaos Theory. For more information on Roadkill and Roadkill Nights, follow facebook.com/roadkillshow and twitter.com/roadkillshow. Fans can follow the action of Roadkill Nights with hashtags #RoadkillNights and #PoweredByDodge or watch ROADKILL across MotorTrend+, MotorTrend TV or MotorTrend FAST TV through Samsung TV Plus and XUMO.

For more information on the Dodge brand, visit Dodge.com or DodgeGarage.com.

About ROADKILL

The ROADKILL brand delivers a one-of-a-kind taste of "Automotive Chaos Theory" and features authentic gearheads David Freiburger and Mike Finnegan in a variety of mediums, including Roadkill Nights branded events, and Roadkill shows available on MotorTrend+, MotorTrend TV, and MotorTrend FAST TV.

About MotorTrend Group

MotorTrend Group, a Warner Bros. Discovery company, is the world's largest automotive media group dedicated to introducing, inspiring and intensifying people's passions for the motoring world. Comprised of more than 50 iconic brands including MOTORTREND, HOT ROD, ROADKILL, TOP GEAR AMERICA and more, MotorTrend Group is the ultimate source of entertainment and information for both auto enthusiasts and car shoppers, with a monthly audience over 30 million including two million premium members in addition to over 70 million social followers. Featuring world-class automotive entertainment across the #1 television network for automotive fans, digital streaming channels, iconic events, the largest automotive social network, over seven decades of print and digital editorial content and cutting-edge resources for new car shoppers, MotorTrend embodies every corner of car culture. From electric vehicles to timeless classic customs, MotorTrend Group brings the latest motoring trends to fans of all generations.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT Hellcat versions of the Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger and Dodge Durango, as well as an R/T performance hybrid version of the all-new Dodge Hornet, representing the brand's first-ever electrified performance vehicle. Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock; the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world; and the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever; and best-in-class standard performance in the compact utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet. Combined, these four muscle vehicles make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2022, the Dodge brand ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market), making it the only domestic brand ever to do so three years in a row. In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS).

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

