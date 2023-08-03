Back by popular demand! 1-800-GOT-JUNK?'s annual Weird Junk list

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - It's back! 1-800-GOT-JUNK? , the World's Largest Junk Removal Company, is thrilled to unveil their annual list of weird junk finds for 2023!

1-800-GOT-JUNK? Truck Team Member (CNW Group/1-800-GOT-JUNK?) (PRNewswire)

With over 170 franchise locations across The United States, Canada, and Australia, the friendly and professional teams at 1-800-GOT-JUNK? have seen just about everything when it comes to Junk Removal. From the strange, to the peculiar, to the flat out weird, 2023 has proven to be a particularly bizarre year for junk, so much so that 1-800-GOT-JUNK? decided to release their annual list of weird junk early!

It wasn't easy, but after careful consideration the list was narrowed down to The Weirdest Junk Hauled in 2023 .

Whether you have traditional junk items, or you're looking to get rid of something slightly more unusual, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? is committed to providing exceptional customer service every step of the way. With 34 years of experience, no junk is too weird for this industry leader to take. All you have to do is point.

About 1-800-GOT-JUNK?

1-800-GOT-JUNK? pioneered an industry that brings people and businesses relief by making their junk disappear. Whether it's a pile of household junk in the garage or a warehouse full of office furnishings, 1-800-GOT-JUNK? removes it for you. With the help of their friendly, uniformed team members, convenient services, and customer first philosophy, they make the ordinary business of Junk Removal exceptional. They also care about the environment, making sure to recycle the recyclables and donate the donatables when possible. 1-800-GOT-JUNK? was founded in 1989 and now operates in over 170 locations throughout North America and Australia. For more information, visit www.1800gotjunk.com

