Clorox Reports Q4 and FY23 Results, Provides FY24 Outlook

Fourth-Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Summary

Following is a summary of key fourth-quarter results. All comparisons are with the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 unless otherwise stated.

Net sales increased 12% to $2.0 billion compared to flat sales in the year-ago quarter. The net sales increase was driven largely by favorable price mix, partially offset by lower volume and unfavorable foreign exchange rates. Organic sales 1 were up 14%.

Gross margin increased 560 basis points to 42.7% from 37.1% in the year-ago quarter due to the benefits of pricing and cost savings initiatives, partially offset by unfavorable commodity costs and higher manufacturing and logistics expenses.

Diluted net earnings per share (diluted EPS) increased 75% to $1.42 from 81 cents in the year-ago quarter. This includes continued investments in the company's long-term strategic digital capabilities and productivity enhancements ( 16 cents ) as well as implementation of the company's streamlined operating model ( 9 cents ).

Adjusted EPS1 increased 80% to $1.67 from 93 cents in the year-ago quarter, due in part to the benefits of pricing and cost savings. These factors were partially offset by increased selling and administrative expenses.

"We closed out fiscal year 2023 with strong results driven by broad-based consumption across our portfolio," said CEO Linda Rendle. "Over the course of the year, we've been relentlessly focused on driving top-line growth while rebuilding margins in the midst of a challenging operating environment as we continue to advance our long-term strategy to invest in our advantaged portfolio of superior brands, advance our digital transformation, and streamline our operating model. Looking ahead to fiscal year 2024, we are committed to building on our progress and believe these actions, combined with the strength of our portfolio and the relevance of our IGNITE strategy, will enable us to drive long-term profitable growth."

Strategic and Operational Highlights

The following are recent highlights of business and environmental, social and governance achievements:

Delivered double-digit organic net sales growth in all reportable segments in the fourth quarter.

Achieved sequential quarterly improvement in gross margin during fiscal year 2023, supported by cost-justified pricing actions and record cost savings.

Increased cash flow from operations by 28% in the fourth quarter.

Launched innovation across all major brands in fiscal year 2023, such as Clorox Bathroom Ultra Foamer, Glad ForceFlex MaxStrength Trash Bags and new flavors of Hidden Valley Ranch Condiments, including Buffalo Ranch.

Named among America's Climate Leaders by USA Today, Net Zero Leaders and Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes, and Best Companies to Work for in America by U.S. News & World Report.

Key Segment Results

As of the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, the Health and Wellness reportable segment is composed of the Cleaning and Professional Products businesses. The Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements business, previously within Health and Wellness, is now included in Corporate and Other and reported within Total Company. Additionally, beginning this quarter management has changed its disclosed measure of segment profitability from segment pretax earnings to segment adjusted earnings (losses) before interest and income taxes (adjusted EBIT)2. To reflect those changes, net sales and adjusted EBIT for the past three fiscal years have been recast and are available in the Investors section of The Clorox Company website and in our Form 8-K filing.

The following is a summary of key fourth-quarter results by reportable segment. All comparisons are with the recast fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022, unless otherwise stated.

Health and Wellness (Cleaning; Professional Products)

Net sales increased 14%, with higher sales across businesses. The increase was driven by 16 points of favorable price mix, which more than offset 2 points of lower volume.

Segment adjusted EBIT increased 126%, driven by net sales growth primarily behind pricing.

Household (Bags and Wraps; Cat Litter; Grilling)

Net sales were up 14%, reflecting increases in all three businesses. Growth was driven by 17 points of favorable price mix, which was partially offset by 3 points of lower volume.

Segment adjusted EBIT increased 49%, driven by net sales growth primarily due to pricing and the benefit of cost savings initiatives, which were partially offset by higher manufacturing and logistics costs and unfavorable commodity costs.

Lifestyle (Food; Natural Personal Care; Water Filtration)

Net sales increased 14%, driven by 15 points of favorable price mix, which more than offset 1 point of lower volume.

Segment adjusted EBIT increased 63%, driven by net sales growth primarily due to pricing, partially offset by higher manufacturing and logistics costs.

International (Sales Outside the U.S.)

Net sales increased 4%, with 14 points of favorable price mix more than offsetting 10 points of unfavorable foreign exchange rates. Organic sales growth was 14%.

Segment adjusted EBIT decreased 12%, primarily due to increased selling and administrative expenses, higher manufacturing and logistics costs, and unfavorable commodity costs, partially offset by net sales growth behind the benefit of pricing.

Fiscal Year 2023 Summary

The following is a summary of key fiscal year 2023 results. All comparisons are to fiscal year 2022.

Net sales increased 4% (6% organic sales increase) behind growth in three of four reportable segments. It was driven by 16 points of favorable price mix, partially offset by 10 points of lower volume and 2 points of unfavorable foreign exchange rates.

Gross margin increased 360 basis points to 39.4% from 35.8% in the year-ago period. The increase was driven by the benefits of pricing and cost savings initiatives, which were partially offset by unfavorable commodity costs and higher manufacturing and logistics costs.

Diluted EPS decreased 68% to $1.20 from $3.73 in the year-ago period. The decrease was due to the noncash impairment charges on assets related to the VMS business, increased selling and administrative expenses, unfavorable commodity costs, higher manufacturing and logistics costs, expenses incurred from implementation of the streamlined operating model, and higher advertising investments. These factors were partially offset by net sales growth as well as the benefit of cost savings initiatives.

Adjusted EPS increased 24% to $5.09 from $4.10 , driven mainly by higher sales, gross margin expansion and the benefit of cost savings initiatives. These factors were partially offset by increased selling and administrative costs, unfavorable commodity costs, and higher manufacturing and logistics costs.

Net cash provided by operations was $1.2 billion compared to $786 million in fiscal year 2022, representing a 47% increase.

Fiscal Year 2024 Outlook

Net sales are expected to be flat to up 2% compared to the prior year. Organic sales are expected to be up 2% to up 4%.

Gross margin is expected to increase by about 150 to 175 basis points, primarily due to the combined benefit of pricing, cost savings and supply chain optimization, offset by continued cost inflation.

Selling and administrative expenses are expected to be between 15% and 16% of net sales, which includes about 1.5 points of impact from the company's strategic investments in digital capabilities and productivity enhancements.

Advertising and sales promotion spending is expected to be about 11% of net sales, reflecting the company's ongoing commitment to invest behind its brands.

The company's effective tax rate is expected to be about 24%.

Diluted EPS is expected to be between $4.65 and $4.95 , or an increase between 290% and 316%, respectively, primarily due to the impact of the noncash impairment charge in the VMS business in fiscal year 2023.

Adjusted EPS is expected to be between $5.60 and $5.90 , or an increase between 10% and 16%, respectively. This reflects the company's continued efforts to rebuild margin while maintaining topline growth against the backdrop of persisting inflation and a challenging economy for consumers. It also reflects a commitment to ongoing investment in its brands and capabilities. To provide greater visibility into the underlying operating performance of the business, adjusted EPS outlook excludes the long-term strategic investment in digital capabilities and productivity enhancements, estimated to be about 70 cents , and an estimated 25-cent charge related to the streamlined operating model.

_________________ 1 Organic sales growth/(decrease) and adjusted EPS are non-GAAP measures. See Non-GAAP Financial Information at the end of this press release for reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures.

2 Adjusted EBIT is a non-GAAP measure. See Non-GAAP Financial Information at the end of this press release for reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains non-GAAP financial information related to organic sales growth / (decrease), adjusted EPS, adjusted ETR and segment adjusted EBIT for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 and for fiscal year 2023; as well as organic sales growth / (decrease) and adjusted EPS outlook for fiscal year 2024.

Clorox defines organic sales growth / (decrease) as GAAP net sales growth / (decrease) excluding the effect of foreign exchange rate changes and any acquisitions or divestitures.

Organic sales growth / (decrease) outlook for fiscal year 2024 excludes the impact of unfavorable foreign currency exchange rate changes, which the company currently expects to reduce GAAP net sales growth/(decrease) by about 2 percentage points.

Management believes that the presentation of organic sales growth / (decrease) is useful to investors because it excludes sales from any acquisitions and divestitures, which results in a comparison of sales only from the businesses that the company was operating and expects to continue to operate throughout the relevant periods, and the company's estimate of the impact of foreign exchange rate changes, which are difficult to predict and out of the control of the company and management. However, organic sales growth / (decrease) may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation or differences in which items are incorporated into these adjustments.

Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted earnings per share that excludes or has otherwise been adjusted for significant items that are nonrecurring or unusual. The income tax effect on non-GAAP items is calculated based upon the tax laws and statutory income tax rates applicable in the tax jurisdiction(s) of the underlying non-GAAP adjustment.

Adjusted ETR is defined as the effective tax rate that excludes or that has otherwise been adjusted for significant items that are nonrecurring or unusual.

Adjusted EPS and adjusted ETR are supplemental information that management uses to help evaluate the company's historical and prospective financial performance on a consistent basis over time. Management believes that by adjusting for certain items affecting comparability of performance over time, such as asset impairments, charges related to the streamlined operating model, charges related to the digital capabilities and productivity enhancements investment, significant losses/(gains) related to acquisitions and other nonrecurring or unusual items, investors and management are able to gain additional insight into the company's underlying operating performance on a consistent basis over time. However, adjusted EPS and adjusted ETR may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation or differences in which items are incorporated into these adjustments.

Adjusted EBIT represents earnings (losses) before income taxes excluding interest income, interest expense and other significant items that are nonrecurring or unusual (such as asset impairments, charges related to the streamlined operating model, charges related to the digital capabilities and productivity enhancements investment, significant losses/(gains) related to acquisitions and other nonrecurring or unusual items impacting comparability during the period. The company uses this measure to assess the operating results and performance of its segments, perform analytical comparisons, identify strategies to improve performance, and allocate resources to each segment. Management believes that the presentation of adjusted EBIT excluding these items is useful to investors to assess operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of the items that management believes do not directly reflect the performance of each segment's underlying operations. However, adjusted EBIT may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation or differences in which items are incorporated into these adjustments.

The reconciliation tables below refer to the equivalent GAAP measures adjusted as applicable for the following items:

Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements ("VMS") Impairment

During the third quarter of fiscal year 2023, management made the decision to adjust the operating plans of the Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS) business, which represents about 3% of total company sales, to improve profitability by narrowing its focus on core brands. Given this decision and the related impacts to the financial projections of this business, which assume more modest sales growth going forward, an impairment assessment was performed. As a result, the company took a noncash impairment charge of $445 million ($362 million after tax) during the third quarter of fiscal year 2023.

The company's management believes presenting these costs as an adjustment in the non-GAAP results provides additional information to investors about trends in the company's underlying operating results and is useful for period over period comparisons. It also allows investors to view underlying operating results in the same manner as they are viewed by company management.

Digital Capabilities and Productivity Enhancements Investment

As announced in August 2021, the company plans to invest approximately $500 million over a five-year period in transformative technologies and processes. This investment, which began in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, includes replacement of the company's enterprise resource planning system and transitioning to a cloud-based platform as well as the implementation of a suite of other digital technologies. Together it is expected that these implementations will generate efficiencies and transform the company's operations in the areas of supply chain, digital commerce, innovation, brand building and more over the long term.

Of the total $500 million investment, approximately 65% is expected to represent incremental operating costs primarily recorded within selling and administrative expenses to be adjusted from reported EPS for purposes of disclosing adjusted EPS through fiscal year 2026. About 70% of these operating costs are expected to be related to the implementation of the ERP, with the remaining costs primarily related to the implementation of complementary technologies.

Due to the nature, scope and magnitude of this investment, these costs are considered by management to represent incremental transformational costs above the historical normal level of spending for information technology to support operations. Since these strategic investments, including incremental operating costs, will cease at the end of the investment period, are not expected to recur in the foreseeable future and are not considered representative of the company's underlying operating performance, the company's management believes presenting these costs as an adjustment in the non-GAAP results provides additional information to investors about trends in the company's operations and is useful for period-over-period comparisons. It also allows investors to view underlying operating results in the same manner as they are viewed by company management.

Streamlined Operating Model

In the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, Clorox began recognizing costs related to a plan that involves streamlining its operating model to meet its objectives of driving growth and productivity. The streamlined operating model is expected to enhance the company's ability to respond more quickly to changing consumer behaviors and innovate faster. The company anticipates the implementation of this new model will be completed in fiscal year 2024, with different phases occurring throughout the implementation period.

Once fully implemented, the company expects annual cost savings of approximately $75 million to $100 million, with benefits of approximately $35 million realized in fiscal year 2023. The benefits of the streamlined operating model are currently expected to increase future cash flows as a result of cost savings that will be generated primarily in the areas of selling and administration, supply chain, marketing and research and development.

The company incurred $60 million of costs in fiscal year 2023 and anticipates incurring approximately $30 million to $40 million in fiscal year 2024 related to this initiative. Related costs are primarily expected to include employee-related costs to reduce certain staffing levels, such as severance payments, as well as for consulting and other costs. Due to the nonrecurring and unusual nature of these costs, the company's management believes presenting these costs as an adjustment in the non-GAAP results provides additional information to investors about trends in the company's operations and is useful for period over period comparisons. It also allows investors to view underlying operating results in the same manner as they are viewed by company management.

The following tables provide reconciliations of organic sales growth/(decrease) (non-GAAP) to net sales growth/(decrease), the most comparable GAAP measure:























Three months ended June 30, 2023

Percentage change versus the year-ago period

Health and

Wellness (1)

Household

Lifestyle

International

Total

Company (2) Net sales growth / (decrease) (GAAP) 14 %

14 %

14 %

4 %

12 % Add: Foreign Exchange —

—

—

10

2 Add/(Subtract): Divestitures/Acquisitions —

—

—

—



Organic sales growth / (decrease) (non-GAAP) 14 %

14 %

14 %

14 %

14 %





















Twelve months ended June 30, 2023

Percentage change versus the year-ago period

Health and

Wellness (1)

Household

Lifestyle

International

Total

Company (2) Net sales growth / (decrease) (GAAP) 4 %

6 %

7 %

— %

4 % Add: Foreign Exchange —

—

—

11

2 Add/(Subtract): Divestitures/Acquisitions —

—

—

—

— Organic sales growth / (decrease) (non-GAAP) 4 %

6 %

7 %

11 %

6 %





















(1) As of the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, the Health and Wellness reportable segment is composed of the Cleaning and Professional Products businesses. The Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements business, previously within Health and Wellness, is now included in Corporate and Other and reported within Total Company. Historical segment financial information presented has been recast to reflect this change. (2) Total company includes Corporate and Other.

The following tables provide reconciliations of adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) to diluted earnings per share, the most comparable GAAP measure:

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS)















(Dollars in millions except per share data)

















































Diluted earnings per share

Effective tax rate







Three months ended June 30

Three months ended June 30







2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022



























As reported (GAAP)

$ 1.42

$ 0.81

75 %

23.8 %

19.0 %

Streamlined operating model (2)

0.09

—





0.1 %

— %

Digital capabilities and productivity

enhancements investment (3)

0.16

0.12





0.1 %

0.6 %

As adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$ 1.67

$ 0.93

80 %

24.0 %

19.6 %





























Diluted earnings per share

Effective tax rate





Twelve months ended June 30

Twelve months ended June 30





2023

2022

% Change

2023

2022

























As reported (GAAP)

$ 1.20

$ 3.73

(68) %

32.4 %

22.4 %

VMS impairment (1)

2.91

—





(8.9) %

— %

Streamlined operating model (2)

0.37

—





— %

— %

Digital capabilities and productivity

enhancements investment (3)

0.61

0.37





0.1 %

0.1 %

As adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$ 5.09

$ 4.10

24 %

23.6 %

22.5 %

























(1) During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, a noncash impairment charge for goodwill and trademarks was recorded for $445 ($362 after tax) related to the VMS business.

(2) During the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2023, the company incurred approximately $16 ($11 after tax) and $60 ($45 after tax), respectively, of restructuring

and related costs, net for implementation of the streamlined operating model.

(3) During the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2023, the company incurred approximately $27 ($21 after tax) and $100 ($76 after tax), respectively and during the

three and twelve months ended June 30, 2022, the company incurred approximately $19 ($15 after tax) and $61 ($47 after tax), respectively, of operating expenses related to its digital capabilities and productivity enhancements investment.

The expenses relate to the following:











Three months ended June 30

Twelve months ended June 30











2023

2022

2023

2022







External consulting fees (a)

$ 21

$ 14

$ 79

$ 43







IT project personnel costs (b)

2

2

6

11







Other (c)

4

3

15

7







Total

$ 27

$ 19

$ 100

$ 61

































(a) Comprised of third-party consulting fees incurred to assist in the project management and the preliminary project stage of this transformative investment. The

company relies on consultants for certain capabilities required for these programs that the company does not maintain internally. These costs support the

implementation of these programs incremental to the company's

normal IT costs and will not be incurred following implementation.



(b) Comprised of labor costs associated with internal IT project management teams that are utilized to oversee the new system implementations. Given the

magnitude and transformative nature of the implementations planned, the necessary project management costs are incremental to the historical levels of spend

and will no longer be incurred subsequent to implementation. As a result of this long-term strategic investment, the company considers these costs not reflective of

the ongoing costs to operate its business.



(c) Comprised of various other expenses associated with the company's new system implementations, including company personnel dedicated to the project that

have been backfilled with either permanent or temporary resources in positions that are considered part of normal operating expenses.





















































































Full Year 2024 Outlook

(Estimated Range)



















Diluted earnings per share



















Low

High













As estimated (GAAP)

$ 4.65

$ 4.95













Streamlined operating model (4)

0.25

0.25













Digital capabilities and productivity enhancements investment (5)

0.70

0.70













As adjusted (Non-GAAP)

$ 5.60

$ 5.90







































(4) In FY24, the company expects to incur approximately $30-$40 ($23-$30 after tax) of restructuring and related costs, net related to implementation of the streamlined

operating model.

(5) In FY24, the company expects to incur approximately $100-$120 ($76-$91 after tax) of operating expenses related to its digital capabilities and productivity

enhancements investment.

The following tables provide reconciliations of adjusted EBIT (non-GAAP) to earnings (losses) before income taxes, the most comparable GAAP measure:



Reconciliation of earnings (losses) before income taxes to adjusted EBIT

Three months ended

Twelve months ended

6/30/2023

6/30/2022

6/30/2023

6/30/2022 Earnings (losses) before income taxes $ 237

$ 129

$ 238

$ 607 Interest income (7)

(2)

(16)

(5) Interest expense 21

37

90

106 VMS impairment (1) —

—

445

— Streamlined operating model (2) 16

—

60

— Digital capabilities and productivity enhancements investment (3) 27

19

100

61 Adjusted EBIT $ 294

$ 183

$ 917

$ 769

















(1) Represents a noncash impairment charge related to the VMS business recorded in fiscal year 2023. (2) Represents restructuring and related costs, net for implementation of the streamlined operating model. (3) Represents expenses related to the company's digital capabilities and productivity enhancements investment.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings











Dollars in millions, except per share data



















Three months ended

Twelve months ended





06/30/2023

06/30/2022

06/30/2023

06/30/2022





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)



Net sales



$ 2,019

$ 1,801

$ 7,389

$ 7,107 Cost of products sold



1,157

1,133

4,481

4,562 Gross profit



862

668

2,908

2,545 Selling and administrative expenses

329

244

1,183

954 Advertising costs



211

207

734

709 Research and development costs

38

34

138

132 Goodwill, trademark and other intangible asset impairments —

—

445

— Interest expense



21

37

90

106 Other (income) expense, net

26

17

80

37 Earnings before income taxes

237

129

238

607 Income taxes



56

25

77

136 Net earnings 181

104

161

471 Less: Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interests 5

3

12

9 Net earnings attributable to Clorox

$ 176

$ 101

$ 149

$ 462



















Net earnings per share attributable to Clorox















Basic net earnings per share

$ 1.43

$ 0.81

$ 1.21

$ 3.75 Diluted net earnings per share

$ 1.42

$ 0.81

$ 1.20

$ 3.73



















Weighted average shares outstanding (in thousands)













Basic

123,823

123,230

123,589

123,113 Diluted

124,641

123,795

124,181

123,906

Reportable Segment Information















(Unaudited)























Dollars in millions





















































Net sales

Net sales



Three months ended

Twelve months ended



6/30/2023

6/30/2022

% Change(1)

6/30/2023

6/30/2022

% Change(1) Health and Wellness (2)

$ 651

$ 571

14 %

$ 2,532

$ 2,427

4 % Household

663

580

14 %

2,098

1,984

6 % Lifestyle

333

292

14 %

1,338

1,253

7 % International

305

294

4 %

1,181

1,180

— % Corporate and Other (2)

67

64

5 %

240

263

(9) % Total

$ 2,019

$ 1,801

12 %

$ 7,389

$ 7,107

4 %





























Segment adjusted EBIT

Segment adjusted EBIT



Three months ended

Twelve months ended



6/30/2023

6/30/2022

% Change(1)

6/30/2023

6/30/2022

% Change(1) Health and Wellness (2)

$ 176

$ 78

126 %

$ 594

$ 381

56 % Household

143

96

49 %

308

234

32 % Lifestyle

67

41

63 %

284

280

1 % International

15

17

(12) %

89

97

(8) % Corporate and Other (2)

(107)

(49)

118 %

(358)

(223)

61 % Total

$ 294

$ 183

61 %

$ 917

$ 769

19 % Interest income

7

2





16

5



Interest expense

(21)

(37)





(90)

(106)



VMS impairment (3)

—

—





(445)

—



Streamlined operating model (4)

(16)

—





(60)

—



Digital capabilities and productivity enhancements investment (5)

(27)

(19)





(100)

(61)



Earnings (losses) before income taxes

$ 237

$ 129

84 %

$ 238

$ 607

(61) %



























(1) Percentages based on rounded numbers. (2) As of the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, the Health and Wellness reportable segment is composed of the Cleaning and Professional Products businesses. The Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements business, previously within Health and Wellness, is now included in Corporate and Other and reported within Total Company. Historical segment financial information presented has been recast to reflect this change. (3) Represents a noncash impairment charge of $445 related to the VMS business recorded in fiscal year 2023. As a result of the segment changes noted above, $433 and $12 was recast from the third quarter fiscal year 2023 interim reporting period for the Health and Wellness and International reportable segments, respectively. (4) Represents restructuring and related costs, net for implementation of the streamlined operating model of $16 and $60 for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2023, respectively. As a result of the segment changes noted above, these amounts were recast from the fiscal year 2023 reporting period for Corporate and Other. (5) Represents expenses related to the company's digital capabilities and productivity enhancements investment of $27 and $100 for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2023, respectively and $19 and $61 for the three and twelve months ended June 30, 2022, respectively. As a result of the segment changes noted above, these amounts were recast from the fiscal year 2023 reporting period for Corporate and Other.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets







Dollars in millions



















6/30/2023

6/30/2022







(Unaudited)





ASSETS











Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 367

$ 183

Receivables, net



688



681

Inventories, net



696



755

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



77



106



Total current assets



1,828



1,725 Property, plant and equipment, net



1,345



1,334 Operating lease right-of-use assets



346



342 Goodwill



1,252



1,558 Trademarks, net



543



687 Other intangible assets, net



169



197 Other assets



462



315 Total assets

$ 5,945

$ 6,158

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities













Notes and loans payable

$ 50

$ 237

Current operating lease liabilities



87



78

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



1,659



1,469

Income taxes payable



121



—



Total current liabilities



1,917



1,784 Long-term debt



2,477



2,474 Long-term operating lease liabilities



310



314 Other liabilities



825



791 Deferred income taxes



28



66



Total liabilities



5,557



5,429

















Stockholders' equity











Preferred stock



—



— Common stock



131



131 Additional paid-in capital



1,245



1,202 Retained earnings



583



1,048 Treasury stock



(1,246)



(1,346) Accumulated other comprehensive net (loss) income



(493)



(479)



Total Clorox stockholders' equity



220



556 Noncontrolling interests



168



173 Total stockholders' equity



388



729 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 5,945

$ 6,158

