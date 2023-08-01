ENA Launches Updated Trauma Nursing Core Course Edition

TNCC, 9th Edition, adds chapter on LGBTQ+ trauma patients, adds more interactive activities to class

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Developed by emergency nurses for emergency nurses, the latest edition of ENA's cornerstone trauma course once again provides the essentials needed for patient care in the emergency department, while adding important new content and enhancing student engagement during the class.

(PRNewsfoto/Emergency Nurses Association) (PRNewswire)

ENA debuted the updated TNCC, 9th Edition, this week to support emergency nurse trauma skill development.

Released this week, TNCC, 9th Edition, features reshaped and revised pre-course learning activities to include modules on communication in the ED and patients in shock; the addition of a chapter on care of LGBTQ+ trauma patients; and more Trauma Nursing Process teaching scenarios which create additional opportunities to apply course content into simulated patient exercises.

What hasn't changed is TNCC's foundational education highlights the latest trauma nursing practice recommendations; information on the systematic assessment and standardized approach to trauma nursing care; and a focus on rapid identification of life-threatening injuries.

Nurses who complete the course receive a four-year, internationally recognized, TNCC provider verification.

"TNCC has supported emergency nurses for decades as the course to prepare them for the demands of trauma patient care in the emergency department," said ENA President Terry Foster, MSN, RN, CEN, CPEN, CCRN, TCRN, FAEN, who has taught TNCC courses for 37 years. "ENA's commitment to advancing excellence in emergency nursing and bolstering an emergency nurse's trauma skills is evident throughout this new edition of TNCC."

Learn more about TNCC, 9th Edition, by visiting www.ena.org/tncc or listen to the latest episode of the ENA Podcast.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With 50,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

ENA Media Contact:

Dan Campana

Director of Communications

847.460.4017

dan.campana@ena.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Emergency Nurses Association