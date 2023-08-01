American Center for Mobility and Block Harbor Collaborate to Develop Cybersecurity Offerings at ACM's Global Development Center

YPSILANTI, Mich. , Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Block Harbor joins American Center Mobility as their Executive-in-Residence for mobility cybersecurity. In March 2023, ACM released a new strategic plan to broaden their focus to advancing safe, sustainable, and secure mobility technologies. Through this partnership, ACM and Block Harbor will collaborate to develop cybersecurity offerings and promote the cybersecurity ecosystem at ACM's global development center to help the industry meet regulations and alignment with standards for the cybersecurity of vehicles.

With the release of UNECE Cybersecurity (UN R155 and R156), a regulation that aims to enhance the cybersecurity of connected and automated vehicles and provide a common cybersecurity framework for the automotive industry worldwide, there is a growing need for tools, labs, and expertise to ensure compliance to standards.

"Cybersecurity has always been in our line of sight with the work we do in connectivity and automation," says Reuben Sarkar ACM CEO "Block Harbor will help us bring together the right capabilities and assets to expand our offerings and build our ecosystem in this rapidly growing area."

Block Harbor is a Detroit-based vehicle cybersecurity software company focused on launching the Vehicle Security Engineering Cloud (VSEC) to vehicle cybersecurity auditors, automakers, and suppliers. With nearly a decade of experience securing vehicles, Block Harbor is at the forefront of the industry, developing solutions that address the pain points in vehicle cybersecurity engineering.

"The future of mobility – highly connected, automated, electric – all depends on passenger trust and faith in the vehicle", says Block Harbor CEO, Brandon Barry, "ACM understands the importance of cybersecurity in that future. Block Harbor is honored to support the ACM's cybersecurity in their advanced mobility proving ground."

About American Center for Mobility

ACM offers a one-of-a-kind global development center to transform the way industries advance safe, sustainable, and secure mobility technologies. Located in Southeast Michigan on over 500-acres at the historic Willow Run site in Ypsilanti. ACM offers: an Advanced Mobility Proving Ground with test environments featuring specialized infrastructure, equipment, facilities and resources; An innovation and technology campus with an industrial tech park for the co-location of mobility companies; Event and demonstration areas for showcasing mobility technologies and convening industry activities. ACM is open to private industry, start-ups, government, standards bodies, and academia.

Block Harbor (BH) was established in 2014 to build great solutions in automotive cybersecurity to keep mobility safe. Block Harbor built the industry-leading platform for vehicle cybersecurity engineering: The Vehicle Security Engineering Cloud (VSEC). Further, Block Harbor operates a Vehicle Security Operations (VSO) team focused on providing cybersecurity design and cybersecurity operations services such as Threat Analysis & Risk Assessment (TARA) and Vehicle Security Operation Centers (VSOC). Block Harbor's Vehicle Cybersecurity Labs (VCL) team performs our testing services including Penetration Testing, Fuzz Testing, and Verification-as-a-service out of our vehicle cybersecurity labs around the world.

