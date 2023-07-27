Melixir Becomes First Korean Skincare Company to Achieve B-Corporation Certification

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Melixir, the first vegan and microbiome-friendly skincare brand in South Korea, proudly announced its recent attainment of B-Corporation™ (B-Corp™) certification, joining the ranks of leading companies recognized for their exceptional social and environmental impact.

The B-Corp certification, bestowed upon over 6,000 companies worldwide, including renowned brands like Patagonia and The Body Shop, recognizes positive social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Melixir's dedication to sustainability, primarily their recycling campaign called "me:cycle," were pivotal in attaining the certification. With the me:cycle initiative, Melixir has effectively reduced over 200 kg of CO2 emissions each year by collecting and recycling their customers' used and emptied product bottles, solidifying their strong commitment to environmental responsibility.

During the rigorous B-Corp assessment, Melixir showcased outstanding accomplishments in various areas. Their focus on creating a supportive work environment and implementing eco-friendly management practices resulted in reduced carbon emissions and a commitment to employee well-being. These efforts demonstrate Melixir's commitment to ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) management and an impactful business model.

Hana Lee, the CEO of Melixir, expressed the company's motivation for pursuing B-Corp certification, stating, "We sought B-Corp certification to officially communicate our company's social values, achieve our corporate social responsibility (CSR) objectives. Our success in the evaluation process highlights our positive impact on the local community and our commitment to diversity and inclusion."

Melixir's rapid growth has been driven by enthusiastic responses from consumers both domestically and internationally. Within just one year of launching on Amazon in the United States, the company achieved a remarkable 1,575% growth in cumulative sales, earning recognition as a "Superstar Seller" by Amazon Global Selling in South Korea. The company's success has paved the way for expanding its sales to Japan, the United Kingdom, and Germany on Amazon, with outstanding results in Japan where it secured the top spot in its category within a month of launch.

With its B-Corp certification, Melixir sets a new standard for the skincare industry, emphasizing its commitment to sustainability and social impact. The company's innovative vegan skincare products continue to captivate consumers worldwide. Looking ahead, Melixir remains dedicated to strengthening its global presence through sustained international expansion and fostering the development of female leaders within the organization.

About Melixir

Melixir is South Korea's first revolutionary vegan skincare brand founded in 2018. With a commitment to cruelty-free beauty, Melixir draws inspiration from Asian medicinal plants to create plant-based products designed for sensitive skin. All Melixir products are certified EVE VEGAN® and Kind To Biome®, ensuring they are vegan and gentle on the skin microbiome. Melixir has gained a loyal following globally and is available in select Sephora stores and online platforms.

