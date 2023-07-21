NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- H&M is proud to celebrate Disney's 100th anniversary with the upcoming release of Disney100 x H&M, a collection by artist Trevor Andrew. The streetwear-inspired pieces feature Disney's legendary characters reimagined by Trevor Andrew. The collection, which also includes limited-edition skateboards, drops at www.hm.com and in stores July 20th.

H&M Teams Up with Disney and Artist Trevor Andrew to Create a Limited-Edition Streetwear Capsule Collection and Immersive Art Installation at H&M Williamsburg (PRNewswire)

Trevor Andrew, former world-renowned professional snowboarder turned multi-disciplinary artist and a life-long admirer of Disney, teams up with H&M on the release of the Disney100 x H&M collection. Trevor's art and interpretation of Disney's characters were the starting point for the collection, with garments and accessories used as canvas for the art.

"I am honored to reimagine Disney's iconic characters and bring them into a space where they are experienced and worn as triple collab collection with H&M. This is about uniting art, fashion and just all of us," says Trevor Andrew.

Inspired by Trevor Andrew's love of Disney and street art culture, the collection includes some of today's latest trends and boasts several Disney characters, all-over prints, and Andrew's signature symbols, such as the ghost and the flying egg. The collection features an all denim look with the Disney logo that anyone who's looking to stand out will appreciate. There's a leather bomber that screams nostalgic 80's throwback with a cool edge to make it feel modern. There are versatile pieces in the collection such as tees and hoodies that can be incorporated into any wardrobe and can easily take the wearer from day to night.



"I love the denim because the logos make it very iconic. I also like the varsity jacket because it has several Disney characters on it. It's fun to be able to put so many all in one piece," Andrew says.

Moreover, the collection debuts limited-edition skateboards, a first for H&M featuring unique artwork by Trevor Andrew, who is an avid skateboarder himself. The skateboard has a seven layer maple plywood deck that measures 31" long and 8" wide. One style has a wordmark Disney logo hand painted by Andrew, the other style has iconic Disney characters.

"I'm really excited to release our first 3-way collaboration. Diving into the Disney archives together with Trevor has resulted in something that is both iconic and unique," says Ross Lydon, Head of Menswear Design at H&M.

To celebrate this collaboration, H&M Williamsburg and Disney have curated a unique art installation designed by Trevor that transports you into Trevor's creative world. Customers will get to step into H&M Williamsburg through his eyes and see the reimagined Disney characters come to life in a studio space expressed through art. Within the space you'll see everything from an all over Disney printed wall to a completely reupholstered couch with a Disney twist. Andrew designed the space to feel like you are entering his own personal studio and connecting with the creative process it took to create this collection.

This immersive experience is part of H&M Williamsburg's 4th chapter, called "The Gallery". Showcasing Trevor Andrew as a part of this chapter allows us to bring an artist into a space that connects with current street culture. Many of the artists featured within "The Gallery" are local Brooklyn artists that have a style akin to Trevor's artistic musings.

"The Gallery" aims to expose guests to an elevated design space in collaboration with curatorial partners with the goal of making art and artists more accessible. Open to the public from July 21st - August 23rd, customers can come see the installation and purchase the latest items from the Disney100 x H&M collection by Trevor Andrew.

About H&M Williamsburg:

H&M Williamsburg is a brand-new store experience that is fresh and surprising, while paying homage to the iconic neighborhood. Featuring a thoughtfully curated selection of the brand's most fashion styles, H&M Williamsburg will host exclusive programming and brand moments in a space designed to evolve throughout 2023.

For more information:

Please visit: www.HMWilliamsburg.com

For photos of H&M Williamsburg click here

For photos of Disney100 x H&M collection click here

Contact Information:

H&M US Media Relations MediaRelations.US@HM.com

H&M logo (PRNewsfoto/H&M) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE H&M