New Fragrances Bring a Cozy and Spice-Filled Ambiance Into Homes This Season

ATLANTA, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., part of the Newell Brands portfolio and the leader in home fragrance, announces the launch of its new, fall fragrance collection, Daydreaming of Autumn. This globally inspired collection features five new seasonal fragrances, carefully crafted to capture the essence of the season with delightful scents and visual aesthetics.

Yankee Candle® Launches Daydreaming of Autumn Collection Embracing the Arrival of Fall (PRNewswire)

"The Yankee Candle Daydreaming of Autumn Collection introduces a range of captivating fragrances that transport you to different autumnal scenes," said Michelle Favaloro, Vice President of Home Fragrance at Newell Brands. "From the warm scents of clove, lavender, balsam, and eucalyptus woods in Autumn Daydream to the mouthwatering fragrance of Pumpkin Maple Crème Caramel, each candle is designed to create an inviting ambiance that celebrates the season."

The Daydreaming of Autumn Collection features seasonal artisanal fragrance-inspired labels, natural fiber wicks, and a premium blend of essential oils mixed into a soy-wax blend for a clean and long-lasting burn. The new collection includes the following fragrances:

Autumn Daydream: Spend the perfect autumn day strolling tree-lined streets with the scents of clove, lavender, balsam, and eucalyptus woods.

Pumpkin Maple Crème Caramel : Enjoy the fragrance of this creamy, delicious treat, with cinnamon sugar, brown butter, spiced pumpkin, and maple glaze.

Spicy Sangria : Gather family and friends for a toast to autumn with the fragrance of sangria, scented with notes of mulled apple, fresh pear, and cider spices.

Evening Riverwalk : Feel the cool autumn breeze on a twilight walk along the river, with the scents of cardamom, black vanilla, and smoked oud.

Spice Market (North American and Yankee Candle Retail Store Exclusive): Explore a local market and let the scent of autumn spices — cinnamon, cumin, and ginger — surround you.

To complement the Daydreaming of Autumn collection, Yankee Candle fans can also enjoy past seasonal favorites from the Yankee Candle Signature Collection. These tried and true, fan-favorite fall fragrances include Spiced Pumpkin, Autumn Wreath, Harvest, Cranberry Chutney, Apple Pumpkin, Farm Fresh Peach, Pumpkin Banana Scone, Smoked Vanilla & Cashmere, Sunlit Autumn, Ciderhouse, and Sugared Cinnamon Apple.

The Daydreaming of Autumn Collection is available for purchase at YankeeCandle.com, Yankee Candle retail locations, as well as leading retailers such as Kohl's, Walmart, and Meijer. Small tumblers are priced at $13.00, while large jars are priced at $34.00, offering an affordable way to fill your home with the scents of fall.

To learn more about the Daydreaming of Autumn collection and to explore the full range of Yankee Candle fragrances, please visit www.YankeeCandle.com

About The Yankee Candle Company

The Yankee Candle Company, Inc. is an American company with a unique 50-year history of creating evocative, mood-setting, and long-lasting fragrance for the home. The company offers a wide range of distinctive products, from the brand's iconic candles to home & car air fresheners, gifts and more. The Yankee Candle Company, Inc., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Newell Brands Inc. and is sold through mass and specialty retailers, online and in Yankee Candle retail stores. Outside of North America, the Company sells its products primarily through its subsidiary, Yankee Candle Company (Europe), Ltd., which has an international wholesale customer network.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) is a leading global consumer goods company with a strong portfolio of well-known brands, including Rubbermaid, Sharpie, Graco, Coleman, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Yankee Candle, Paper Mate, FoodSaver, Dymo, EXPO, Elmer's, Oster, NUK, Spontex and Campingaz. Newell Brands is focused on delighting consumers by lighting up everyday moments.

This press release and additional information about Newell Brands are available on the company's website, www.newellbrands.com.

Yankee Candle (PRNewsfoto/Newell Brands) (PRNewswire)

