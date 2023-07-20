Popilush Brings Comfort and Style Together with the Launch of Women's Denim Shapewear Series

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Popilush, the innovative and multifunctional shapewear brand, has recently launched new denim series into their latest collections, bringing the trend of denim into the shapewear category. The Built-In Shapewear Denim Bustier Mini Dress and the Denim Tummy Control Bodysuit are two hero products that are designed to provide the perfect combination of style and comfort for women worldwide.

Popilush Built-In Shapewear Denim Bustier Mini Dress (PRNewswire)

Popilush Denim Tummy Control Bodysuit (PRNewswire)

Popilush's new products are a reflection of the brand's commitment to empowering women of every size with more freedom in shape, comfort, and fashion. By combining the latest fashion trends with maximum comfort and flexibility, Popilush is providing women with a unique yet stylish solutions for their shapewear needs.

"We are excited to launch our new denim series, which is the perfect combination of style and comfort," said Popilush's Co-Founder, Eve DeMartine. "At Popilush, our core values are based on body positivity and comfortable confidence. We deserve to be comfortable in the clothes we wear. Life is too short to feel restricted and closed off – we need the freedom to run, laugh, bend over, sit, and dance comfortably. This is why we have designed our products the way we have – to give our customers the freedom and confidence to be themselves every single day."

The Popilush Built-In Shapewear Denim Bustier Mini Dress is designed to give women the look of a denim dress, while also providing the benefits of shapewear. It features a high-waisted design that provides coverage and support to the stomach, hips, and lower back, creating a flattering silhouette. The dress also has adjustable straps and removable cups, allowing for customization and versatility depending on personal preference and outfit choice.

The other product in the series, the Denim Tummy Control Bodysuit, is made of a denim-like fabric that mimics the appearance of jeans, providing a stylish and versatile option for everyday wear. The bodysuit features a high-waisted design that provides compression and support to the midsection while also smoothing out the silhouette. It is made from a breathable and stretchy fabric that is designed to be comfortable for all-day wear.

"Denim is a timeless fashion trend that never goes out of style," continued Eve DeMartine. "We're excited to be incorporating this classic fabric into our shapewear line, and we're confident that women of every size will love the new products in our denim series."

With these new products, Popilush continues to push the boundaries of what is possible with women's shapewear - elegantly blending both contemporary style and comfort while at the same time demonstrating their commitment to empowering women by giving them confidence. Through the release of this denim series, women worldwide will be able to enjoy the stylish look of denim clothing combined with the practical benefits of shapewear.

The Popilush Built-In Shapewear Denim Bustier Mini Dress and Denim Tummy Control Bodysuit are now available for purchase on the Popilush website. Visit https://www.popilush.com/ for more details.

About Popilush

Popilush is an empowering, inviting, and fashion-forward shapewear line for women. Their mission is to highlight what women of all shapes and sizes love about their bodies and to promote comfortable confidence. Popilush gives all women the freedom and confidence to be themselves every single day with high-quality shapewear that comes in a diverse range of sizes and is exceptionally affordable for the high level of quality. While caring for its customers, the brand is also committed to caring for the environment. The brand uses rapidly biodegradable textiles for its clothing and uses less plastic when packaging them.

To learn more about Popilush and discover its modern shapewear products for women of every size and color, please visit www.popilush.com, or engage with the Popilush community on Instagram @popilush.

