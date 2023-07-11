Sphera Wins Two Top Product of the Year Awards from Environment + Energy Leader for Solutions that Empower Companies to Establish Transparent ESG and Sustainability Reporting

The accolades—for SpheraCloud Operational ESG and SpheraCloud Environmental Accounting—highlight Sphera's industry leadership and commitment to enabling companies to collect ESG data that is measurable, transparent, traceable and auditable to report reliably on their ESG and sustainability performance

CHICAGO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sphera, a leading global provider of environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and risk management software, data and consulting services, today announced it has won two Top Product of the Year awards in the 2023 Environment + Energy Leader Awards for SpheraCloud Operational ESG and SpheraCloud Environmental Accounting.

SpheraCloud Operational ESG provides fit-for-purpose SaaS software to operationalize ESG data across an organization.

The SpheraCloud Operational ESG solution provides fit-for-purpose SaaS software for companies to operationalize ESG data across their organizations. Operational ESG—where data from day-to-day operations feeds real-time ESG metrics—is delivered on the SpheraCloud SaaS Platform, which is an end-to-end ESG and risk management solution on a single, scalable system. Going beyond traditional ESG reporting, the solution provides ESG metrics derived from environmental, health, safety and sustainability; product stewardship; and operational risk management modules and information at the product, operational and enterprise levels. With the goal of providing verifiable sustainability information, the solution also helps to identify gaps between set targets and actual performance, assigns actions, continuously monitors and improves performance across business units and tracks progress toward ESG outcomes. One judge commented, "The Sphera ESG software is an industry leader in the field and is extremely flexible across environmental, social and governance."

"We are honored to be recognized with these two Top Product of the Year awards from Environment + Energy Leader for the robust capabilities that our software solutions provide," said Paul Marushka, Sphera's CEO and president. "With heightened scrutiny on corporate ESG and sustainability efforts from regulatory agencies, investors, societal pressures, employees and consumers, a need has emerged for best-in-class ESG and sustainability performance measurement tools. Our solutions aim to help businesses fully prepare for regulatory reporting requirements on sustainability, set the foundation for a sound net-zero strategy and operationalize ESG throughout a company. Empowering businesses globally to understand, optimize and report on their ESG and sustainability performance is crucial to our mission of creating a safer, more sustainable and productive world."

Sphera also won a Top Product of the Year award for its SpheraCloud Environmental Accounting module. Designed for highly regulated industries, SpheraCloud Environmental Accounting provides a broad set of data collection, management and calculation functionalities for enterprise-wide emissions at a scale and depth unrivaled across the industry. This establishes an auditable record for organizations' air/GHG emissions, as well as water and waste management. By creating transparency into its environmental data, a company ensures compliance, thus creating efficiencies throughout the organization to better prepare regulatory reports, predict performance and rapidly intervene when necessary to help mitigate environmental risks and improve performance.

"Environmental Accounting is a complex process that requires a proven, high-performance solution to calculate emissions across the entire value chain," said Eric Morris, vice president of product management for ESG solutions at Sphera. "As businesses face increasing pressure from regulators and other stakeholders, they need to pivot from thinking about ESG and sustainability reporting merely as a compliance exercise and work toward proactively maximizing asset performance and reducing their Scope 1 environmental impact. SpheraCloud Environmental Accounting enables organizations to develop a strong ESG program built on data and content that is transparent, auditable and actionable."

One judge commented that Environmental Accounting "provides comprehensive data tracking across several areas of environmental and sustainability reporting and can be an important tool in risk assessment and regulatory compliance." Another judge added, "The robustness of this software elevates the product above many others."

The annual Environment + Energy Leader Awards recognize excellence in products and projects that deliver significant energy and environmental benefits.

About Sphera

Sphera is the leading provider of environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and risk management software, data and consulting services focusing on Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability (EHS&S), Operational Risk Management (ORM), Product Stewardship and Supply Chain Risk Management (SCRM). For more than 30 years, we have served over 7,000 customers and a million-plus users in 80 countries to help companies keep their people safe, their products sustainable and their operations productive. Learn more about Sphera at www.sphera.com . Follow Sphera on LinkedIn .

About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards:

For over a decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have celebrated excellence in the world of environmental, sustainability and energy management. Award recipients are acknowledged as industry leaders, and featuring a Top Project or Top Product of the Year Award badge signifies their outstanding contributions. Companies seeking sustainable and energy management solutions trust that E+E Product of the Year Award winners offer a comprehensive array of vetted products to guide their decision-making. Project of the Year Award winners exemplify how sustainability and energy management projects can successfully enhance the profitability of other companies.

