SparkCognition Announces Appointment of Dr. Hamid Biglari and Professor Dame Fiona Murray to Board of Directors

AUSTIN, Texas, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SparkCognition, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) software solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of two distinguished leaders to its Board of Directors, Dr. Hamid Biglari and Professor Dame Fiona Murray, DCMG CBE. The addition of Dr. Biglari, Senior Partner at Redbird Capital, and Professor Dame Murray, Associate Dean of Innovation and Inclusion at MIT, will be instrumental at helping guide the Company through its next phases of growth and development.

"I'm thrilled to welcome Dr. Hamid Biglari and Professor Dame Fiona Murray to our Board of Directors," said Lord John Browne, Chairman of SparkCognition. "They bring a wealth of experience, a diversity of talent, and a commitment to innovation that will help advance SparkCognition's forward-thinking vision and continue to position the company as a leader in AI solutions."

Dr. Hamid Biglari is a seasoned executive in financial services with over 30 years of experience. He is currently Senior Partner and Chairman of Asset Management & Financial Services at RedBird Capital Partners, a global private equity firm. Previously, he was a senior executive at Point 72 Asset Management, a global hedge fund, and Citigroup, where he was Vice Chairman and Global Head of Emerging Markets. Prior to Citigroup, Dr. Biglari was a Partner at McKinsey & Company. He is currently a Vice Chair of the Asia Society and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. Hamid started his career as a theoretical nuclear physicist at Princeton University where he holds a Ph.D. in Astrophysical Sciences. An Iranian-American, he was awarded the Ellis Island Medal of Honor in 2009, given for outstanding contributions to the United States by immigrants.

"I'm honored to be working with the Company's leadership to advance their mission of delivering world-class AI solutions that allow organizations to run a more sustainable, safer, and profitable business," said Dr. Biglari. "For over a decade, SparkCognition has been advancing the use of AI to fuel digital transformation, driving innovation, and allowing businesses to unlock the untapped potential of data."

Professor Dame Fiona Murray, DCMG CBE, is a Professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology where she is the Associate Dean of Innovation at the MIT School of Management and the William Porter Professor of Entrepreneurship. Fiona is on the Board of the newly formed NATO Innovation Fund (a billion Euro venture fund focused on emerging technology ventures). She also serves on the British Prime Minister's Council on Science and Technology and was awarded a CBE (Commander of the British Empire) and DCMG (Dame Commander) for her services to innovation and entrepreneurship and the international science and technology (respectively). She is a member of the Ministry of Defense Innovation Advisory Panel and the European Innovation Council Joint Expert Group. She received her BA and MA from the University of Oxford in Chemistry and earned an AM and PhD from Harvard University in Applied Sciences.

"As a recognized leader in AI, SparkCognition has always been at the forefront of cutting-edge technology, with an IP and patent portfolio that includes over 200 AI assets across machine learning, natural language processes, computer vision, and generative AI," said Professor Dame Murray. "The company has driven transformative change in industries spanning from energy to education and manufacturing to oil and gas, and I look forward to working alongside this talented team to shape the future of AI."

