RiverMeadow Software Earns Microsoft Azure VMware Solution Specialization, Showcasing Expertise in Migrating workloads to VMware on Azure

One of RiverMeadow's key differentiators is its market-leading Workload Mobility Platform, which allows businesses to quickly Migrate, Modernize, and Optimize their workloads onto AVS. AVS allows organizations to leverage the benefits of Azure's cloud infrastructure while maintaining compatibility and continuity with their existing VMware environments.

RiverMeadow's Workload Mobility Platform offers Organizations the following benefits:

"We are delighted to have earned the Microsoft Azure VMware Solution Specialization," said Jim Jordan, President & CEO at RiverMeadow Software. "This achievement not only highlights our expertise in deploying, migrating, and managing workloads onto AVS but also underscores our commitment to delivering a differentiated suite of Migration Services and Product capabilities that address the unique use cases of our customers. Our Workload Mobility Platform allows businesses to migrate workloads to AVS faster, with less risk and with more value "

With its Azure VMware Solution Specialization and unique differentiators, RiverMeadow Software is poised to lead the way in simplifying and accelerating VMware workload migrations to AVS across all industries. The company's dedication to customer success, combined with its unmatched capabilities, positions it as the go-to partner for organizations seeking to leverage Azure's cloud infrastructure while preserving their VMware investments.

