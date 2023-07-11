NABCA EARNS GREAT PLACE TO WORK CERTIFICATION™

ARLINGTON, Va., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than 40 employees and an 86-year history as an integral player in the beverage alcohol marketplace among industry trade organizations, the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association (NABCA) recently became certified as a Great Place To Work®.

NABCA Logo (PRNewswire)

"I often share how proud I am of NABCA staff and I appreciate the contributions that our team makes to support the vision and goals of NABCA every day," President and CEO Neal Insley, recently announced as he shared the news with employees. "Our ability to earn the Great Place to Work (GPW) certification is attributable to the efforts of an amazing team of staff members," he added.

GPW uses research and data to measure company culture and provide insights that evaluates every employee's experience, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. The survey looks at work environment with regard to treating employees fairly, providing opportunities to learn and grow, and feeling connected to its mission and values. GPW has conducted more than 100-million employee engagement and culture surveys globally since 1998.

"I appreciate the efforts of our team and all that they do every day for our members, customers and each other. I could not be more pleased with what our employees have accomplished in receiving this highly sought after certification," said Insley.

GPW certification lasts for 12 months. For more organizational information, visit www.nabca.org.

NABCA/GPW Logo (right click to download)

Contact: Margaret Barchine, APR

Director, Communications

703-578-5515

maggie.barchine@nabca.org

About NABCA:

Established in 1938, NABCA is the national association representing the Control Systems - those jurisdictions that directly control the distribution and sale of beverage alcohol within their borders. Headquartered in Arlington, VA, NABCA's mission is to support member jurisdictions in their efforts to protect public health and safety and assure responsible and efficient systems for beverage alcohol distribution and sales.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE National Alcohol Beverage Control Association, Inc.