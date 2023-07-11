HALEKULANI TO HOST EXCLUSIVE CULINARY EVENTS IN COLLABORATION WITH IMPERIAL HOTEL TOKYO

Legendary Hotels Partner for Premier French Dinner Events Sept. 13-14, 2023

HONOLULU, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halekulani, the iconic oceanfront luxury hotel in the heart of Waikiki, today announces an exclusive culinary experience in collaboration with The Imperial Hotel Tokyo taking place on Sept. 13 and Sept. 14 at La Mer, Hawaii's only AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Five-Star restaurant. The two prestigious properties will feature a five-course tasting menu comprised of signature dishes prepared by Thierry Voisin, Chef du Cuisine of Les Saisons at Imperial Hotel Tokyo, and Alexandre Trancher, Executive Chef of La Mer at Halekulani.

(PRNewsfoto/Halekulani Corporation) (PRNewswire)

"We are delighted to partner with the legendary Imperial Hotel Tokyo to offer guests a sensational dining experience they cannot find anywhere else in the islands," said Davide Barnes, Hotel Manager of Halekulani. "Our perfectly aligned visions allow us to continue to deliver unmatched standards of excellence while keeping the classical techniques of French cuisine."

The special epicurean event will be offered exclusively at La Mer. Priced at $485 per person, the five-course menu will incorporate unique twists to classic French delicacies, featuring dishes such as such as Les Galets de Foie Gras de Canard de la Promenade des Anglais (Promenade des Anglais Duck Foie Gras Pebbles), Filet de Bœuf, Celeri-Rave Braise a la Truffle Jus de Bœuf (Filet Mignon, Braised Celery Root, Truffle Beef Jus) and for dessert, Boule de Meringue et Sorbet Cerise, Gelee de Cerise (Meringue Bowl, Cherry Sorbet, Cherry Gelee).

Chef Voisin began his culinary journey at 15 years of age in Tours, France, before serving under Gerard Boyer at Boyer Les Crayeres. After becoming head chef in 1995, he maintained the restaurant's three Michelin Star status for nine years and joined Imperial Hotel Tokyo in 2005. He currently serves as the hotel's chef du cuisine at Les Saisons.

Chef Trancher was born and raised in Paris, working in various esteemed restaurants such as the La Tour D'Argent in Paris and the Vardis Restaurant Athens Greece, where he served as executive chef, earning a Michelin Star for his culinary work. He brought his talents to La Mer at Halekulani and since 2012, has been instrumental in the continued success of the French culinary program.

For more information or to reserve a table, please contact Halekulani at (808) 518-2019.

About Halekulani

Since its re-introduction in 1984 as one of the world's finest and most acclaimed independent luxury hotels, Halekulani has received more than 500 awards, most recently placing on Condé Nast Traveler's 2023 Gold List of best hotels and resorts in the world, Travel + Leisure's 2022 T+L 500 list, as well as Travel + Leisure's 2022 World's Best Awards list of the best resorts in Hawaii. Freshly reopened following a comprehensive renewal project, Halekulani is home to La Mer, Hawaii's longest, consecutively ranked AAA Five Diamond and Forbes Travel Guide 5-Star Restaurant, Orchids, House Without A Key, L'Aperitif, Lewers Lounge, Cattleya Wine Bar, SpaHalekulani, and the new Earl's Pool Bar. For over twenty years, Halekulani has maintained a strong commitment to arts and culture in the community through exclusive alliances with Oahu's most iconic cultural venues. Halekulani is operated by the Hotels and Resorts of Halekulani, a brand management division of the Honolulu-based Halekulani Corporation, which also oversees the Halepuna Waikiki by Halekulani. Halekulani is a member of The Leading Hotels of the World and is aligned with Tokyo's legendary Imperial Hotel. For further information, please visit www.halekulani.com.

Stay connected with Halekulani via www.halekulani.com, on Twitter and Instagram at @HalekulaniHotel or on Facebook at Halekulani Hotel.

About Imperial Hotel

Founded in the year 1890 under the behest of the Imperial Palace, the Imperial Hotel remains a legend close to the soul of the city of Tokyo. It was here visitors from across the seas made their home as they brought to Japan the wonders of the West in the age of the Emperor Meiji. It was here, on the very same site, two generations of landmark buildings bade welcome to countless numbers of statesmen, royalty, fables celebrities, and helmsmen of international commerce.

Since opening 13 decades ago, its prime mission has been to serve the nation by accommodating and entertaining foreign dignitaries and other important guests. As the site of numerous state functions, the Imperial Hotel has played an important role in Japan's modern history. Moreover, as Japan's foremost urban hotel, it has led the country's hotel industry and has made significant contributions to tourism, the national economy, and popular culture.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Halekulani