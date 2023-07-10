Voyager Space Signs MoU with ISRO and IN-SPACe to Explore Utilization of Gaganyaan Spacecraft for the Starlab Space Station

DENVER, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Voyager Space (Voyager), a global leader in space exploration, is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) Department of Space and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Center (IN-SPACe) to explore opportunities for the utilization of ISRO's Gaganyaan crewed spacecraft to service Starlab , a first-of-its-kind, continuously crewed, free-flying space station.

Voyager Space (PRNewswire)

The objective is to jointly study the potential use of ISRO's Gaganyaan spacecraft to provide crewed flights to the Starlab station. Furthermore, Voyager and IN-SPACe will seek additional collaboration opportunities with various stakeholders within the Indian space ecosystem, including research institutions, commercial entities, and government agencies.

"We are thrilled to join hands with ISRO and IN-SPACe to explore the utilization of the Gaganyaan spacecraft for Starlab," said Clay Mowry, Chief Revenue Officer, Voyager. "This collaboration creates opportunities for joint exploration, research, and commercial endeavors across Voyager's enterprise and Indian space entities. We are eager to leverage the potential of the Indian space ecosystem and contribute to the advancement of space exploration."

"ISRO is excited about this technical collaboration with Voyager Space," added Mr. Mohan M, Director, Human Space Flight Centre, ISRO. "The collaboration between our organizations aligns with our future research goals, particularly in the field of microgravity experiments. We believe that this partnership will pave the way for groundbreaking advancements and mutual benefits in the realm of space exploration."

"We are pleased to facilitate this collaboration between Voyager Space and the Indian space ecosystem," said Dr. Vinod Kumar, Director, Promotion Directorate, IN-SPACe. "IN-SPACe will actively work towards exploring opportunities and enabling collaborations onboard Starlab. This MoU declares our commitment to fostering innovation, knowledge exchange, and growth within the Indian space industry."

This collaboration helps propel both Voyager Space and the Indian space ecosystem towards new horizons of exploration and technological advancements.

About Voyager Space:

Voyager Space is dedicated to building a better future for humanity in space and on Earth. With over 35 years of spaceflight heritage and over 2,000 successful missions, Voyager is powering the commercial space revolution. Voyager delivers exploration, technology, and defense solutions to a global customer base that includes civil and national security agencies, commercial companies, academic and research institutions, and more.

About ISRO:

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is the space agency of India. The organisation is involved in science, engineering and technology to harvest the benefits of outer space for India and the mankind. ISRO is a major constituent of the Department of Space (DOS), Government of India. The department executes the Indian Space Programme primarily through various Centres or units within ISRO.

About IN-SPACe:

Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) is an autonomous nodal agency under Department of Space, Government of India formed on 24 June 2020 to promote, enable, authorize and supervise non-government entities (NGE) to undertake space activities. These activities include manufacturing of launch vehicles and satellites, providing space-based services, establishing a ground station, sharing of space infrastructure & facilities; and establish new facilities under DOS.

IN-SPACe is currently functioning with three directorates viz., Promotion Directorate (PD), Technical Directorate (TD) and Program Management and Authorization Directorate (PMAD) and one division i.e. Legal, Finance and Administration Division with its headquarters at Ahmedabad.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to Voyager Space, Inc.'s (the "Company's") mission statement and growth strategy, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve many risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve these known and unknown uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Voyager Space