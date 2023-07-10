Moose Toys' Award-Winning Magic Mixies Brand Expands with Magic Mixies Magic Lamp; Enters Doll Category with Magic Mixies Pixlings

All new innovations empower kids to coax a sleeping, wish-granting Genie Mixie from its Lamp; and create a trio of enchanting Pixling dolls inside their individual potion bottles

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moose Toys, a leading innovator in the toy industry, continues to expand the universe of its global sales phenom, Magic Mixies. The toy maker predicts Magic Mixies will top holiday wish lists for the third consecutive year, as it takes the "real magic" experience to the next level with two new products, including an entrance into a new category: dolls. First is Magic Mixies Magic Lamp with a wish-granting Genie Mixie, and next is the Magic Mixies Pixlings, a trio of dolls that kids magically create inside a potion bottle.

"Magic Mixies tapped an untouched space in toys by putting magic in kids' hands for them to create, reveal and play, and we're overjoyed that they continue to ask for more magic," said Belinda Gruebner, chief marketing officer, Moose Toys. "We've built a world focused on empowering kids and kids at heart to believe in 'real magic' and Magic Mixies Magic Lamp and Pixlings will deliver one-of-a-kind magical experiences in even more aisles and at every price point."

Magic Mixies Magic Lamp is a true "wish" list item including magical mist and a wish granting, talking Genie Mixie. Kids are empowered to work with their Mixie to unlock the magic of the Lamp and reveal their Mixie inside. But first, they play a sound challenge, open secret chambers, shake the Lamp to release the magic, and rub the spout to release the signature Magic Mixies moment — real mist. Upon finding the magical ring and completing the spell, the final Mixie reveal is set in motion with billowing mist accompanied by lights and sounds as the Genie Mixie rises from inside the Lamp. Tapping the interactive Mixie with the magic ring and making a wish prompts the Mixie to repeat the wish before replying if it will be granted. All the magic moments of the reveal process, as well as Mixie play, can be repeated again and again.

With Pixlings, kids will be mesmerized as they use magical ingredients to create their very own Pixling doll inside the potion bottle. To the empty bottle they will add: water, colorful elixirs and special ingredients before saying the magic words "Magicus Mixus" as they turn and push down on the crystal gem stopper. Awe-mazingly, the colorful potion turns transparent and the Pixling inside is revealed and ready for playtime fun. Emerging fully dry — like magic — is Marena the Mermaid, Deerlee the Deer or Unia the Unicorn. The six-inch fully posable dolls have extra soft hair and are fashionably dressed with interchangeable accessories to "pix" and match. These enchanting dolls are sure to cast a spell and bring hours of imaginative playtime.

The world of Magic Mixies can also be explored through its YouTube content, which follows Sienna, a young girl who unlocks a glittering pathway to Mixia, a mystical land filled with magical creatures. The first three seasons are available now on the MooseTube Squad YouTube channel. Season four will premiere later this year and will introduce Pixlings to the world of Mixia.

The Magic Mixies brand first launched in fall 2021 with the global holiday hit Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron, followed by the Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball in fall 2022, with both toys winning back-to-back Creative Toy of the Year awards from The Toy Foundation. According to Circana (formerly the NPD Group), during the 2022 holiday season, Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball and Magic Mixies Magic Cauldron were the #1 and #3 top selling items in the Special Feature Plush category.1

Magic Mixies Magic Lamp is $64.99 and Magic Mist Refill Packs can be purchased for $9.99. Pixlings will be $17.99 each. Magic Mixies Magic Lamp is available for presale on Amazon now, online at all major retailers in September, and in stores on October 1. Magic Mixes Pixlings will be available on Amazon on July 15 and at all major retailers nationwide online and in-store on August 1.

About Moose Toys

Moose Toys exists to make kids superhappy. For this revolutionary brand happiness lies at the heart of everything we do. With trailblazing toy design, development and manufacturing, no wonder our toys consistently scoop the most longed-for awards. Sprinkling some Moose magic across categories including action figures, collectibles, craft, dolls, games, plush, preschool, vehicles and youth electronics, we've earned our stripes as one of the most creative companies in the industry. As an energetic bunch, we're always on the move, developing groundbreaking content, entertainment and worldwide licensing deals to boot.

This family-run business is proudly built on unshakeable ethical foundations. Our passion for making kids superhappy stretches far beyond our WOW-worthy toys. The Moose Happy Kids Foundation creates moments of happiness and laughter for the children around the world who need it most. We've had a BIG impact on little people, making 3.5 million kids smile so far… and counting.

Australia might be our Moose family home, but with a 600+ strong team dotted across the world, we're committed to sharing our signature superhappy revolution far and wide!

