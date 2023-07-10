CENTENE NAMED ONE OF "AMERICA'S GREATEST WORKPLACES" BY NEWSWEEK

Centene recognized for success in corporate culture and working environment, among other achievements

ST. LOUIS, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise committed to helping people live healthier lives, announced today it has been chosen as one of Newsweek's "America's Greatest Workplaces 2023." As one of 1,000 U.S. companies making the inaugural list, Centene received a five-star rating — the highest possible score.

"We are excited to be part of the 'America's Greatest Workplaces' list," said Centene's Chief Executive Officer, Sarah M. London. "At Centene, our collaborative, inclusive, mission-driven and engaging work environment is a cornerstone of our culture. Our employees' innovative thinking and new ideas play a central role in our efforts to transform the health of the people and communities we serve."

The "America's Greatest Workplaces 2023" ranking identified the top 1,000 companies in the United States based on a large employer survey, which generated 389,000 company reviews. Evaluation and scoring were based on company familiarity and culture-related categories, including company image, corporate culture, working environment, work-life balance, training and career progression, compensation and benefits, sustainability awareness and proactive management of the diverse workforce.

Most recently, Centene was named a Top 50 Company For Diversity by DiversityInc, a 2023 Most Admired Company by Fortune for the fifth consecutive year, one of America's Best Large Employers and Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes, and was listed on the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for the fourth year.

About Centene Corporation

Centene Corporation, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives. The Company takes a local approach – with local brands and local teams – to provide fully integrated, high-quality, and cost-effective services to government-sponsored and commercial healthcare programs, focusing on under-insured and uninsured individuals. Centene offers affordable and high-quality products to nearly 1 in 15 individuals across the nation, including Medicaid and Medicare members (including Medicare Prescription Drugs Plans) as well as individuals and families served by the Health Insurance Marketplace and the TRICARE program. The Company also contracts with other healthcare and commercial organizations to provide a variety of specialty services focused on treating the whole person. Centene focuses on long-term growth and value creation as well as the development of its people, systems, and capabilities so that it can better serve its members, providers, local communities, and government partners.

Centene uses its investor relations website to publish important information about the Company, including information that may be deemed material to investors. Financial and other information about Centene is routinely posted and is accessible on Centene's investor relations website, https://investors.centene.com/.

