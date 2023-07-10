Artrix Launches Game-Changing 3 in 1 ODM Solution to Maximize Cannabis Vape hardware Potential

SHENZHEN, China, July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Artrix, the leading cannabis vape hardware manufacturing and business service platform, is excited to announce the launch of its revolutionary 3 in 1 ODM Solution.

This comprehensive and trusted ODM solutions is designed to empower Artrix customers, enabling them to enhance their product competitiveness and be a productivity company with the support of a professional market team and world-class manufacturing capacity. The 3 in 1 ODM Solution is an all-sided service system that delivers professionalism, analytical precision, innovation, and flexibility to optimize customers' key product development processes.

Artrix launches Game-Changing 3 in 1 ODM Solution to Unlock Strategic Value from Conventional Cannabis Vape Manufacturing Industry (PRNewswire)

Faced with rising consumer expectations and severe product homogenization, cannabis companies are facing increasing challenges in product design and manufacturing.

Cannabis companies require forward-thinking and cost-effective ODM solutions to help them create higher quality and more competitive vaping devices to meet consumer demand and drive business growth.

"Within the cannabis vape manufacturing industry, we noticed that the majority of hardware manufacturers offer only product design and manufacturing services within their ODM solutions. However, at Artrix, we firmly believe that your needs extend far beyond these conventional offerings," said Chris Lin, CEO of Artrix. "What sets Artrix apart from others is that we don't solely focus on constructing your product, but we also strive for its success from the ideation phase and continuing. At the core of Artrix's ODM solution lies a 3 in 1 service model encompassing product strategy planning, product design and manufacturing, and product promotion.

Artrix believes that an ODM (Original Design Manufacturer) solution should cover the entire lifecycle of a product, from its ideation phase to its ultimate utilization. Through this brand-new partnership, Artrix aims to make every original product more competitive and efficient across positioning, design, manufacturing, sales, service, and marketing, through each subsequent step."

Artrix is revolutionizing the conventional offerings by adopting an integrated approach that leverages market analysis and insights, cutting-edge product design, advanced automated production lines, and targeted digital marketing services. The innovative approach helps Artrix's clients to achieve new levels of product identity, quality, efficiency, and sustainability.

The 3 in 1 ODM Solution is in pilot today, and will be generally available in August 2023.

Artrix collaborates closely with its clients to co-create custom product solutions. This involves offering comprehensive and integrated services that leverage market data and information, cost-effective automated production lines, diverse digital marketing services, and using people that know best.

Market analysis and strategy consultation: align with market trends

At the inception of an original product project, Artrix's cannabis market experts and data analysts analyze product positioning and develop effective product strategies. This is achieved by referencing market data, industry architecture, and industry standards in cannabis industry to ensure accurate and innovative product design direction.

Product design and manufacturing: improve cost-effectiveness

Artrix helps its clients achieve cost-effectiveness through an innovative and experienced product R&D team and state-of-the-art automated production lines. Leveraging world-leading product design and production facilities, along with international factory production system standards and 100,000 GMP workshops, Artrix ensures top-quality design and manufacturing processes.

Product Marketing Supports: achieve product success

Artrix boasts a team of professional and experienced cannabis marketing experts who customize digital marketing promotion solutions based on their clients' specific needs. Artrix clients also gain access to exclusive digital marketing tools and the latest industry data, enabling them to effectively promote their products in the market, reach a broader user base, and unlock maximum value.

About Artrix - Hardware, Marketing, Strategy, We're All in.

Artrix is an emerging international cannabis vaporizer hardware brand that offers more than just cannabis vape devices. It uses an exclusive three-in-one service model that combines superior product solutions, systematic marketing support, and professional strategic consulting to create a great customer experience. Artrix conducts extensive market research and analysis to understand the needs behind each product and provides localized marketing support to maximize its market potential and success.

Media contact:pr@artrixglobal.com

The Cannabis Vape Business Solution Provider (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Artrix