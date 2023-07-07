If you are a person who purchased one or more CVC Sheets supplied by AQ Textiles, LLC from a Macy's store in the United States or Guam or on www.macys.com between November 8, 2013 and March 24, 2023, you could get benefits from a class action settlement

If you are a person who purchased one or more CVC Sheets supplied by AQ Textiles, LLC from a Macy's store in the United States or Guam or on www.macys.com between November 8, 2013 and March 24, 2023, you could get benefits from a class action settlement

A federal court authorized this Notice. It is not a solicitation from a lawyer.

PHILADELPHIA, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Settlement has been reached with Macy's Inc., Macy's Retail Holdings, Inc. n/k/a Macy's Retail Holdings, LLC, Macy's West Stores, Inc. n/k/a Macy's Retail Holdings, LLC, and Macys.com, LLC ("Macy's" or "Defendants") in a class action lawsuit about whether CVC (also known as Chief Value Cotton) Sheets sold by Macy's were labeled with inaccurate thread counts.

What does the Settlement provide?

The Defendants have agreed to pay ten million, five hundred thousand dollars ($10,500,000) into a Settlement Fund. After payment of Attorneys' Fees and Costs, Incentive Payments, and Administrative Expenses, the funds remaining from the Settlement Amount will be used to pay all Eligible Claims.

Who is included in the Settlement Class?

All Persons who purchased one or more CVC Sheets supplied by AQ Textiles, LLC from a Macy's store in the United States or Guam or on www.macys.com between November 8, 2013 and March 24, 2023.

How do I get a payment from the Settlement?

To qualify for a settlement payment, you must complete and submit a Claim Form no later than one hundred eighty (180) calendar days after the Effective Date. You may complete and submit a Claim Form online at www.cvcsheetsettlement.com or mail a completed Claim Form to CVC Sheets Claims Administrator, 1650 Arch St, Ste 2210, Philadelphia, PA 19103. Claim Forms are also available by calling 1-844-483-0488, or by emailing info@cvcsheetsettlement.com.

What are my options?

If you are a Settlement Class Member and do nothing, you will be bound by the Settlement and will give up any right to separately sue any of the Released Parties, including the Defendants, for the claims made in this lawsuit and released by the Class Action Settlement Agreement. If you don't want to be legally bound by the Settlement, you must exclude yourself from it by September 6, 2023. Unless you exclude yourself, you won't be able to sue or continue to sue the Defendants for any claim made in this lawsuit or released by the Settlement. If you stay in the Settlement (i.e., don't exclude yourself), you may object to it or ask for permission for you or your lawyer to appear and speak at the Final Approval Hearing – at your own cost – but you don't have to. Objections and requests to appear are due by September 6, 2023. More information about these options is available at www.cvcsheetsettlement.com.

The Court's hearing.

The Court will hold a Final Approval Hearing at 10:00 a.m. on October 20, 2023, at the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, 100 East Fifth Street, Cincinnati, Ohio 45202. At this hearing, the Court will consider whether the Settlement is fair, reasonable, and adequate. It will also consider whether to approve Plaintiffs' Counsel's request for an award of Attorneys' Fees and Costs, as well as Incentive Payments to the Named Plaintiffs. If there are objections, the Court will consider them. The Court may listen to people who have asked to speak at the hearing. You or your own lawyer may appear and speak at the hearing at your own expense, but there is no requirement that you or your own lawyer do so. After the hearing, the Court will decide whether to approve the Settlement.

This notice is only a summary.

For more information, including the full Notice and Class Action Settlement Agreement, visit www.cvcsheetsettlement.com, email info@cvcsheetsettlement.com,

or call 1-844-483-0488.

Media Contact:

Angeion Group

Shiri Lasman

(215) 563-4116

View original content:

SOURCE Angeion Group