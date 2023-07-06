Hawaiian Bros Says Aloha to Fourth Franchisee; Has Now Signed Development Agreements to Build Nearly 100 Franchised Locations Over Next Several Years

Multi–unit franchise group, Ohana Restaurant Group LLC, to develop seven locations in new markets.

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hawaiian Bros, the fast-growing, award-winning restaurant concept, signed its fourth franchise agreement with Ohana Restaurant Group LLC, owned/operated by Zach Fugate and cousins Nick and Nathan Blasi, in May 2023. The newly formed Ohana Restaurant Group LLC franchised the Springdale Arkansas location and will develop seven additional Hawaiian Bros restaurants across four markets. Fugate is the designated principal for Hawaiian Bros, responsible for Operations and Real Estate site selection.

Hawaiian Bros (PRNewswire)

Zach Fugate leads the pizza hut division of Fugate Enterprises, a family business started by his grandfather in 1974. Based in Wichita, KS. Fugate Enterprises operates approximately 150 Pizza Hut and 75 Taco Bells across multiple states. Zach recently decided to franchise Hawaiian Bros with Nick and Nathan Blasi. Ohana Restaurant Group will develop restaurants in the following markets: Wichita, KS; Joplin and Springfield, MO; and the Arkansas cities of Bentonville, Fayetteville, Rogers, Springdale, and Ft. Smith.

"I was looking for a new concept that aligns with our principles and allows for growth. It starts with how Hawaiian Bros treats their people and that translates into a maniacal focus on operations," said Zach Fugate, President, Ohana Restaurant Group. "That simplicity leads to best-in-class drive thru times and high AUVs, and we know people are looking for great food fast. Hawaiian Bros delivers that, which made partnering with them an easy decision."

Nick and Nathan Blasi are licensees and dealers of marine watercraft, operating multiple retail locations in greater Wichita, KS.

"We wanted to grow our business into something more and it made sense to partner with Zach, with his history in the restaurant business. We are so excited to join this brand with our family," said Nick Blasi, Vice President, Ohana Restaurant Group.

Since the inception of the concept in 2018, Hawaiian Bros has landed on numerous nationally recognized lists, including a notable new entrant on the Technomic Top 500 list, QSR's Best Brands to Work For, and a top spot on QSR Magazine's 40/40 list. The fast-casual brand is conversing with a growing list of interested multi-unit franchisees with more than 10 years of operations experience who can leverage their market knowledge into fast growth. Committed to preserving the culture of the brand, Hawaiian Bros is conscientious in selecting groups that align with the 'ohana culture and Aloha Spirit – showing kindness and treating everyone as 'ohana, like family, in everything they do.

"Zach Fugate and partners Nick and Nathan Blasi exemplify the caliber of franchisees selected to grow with our Hawaiian Bros 'ohana. We're thrilled to see a growing interest among legacy multi-unit, multi-brand franchise operators seeking diversification into new, emerging concepts offering high sales potential and simplified operations," said Grant Kreutzer, VP Franchise Development. "Our franchisees recognize the value of being part of a groundbreaking concept that dominates its own new category, with very little competition in many markets."

Hawaiian Bros currently has 39 restaurants open in seven states across the country. The plate lunch concept offers a variety of juicy chicken glazed with sweet, savory, or spicy sauces or slow-roasted pork; macaroni salad, a bed of steamed white rice or vegetables; and for something sweet, the smooth and delicious tropical Dole Soft Serve ®.

Visit https://hawaiianbros.com/franchise/ for more information about franchising opportunities and to join Hawaiian Bros' 'ohana.

About Hawaiian Bros

At Hawaiian Bros, we're inspired every day to spread the Aloha Spirit. To show kindness and respect, and to treat everyone as 'ohana, like family, in everything we do. Founded on the principles of honor, inclusion and gratitude, we respect the dignity and self-worth of every team member and guest. We value our differences and celebrate our common ground. And we say, "thank you" often, emphasizing daily positives in our lives. Hawaiian Bros owns and operates 39 restaurants serving the Aloha spirit in seven states across America and is currently expanding its franchise opportunities.

For more information, visit www.hawaiianbros.com.

