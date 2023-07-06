Anchor Technologies Announces Selection of myCYPR by the State of Maryland to Provide Cybersecurity for Small Business

Anchor Technologies Announces Selection of myCYPR by the State of Maryland to Provide Cybersecurity for Small Business

COLUMBIA, Md., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Anchor Technologies announces today its collaboration with the State of Maryland to provide cybersecurity for small business. As part of the Small Business Cybersecurity Resilience in Maryland (SCRIM) program, Anchor will assist small businesses in Maryland with targeted cybersecurity services using their platform for cyber risk management, myCYPR.

myCYPR is powered by Anchor Technologies. (PRNewswire)

myCYPR enables businesses of any size to align risk identification needs and resources without sacrificing security.

The SCRIM program was created with Cybersecurity for Small Business Pilot Program funds from the U.S. Small Business Administration. Under the oversight of the Maryland Department of Commerce, the program includes employee training and direct services for small businesses to help them mitigate future cyber-attacks. Small retail, restaurants, finance, healthcare, or manufacturing businesses are eligible participants.

Anchor Technologies will deploy myCYPR to assess and remediate cyber risk for participating organizations. Using comprehensive assessment methodologies, myCYPR will facilitate security scans of participants' existing cybersecurity systems.

"With our extensive experience collaborating with small businesses, we're looking forward to bringing myCYPR to Maryland's small business community as a cost and time effective cyber risk assessment solution" said Peter Dietrich, President & CEO, Anchor Technologies. "We understand the barriers small businesses face when it comes to cybersecurity, and we're excited to offer an accessible option that still delivers detailed insight unmatched in the industry today."

myCYPR offers organizations a unified solution with multiple risk assessments, intelligence, and reporting in one user-friendly platform. Versatile risk assessment tiers enable organizations to choose assessments that effectively capture the risks associated with their operations and vendors, making it an effective tool for organizations of any size. With the freedom to choose different levels of assessment for different vendors or for themselves, businesses can align risk identification needs and resources without sacrificing security.

Additional myCYPR service benefits include:

Cyber risk ratings

OSINT & Self-Assessment Questionnaire (SAQ) risk assessments

Compliance and framework mapping

Remediation instruction & tracking

Third-Party Risk Management (TPRM)

About Anchor Technologies

Since 2002, Anchor Technologies has offered cybersecurity consulting to organizations through advisory, assessment, breach prevention, and risk planning services. As a technology-enabled service provider, Anchor provides a wide range of security services across industries, including assessments, penetration testing, solution architecture, integration, investigation, and response. They also offer the myCYPR risk management platform for third-party cyber risk management. Anchor's commitment to excellence and security has led to rapid growth and industry recognition. For more information, visit www.anchortechnologies.com and www.mycypr.com.

CONTACT: Meagan Huebner, mhuebner@anchortechnologies.com, 443-626-4454

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Anchor Technologies, Inc.