Toyota Motor North America Reports U.S. June and First Half 2023 Sales Results

· 270,476 electrified vehicles sold in first half of 2023 represents 26 percent of total sales volume
· Toyota and Lexus bringing more electrified powertrain options to their lineups. This diverse portfolio of electrified options will help propel Toyota toward its goal of carbon neutrality.
· 24 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at dealerships, the most among any automaker
PLANO, Texas, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota Motor North America (TMNA) reported U.S. sales in June 2023 of 195,448 vehicles, up 14.9 percent on a volume and daily selling rate (DSR) basis versus June 2022. June 2023 sales of electrified vehicles totaled 51,535, representing 26.4 percent of total monthly sales.
For the first half of 2023, TMNA reported U.S. sales of 1,038,520 vehicles, down 0.7 percent on a volume and DSR basis. First half electrified vehicle sales totaled 270,476, representing 26.0 percent of total year-to-date sales.
Toyota division posted June sales of 168,680 vehicles, up 14.4 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the first half of 2023, Toyota division reported sales of 889,108 vehicles, down 2.8 percent on a volume and DSR basis.
Lexus division posted June sales of 26,768 vehicles, up 18.1 percent on a volume and DSR basis. For the first half of 2023, Lexus division reported sales of 149,412 vehicles, up 14.0 percent on a volume and DSR basis.
"We continue to focus on customers' needs with several new and refreshed products in the first half of the year, including the all-new Toyota Crown and the Lexus brand's first fully electric vehicle, the RZ 450e," said Jack Hollis, executive vice president, Sales, TMNA. "Our teams are working around the clock to get vehicles into customers' hands and they can expect even more exciting and electrified products later this year, including the all-new Grand Highlander, Toyota Tacoma and a new nameplate from Lexus, the TX."
June and First Half 2023 Highlights
TMNA:
- June electrified vehicle sales of 51,535, up 28.8 percent; represents 26.4 percent of total sales volume
- First half electrified vehicle sales of 270,476, up 1.4 percent; represents 26.0% percent of total sales volume
- 24 electrified Toyota and Lexus vehicle options available at dealerships
- June sales of 195,448, up 14.9 percent (volume an DSR basis)
- Passenger car June sales up 8.9 percent
- Truck June sales up 17.8 percent; first half sales up 1.2 percent
Toyota Division:
- Electrified vehicle June sales up 22.5 percent
- June electrified vehicle ratio: 26.0 percent
- First half 2023 electrified vehicle ratio: 25.7 percent
- Passenger car June sales up 11.3 percent
- Camry June sales up 23.8 percent; first half sales up 10.9 percent
- Mirai June sales up 75.9 percent; first half sales up 26.8 percent
- SUV June sales 17.5 percent
- bZ4X June sales up 1,767 percent; first half sales up 1,477 percent
- Corolla Cross June sales up 21.2 percent; first half sales up 27.0 percent
- Sequoia June sales up 8,453 percent; first half sales up 1,908 percent
- Pickup June sales up 9.4 percent; first half sales up 15.4 percent
- Tacoma first half sales up 7.5 percent
- Tundra June sales 37.7 percent; first half sales up 34.8 percent
- Best-ever June sales:
- Best-ever first half sales:
Lexus Division:
- Electrified vehicle June sales up 84.0 percent; first half sales up 67.7 percent
- June electrified vehicle ratio: 28.4 percent
- First half 2023 electrified vehicle ratio: 27.9 percent
- IS first half sales up 1.9 percent
- Luxury utility vehicle June sales up 17.8 percent; first half sales up 22.1 percent
- UX June sales up 86.4 percent; first half sales up 14.7 percent
- NX June sales up 85.3 percent; first half sales up 73.5 percent
- RX June sales up 10.7 percent; first half sales up 6.7 percent
- LX June sales up 29.1 percent; first half sales up 22.1 percent
- UX HEV June sales up 401 percent; first half sales up 106.2 percent
- NX HEV June sales up 123.3 percent; first half sales up 48.4 percent
- NX PHEV first half sales up 33.9 percent
- RX HEV June sales up 119.3 percent; first half sales up 126.3 percent
- LS HEV June sales up 166.7 percent; first half sales up 258.8
- Best-ever June sales:
- Best-ever first half sales:
Note:
HEV = Hybrid Electric Vehicle
PHEV = Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle
FCEV = Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle
BEV = Battery Electric Vehicle
About Toyota
Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in North America for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our more than 1,800 dealerships.
Toyota directly employs more than 48,000 people in North America who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of nearly 45 million cars and trucks at our 13 manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 14th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 24 electrified options.
Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.
TOYOTA U.S. SALES SUMMARY
June 2023
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2023
2022
DSR %
VOL %
2023
2022
DSR %
VOL %
TOTAL TMNA
195,448
170,155
14.9
14.9
1,038,520
1,045,697
-0.7
-0.7
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV.
168,680
147,495
14.4
14.4
889,108
914,609
-2.8
-2.8
TOTAL LEXUS DIV.
26,768
22,660
18.1
18.1
149,412
131,088
14.0
14.0
COROLLA
20,485
19,716
3.9
3.9
97,498
116,832
-16.5
-16.5
SUPRA
246
563
-56.3
-56.3
1,621
2,684
-39.6
-39.6
GR86 (INCL FR-S)
1,178
1,306
-9.8
-9.8
5,263
6,177
-14.8
-14.8
MIRAI
445
253
75.9
75.9
1,722
1,358
26.8
26.8
CROWN
1,232
0
0
0
6,155
0
0
0
AVALON
2
2,219
-99.9
-99.9
43
8,120
-99.5
-99.5
PRIUS
2,466
1,950
26.5
26.5
14,941
20,214
-26.1
-26.1
CAMRY
28,706
23,192
23.8
23.8
150,742
135,925
10.9
10.9
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. CAR
54,760
49,199
11.3
11.3
277,985
291,310
-4.6
-4.6
IS
1,854
2,010
-7.8
-7.8
11,114
10,911
1.9
1.9
RC
165
319
-48.3
-48.3
842
1,150
-26.8
-26.8
ES
3,475
3,710
-6.3
-6.3
19,319
21,878
-11.7
-11.7
LS
174
274
-36.5
-36.5
1,211
1,248
-3.0
-3.0
LC
132
103
28.2
28.2
825
833
-1.0
-1.0
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. CAR
5,800
6,417
-9.6
-9.6
33,313
36,022
-7.5
-7.5
TOTAL TMNA CAR
60,560
55,616
8.9
8.9
311,298
327,332
-4.9
-4.9
C-HR
5
1,144
-99.6
-99.6
774
9,080
-91.5
-91.5
BZ4X
616
33
1,767.0
1,767.0
3,659
232
1,477.2
1,477.2
RAV4
38,250
33,200
15.2
15.2
187,017
200,885
-6.9
-6.9
COROLLA CROSS
5,629
4,646
21.2
21.2
28,336
22,315
27.0
27.0
VENZA
2,292
2,546
-10.0
-10.0
13,077
18,666
-29.9
-29.9
HIGHLANDER
18,542
15,970
16.1
16.1
113,264
117,403
-3.5
-3.5
GRAND HIGHLANDER
159
0
0
0
159
0
0
0
4RUNNER
9,287
7,496
23.9
23.9
50,736
66,829
-24.1
-24.1
SEQUOIA
1,625
19
8,453.0
8,453.0
9,577
477
1,907.8
1,907.8
LAND CRUISER
1
0
0
0
4
39
-89.7
-89.7
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. SUV
76,406
65,054
17.5
17.5
406,603
435,926
-6.7
-6.7
SIENNA
6,418
4,805
33.6
33.6
27,940
34,409
-18.8
-18.8
TACOMA
21,321
21,339
-0.1
-0.1
116,845
108,648
7.5
7.5
TUNDRA
9,775
7,098
37.7
37.7
59,735
44,316
34.8
34.8
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. PICKUP
31,096
28,437
9.4
9.4
176,580
152,964
15.4
15.4
TOTAL TOYOTA DIV. TRUCK
113,920
98,296
15.9
15.9
611,123
623,299
-2.0
-2.0
UX
1,012
543
86.4
86.4
6,802
5,929
14.7
14.7
NX
6,925
3,737
85.3
85.3
34,038
19,615
73.5
73.5
RZ
281
0
0
0
1,117
0
0
0
RX
9,819
8,872
10.7
10.7
57,372
53,769
6.7
6.7
GX
2,438
2,633
-7.4
-7.4
13,324
13,956
-4.5
-4.5
LX
493
458
7.6
7.6
3,446
1,797
91.8
91.8
TOTAL LEXUS DIV. TRUCK
20,968
16,243
29.1
29.1
116,099
95,066
22.1
22.1
TOTAL TMNA TRUCK
134,888
114,539
17.8
17.8
727,222
718,365
1.2
1.2
Selling Days
26
26
152
152
DSR = Daily Selling Rate
TOYOTA U.S. ELECTRIFIED VEHICLE SALES SUMMARY
June 2023
-- CURRENT MONTH --
-- CALENDAR YEAR TO DATE --
2023
2022
DSR %
VOL%
2023
2022
DSR %
VOL%
TOYOTA PRIUS HYBRID
1,698
1,285
32.1
32.1
12,275
14,861
-17.4
-17.4
TOYOTA PRIUS PRIME
768
665
15.5
15.5
2,666
5,353
-50.2
-50.2
TOYOTA COROLLA HYBRID
2,808
1,950
44.0
44.0
23,101
18,065
27.9
27.9
TOYOTA CAMRY HYBRID
4,386
3,650
20.2
20.2
12,207
20,468
-40.4
-40.4
TOYOTA AVALON HYBRID
1
518
-99.8
-99.8
6
2,460
-99.8
-99.8
TOYOTA MIRAI
445
253
75.9
75.9
1,722
1,358
26.8
26.8
TOYOTA CROWN
1,232
0
0
0
6,155
0
0
0
TOYOTA SIENNA HYBRID
6,418
4,805
33.6
33.6
27,937
34,391
-18.8
-18.8
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER HYBRID
2,650
2,915
-9.1
-9.1
33,422
27,809
20.2
20.2
TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER HYBRID
54
0
0
0
54
0
0
0
TOYOTA SEQUOIA HYBRID
1,622
0
0
0
9,555
0
0
0
TOYOTA BZ4X BEV
616
33
1,767.0
1,767.0
3,659
232
1,477.0
1,477.0
TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID
14,919
13,913
7.2
7.2
57,208
86,803
-34.1
-34.1
TOYOTA RAV4 PRIME
1,139
2,544
-55.2
-55.2
10,970
10,153
8.0
8.0
TOYOTA COROLLA CROSS HYBRID
530
0
0
0
530
0
0
0
TOYOTA VENZA HYBRID
2,292
2,546
-10.0
-10.0
13,077
18,666
-29.9
-29.9
TOYOTA TUNDRA HYBRID
2,349
787
198.5
198.5
14,280
1,183
1,107.0
1,107.0
LEXUS ES HYBRID
1,192
1,177
1.3
1.3
5,766
6,802
-15.2
-15.2
LEXUS UX HYBRID
1,012
202
401.0
401.0
6,800
3,297
106.2
106.2
LEXUS NX HYBRID
1,650
739
123.3
123.3
7,277
4,905
48.4
48.4
LEXUS NX PLUG-IN HYBRID
447
634
-29.5
-29.5
2,298
1,716
33.9
33.9
LEXUS RZ BEV
281
0
0
0
1,117
0
0
0
LEXUS RX HYBRID
3,018
1,376
119.3
119.3
18,319
8,094
126.3
126.3
LEXUS LS HYBRID
8
3
166.7
166.7
61
17
258.8
258.8
LEXUS LC HYBRID
0
3
-100
-100
14
11
27.3
27.3
TOTAL TMNA Electrified Vehicles
51,535
39,998
28.8
28.8
270,476
266,644
1.4
1.4
TOTAL TOYOTA Electrified Vehicles
43,927
35,864
22.5
22.5
228,824
241,802
-5.4
-5.4
TOTAL LEXUS Electrified Vehicles
7,608
4,134
84.0
84.0
41,652
24,842
67.7
67.7
TOTAL TMNA SALES RATIO
26.4 %
23.5 %
26.0 %
25.5 %
Selling Days
26
26
152
152
