Chapel Hill, NC dermatologist Dr. Beth Goldstein Selected as a NewBeauty Top Doctor

This recognition highlights Dr. Beth Goldstein's expertise and exceptional patient care in the field of dermatology.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewBeauty is thrilled to announce that Chapel Hill, NC board-certified dermatologist Beth Goldstein, MD has been selected as a 2023 NewBeauty Top Doctor. Dr. Goldstein has made significant contributions to cosmetic dermatology and is the founder of Modern Ritual, a rapid tele-dermatology and dermoscopy platform designed to improve patient outcomes for general dermatologic conditions and detect skin cancer early.

NewBeauty is the authority on beauty and the trusted resource for the most affluent and influential beauty consumer. The only magazine dedicated 100% to beauty with more than 5x the beauty edit of any other magazine, NewBeauty dives deep to provide valuable information, founded in research and vetted by experts, empowering women to make better beauty decisions. (PRNewsfoto/NewBeauty) (PRNewswire)

With over 30 years of experience in the field, Dr. Goldstein is a highly respected expert in cosmetic dermatology. She serves the Triangle area of North Carolina with a focus on treating skin cancer and her practice continues to provide a range of aesthetic services including lasers, fillers, skin rejuvenation and chemical peels. As a skin cancer specialist, she has been featured in numerous publications, including Glamour, Insider and Bustle.

NewBeauty's Top Doctor program features only the most trusted and highly regarded aesthetic experts in the industry. As a leading beauty authority, NewBeauty is committed to providing readers with accurate information from board-certified aesthetic experts. This partnership with Dr. Goldstein highlights her outstanding work and dedication to patient safety, core values of the NewBeauty brand.

NewBeauty has always been a leading resource for those seeking expert advice on their beauty and wellness journey. We are honored to have Dr. Goldstein as a NewBeauty Top Doctor and look forward to continuing to work together to provide readers with the most up-to-date and accurate information in the field of cosmetic dermatology.

ABOUT NEWBEAUTY TOP DOCTORS:

As the beauty authority, NewBeauty magazine advises readers to make educated decisions when it comes to the treatments they receive and the board-certified doctors who perform them. NewBeauty's Top Doctors are vetted and properly certified to perform the cosmetic treatments they offer and represent an exclusive group of the nation's best plastic surgeons, facial plastic surgeons, dermatologists, oculoplastic surgeons and cosmetic dentists.

For more information on NewBeauty, visit newbeauty.com.

Contact Information:

info@newbeauty.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NewBeauty