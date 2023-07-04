Montreal-based Dealership Group Acquires Ferrari South Bay in California

MONTREAL, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Holand Automotive Group, one of Canada's leading luxury automotive retailers and owner of Ferrari Quebec in Montreal, has just acquired Ferrari South Bay, a premier dealership located in Torrance, in the Greater Los Angeles Area. The acquisition marks the Group's first foray in California, a region renowned for its high-net-worth clientele and for being one of North America's top Ferrari markets.

Built from the ground up in 2014 by Mattioli Automotive Group, the Ferrari South Bay showroom has been an unmistakable landmark of Hawthorne Boulevard and a premier destination for all things Ferrari for nearly a decade. "We're fortunate to have some of the most knowledgeable staff in the network, with General Manager Eddie Brodsky leading an experienced team of sales and service professionals,", says Gad Bitton, President & CEO of Holand Automotive Group about this strategic acquisition. "We look forward to building a strong relationship with them and bringing our unique Ferrari Quebec insight to make the dealership even more successful."

Making Waves Coast to Coast

From its Montreal head office, Holand Automotive Group has grown to become a key player in the luxury and exotic vehicle market. In addition to leasing vehicles of all makes and models through its Holand Leasing division, the group owns and operates the following premium and ultra-luxury franchises in Canada and across the US: Ferrari Quebec (one of Canada's largest Ferrari dealerships), Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Quebec, Lamborghini Palm Beach, McLaren Ville de Québec, BMW Ville de Québec, BMW Lévis, MINI Ville de Québec, Maserati Montréal, Maserati Laval, Maserati Ville de Québec, Lotus Palm Beach, Lotus Ville de Québec.

It also acquired the world-renowned Circuit Mont-Tremblant racetrack in the Laurentians region in 2022, with plans to turn the track into an elite motorsports destination.

"Having Ferrari South Bay as part of our portfolio of marquee brands will allow us to focus on growth and to slowly expand our footprint in the USA", concludes Gad Bitton.

