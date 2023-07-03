IMPORTANT ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates FOCS, ASRT, MDWT, SPPI

NEW YORK, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: FOCS)'s sale to affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC for $53.00 per share in cash. If you are a Focus shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT)'s merger with Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. If you are an Assertio shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDWT)'s sale to an affiliate of Antarctica Capital for $27.00 per share. If you are a Midwest shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI)'s sale to Assertio Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Spectrum shareholders will receive: (1) 0.1783 shares of Assertio common stock for each share of Spectrum common stock they own; and (2) one contingent value right per Spectrum share for the right to receive $0.10 payable upon ROLVEDON net sales (less certain deductions) achieving $175 million during the calendar year ending December 31, 2024, and $0.10 payable upon ROLVEDON net sales (less certain deductions) achieving $225 million during the calendar year ending December 31, 2025. If you are a Spectrum shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

