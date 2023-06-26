Vehya Collaborates with Utilimaster and Stellantis to Extend EV Installation Services into Mexico

DETROIT, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vehya, the dedicated marketplace platform for Electric Vehicle Supply Equipment (EVSE), announces a strategic partnership with Utilimaster, a leading go-to-market brand of The Shyft Group's Fleet Vehicles & Services business unit, and Stellantis N.V., a prominent automaker and mobility provider, as they expand their services into Mexico.

Vehya Collaborates with Utilimaster and Stellantis (PRNewswire)

Building on their ongoing expansion efforts in Mexico since February, Vehya has joined forces with industry partners to spearhead the installation of Free2Move electric chargers throughout the region. The agreement marks an important milestone in Vehya's expansion, as the company collaborates with industry leaders in the LATAM area to address the quickly growing market.

Utilimaster is a part of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ: SHYF) family of brands. The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and up fit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments.

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world's leading automakers and mobility providers. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today's customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys.

Carlos Gomez, Project Manager, CTPAT, and CI Coordinator of Utilimaster Saltillo, Mexico, underscored the significance of this partnership, stating, "This project holds immense importance for Utilimaster and Stellantis as it aligns with the rapid technological advancements and the increasing adoption of environmentally friendly energy sources in the industrial sector. The successful launch of BEV units is a formidable challenge, and together with Vehya's invaluable support, we are poised to accomplish our ambitious goals."

Mexico's thriving EV industry offers compelling development potential, as Vehya is committed to prioritizing EV development in LATAM. Vehya excitedly joins the growing Mexican EV market, where it will have an integral part in permitting the wider adoption of sustainable mobility solutions.

About Vehya:

Vehya is a dedicated marketplace platform specializing in electrification products, offering convenient access to premium electric vehicle chargers, solar solutions, battery storage, and other resiliency products. Through strategic partnerships with Vehya-certified Service Providers, the company ensures seamless installation and servicing, driving the transition towards a sustainable and efficient future.

Will McCoy, CEO of Vehya, meets with Carlos Gomez, Project Manager, CTPAT, and CI Coordinator of Utilimaster Saltillo, Mexico (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vehya